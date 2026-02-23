APC WINS RIVERS BYE-ELECTION AMIDST LOW VOTERS TURN OUT 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of both Khana Constituency 11 and Ahoada East Constituency 11 bye-elections conducted over the weekend.

According to results announced by the Commission’s returning officers, the APC’s Henrietta Bulabari emerged winner in Khana Constituency 11 with 7,647 votes to defeat other candidates while Napoleon Ukalikpe of the APC polled 3,980 votes to emerge winner in Ahoada East Constituency 11.

Returning officer for Khana Constituency 11, Professor Angela Braide, told newsmen that the election was keenly contested.

According to her, Action Alliance (AA) scored 46 votes; New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 37 votes; Young Progressive Party (YPP) scored 23 votes and Labour Party (LP) garnered 47 votes.

Similarly, in Ahoada East Constituency 11, Napoleon Ukalikpe of the APC was declared winner with 3,980 votes by the Returning Officer, Professor Rosemary Ogbu.

Giving a breakdown of the results, she said candidates of the Action Alliance (AA), Ego Marvelous, scored 33 votes; Godstime Egor of the Action Party of Nigeria (APN) scored 30 votes; Booth Party had 11 votes; New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 7 votes; Young Progressive Party (YPP) polled 7 votes and Zenith Labour party (ZLP) scored 7 votes as well.

Speaking with newsmen at Taaba in Khana Local Government Area, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers State, Professor Gabriel Yomere, said the elections were orderly and peaceful.

He, however, acknowledged low voters turned out, but added that the Commission had done it’s best through enlightenment and publicity.

Also, at Ahoada East Constituency 11, some stakeholders blamed the low voters turn out on lack of publicity.

In some communities visited on Saturday in Khana Constituency 11, some indigenes claimed ignorance of the election, while some said they decided not to participate at all in the process.

Other communities where The Tide observed low voters turn out in Khana Constituency 11 included Beeri and Kalaoko.

By: John Bibor