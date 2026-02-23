Court Congestion: High Courts Resume Sittings Today …As Special Court Panels Conclude Sittings in PH

High Courts in Rivers State will resume sittings today after a one-week suspension approved by the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi

The court suspension, which commenced on Monday, February 16, 2026, was approved to accommodate critical judicial engagements within the Port Harcourt judiciary complex and has now successfully run its course.

The directive was conveyed in an official statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the High Court, David D. Ihua-Maduenyi, Esq., and made available to the press in Port Harcourt, recently.

The temporary halt in regular High Court proceedings was necessitated by the setting up of Special Court of Appeal Panels by the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria to decongest the Port Harcourt Division of the appellate court, which had been grappling with a backlog of appeals.

The Special Court of Appeal Panels commenced sittings on Monday, February 16, 2026, within the Port Harcourt judiciary premises as part of a focused decongestion exercise aimed at accelerating the hearing and determination of pending appeals and restoring efficiency to the appellate process.

To ensure adequate courtroom space, smooth logistics coordination, and enhanced security arrangements for the special appellate sittings, regular High Court proceedings were temporarily suspended throughout the week.

Justice Amadi, in approving the suspension, had underscored the importance of institutional collaboration within the judiciary, noting that supporting the appellate court’s intervention was critical to strengthening the overall administration of justice in the state.

Beyond hosting the Special Appeal Court Panels, the one-week suspension also provided the opportunity for mandatory Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training for Judges, Learned Magistrates, and Legal/Research Assistants within the Rivers State judiciary.

The Chief Registrar explained that the ICT training forms part of ongoing judicial reforms under the leadership of the Chief Judge, aimed at enhancing digital competence, modernizing court processes, and improving case management systems across the state.

Legal practitioners and court users have been commended for their cooperation and understanding during the brief suspension, which the judiciary described as a strategic step toward strengthening appellate efficiency and advancing internal capacity-building reforms.

By: King Onunwor