Court Congestion: High Courts Resume Sittings Today …As Special Court Panels Conclude Sittings in PH
High Courts in Rivers State will resume sittings today after a one-week suspension approved by the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi
The court suspension, which commenced on Monday, February 16, 2026, was approved to accommodate critical judicial engagements within the Port Harcourt judiciary complex and has now successfully run its course.
The directive was conveyed in an official statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the High Court, David D. Ihua-Maduenyi, Esq., and made available to the press in Port Harcourt, recently.
The temporary halt in regular High Court proceedings was necessitated by the setting up of Special Court of Appeal Panels by the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria to decongest the Port Harcourt Division of the appellate court, which had been grappling with a backlog of appeals.
The Special Court of Appeal Panels commenced sittings on Monday, February 16, 2026, within the Port Harcourt judiciary premises as part of a focused decongestion exercise aimed at accelerating the hearing and determination of pending appeals and restoring efficiency to the appellate process.
To ensure adequate courtroom space, smooth logistics coordination, and enhanced security arrangements for the special appellate sittings, regular High Court proceedings were temporarily suspended throughout the week.
Justice Amadi, in approving the suspension, had underscored the importance of institutional collaboration within the judiciary, noting that supporting the appellate court’s intervention was critical to strengthening the overall administration of justice in the state.
Beyond hosting the Special Appeal Court Panels, the one-week suspension also provided the opportunity for mandatory Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training for Judges, Learned Magistrates, and Legal/Research Assistants within the Rivers State judiciary.
The Chief Registrar explained that the ICT training forms part of ongoing judicial reforms under the leadership of the Chief Judge, aimed at enhancing digital competence, modernizing court processes, and improving case management systems across the state.
Legal practitioners and court users have been commended for their cooperation and understanding during the brief suspension, which the judiciary described as a strategic step toward strengthening appellate efficiency and advancing internal capacity-building reforms.
By: King Onunwor
PDP Kicks As APC Wins FCT Council Polls
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a special legal team to handle election petitions arising from last Saturday’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory.
This comes as the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP secured victory only in Gwagwalada.
The Tide reports that the council elections were held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, across all six FCT area councils, including Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.
Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP secured victory only in Gwagwalada.
In a statement issued yesterday by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party congratulated its candidates, who emerged winners in the chairmanship and councilor elections.
The opposition party acknowledged the victories, noting that the number of wins was lower than expected but significant given the alleged irregularities during the polls.
“We specifically congratulate the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mohammed Kasim, and the councillors who have been declared successful by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“This victory, though less in number than we anticipated, is particularly gladdening because it is against the background of unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics, and brazen executive brigandage,” the statement read.
Ememobong claimed that there are reports and video evidence indicating voter intimidation and unlawful conduct that influenced the outcome of the elections.
“Reports and video evidence abound where armed security personnel were used to cart away result sheets in polling units, intimidate voters, and unduly influence the outcome of the elections.”
To address complaints and litigations arising from the polls, he said the party has set up a legal team headed by its National Legal Adviser, Shafi Bara’u, Esq.
The statement urged candidates with legitimate grievances to contact the Legal Adviser promptly, as delays could jeopardise their chances in election petition cases.
“The incredible voter apathy in these polls is a direct response to the anti-people Electoral Act 2026, where the people have completely lost faith in the electoral outcomes from elections conducted under this Act.
“These Local Council polls may just be a foreshadowing of the forthcoming general elections in 2027 if changes are not urgently made,” the statement added.
The PDP called on the National Assembly and the President to take corrective action to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.
S’Court Gets New Justice As CJN Swears In Oyewole, Wednesday
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Wednesday swear in Justice Joseph Oyewole as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 2pm at Courtroom Two of the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.
The court urged guests to adhere strictly to the court’s protocols and security measures.
This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Festus Akande.
The court described Oyewole’s appointment as a step towards reinforcing the capacity of the apex court to deliver fair and timely judgments.
Recall that Oyewole was, until his elevation, a Justice of the Court of Appeal and Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division, and joins the apex court bench as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the judiciary.
The National Judicial Council recommended Oyewole for the position alongside 35 others for various judicial offices, following its 110th meeting held on January 13, 2026, and presided over by Justice Kekere-Ekun.
The statement partly read, “The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, will on Wednesday, 25th February, 2026, preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole, JCA.”
According to the statement, Oyewole served with distinction at the Court of Appeal and as Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division prior to his elevation.
“His appointment underscores the commitment of the Nigerian judiciary to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and strengthening the bench with experienced and dedicated jurists. He brings a wealth of legal expertise and integrity to the apex court to further enhance its capacity to deliver fair and timely judgments,” the statement added.
The apex court further described the swearing-in as “another significant step in rejuvenating the judiciary and ensuring the continued delivery of justice in line with the highest standards of integrity, competence, and impartiality.”
The Supreme Court reiterated its commitment to justice, fairness and judicial independence for the benefit of Nigerians.
Fubara Mourns Senator Mpigi
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden passage of Senator Barinada Mpigi, the Senator representing South East Senatorial District of Rivers State.
In a tribute to mourn the deceased, Governor Fubara described Mpigi as a brother, a consummate politician and one of the leading lights in Rivers State.
He said that Mpigi died at a critical time when his services were still needed by the people of Rivers State and prayed God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.
The governor commiserated with his immediate family, the Rivers South East Senatorial District and the Senate at large, asking them to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good life and impacted positively on the people.
Senator Mpigi died at the age of 64. Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works.
