NASS Highlights Key Reforms in 2026 Electoral Act
The National Assembly, yesterday, highlighted the creation of a dedicated fund for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), mandatory electronic transmission of election results and creation of a digital membership register by all political parties, among others, as part of key reforms in the Electoral Act, 2026.
The new Electoral Law according to the National Assembly equally mandates INEC to deploy bimodal voters verification system (BVAS) for voters accreditation; recommend two-year jail imprisonment for the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) that withholds vital documents.
The new Electoral Act also also.mamfates a Resident Electoral Commissioner to establish an electronic register of voters and approved an upward review of campaign funds for different elective offices.
Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele provided the key highlights of the new regime in a statement released by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs on Sunday, revealing how the legislative arm engaged diverse stakeholders for two years before its eventual enactment.
The National Assembly had harmonised different versions of the Electoral Bill 2026 produced by its two Chambers, especially with respect to Clause 60(3); passed the Bill into law and transmitted it to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assent in order to avoid constitutional crisis that might arise in the preparation of the 2027 general election.
The president had subsequently signed the Electoral Bill 2026 into law after 24 hours of its enactment, thereby completing the two-year process of recrafting the new regime expected to shape the next elections positively.
Although the civil society organisations (CSOs) had questioned the speed at which the Electoral Bill 2026 was signed into law, the President observed that the essence of democracy was designed to promote conversations aimed at deepening national development, nation-building and stability of the federation.
Contrary to insinuations in some quarters, Bamidele explained how the National Assembly sustainably engaged the CSOs, INEC, Office of the Attorney-General of Federation (OAGF) and development partners, among others, for two consecutive years before the new electoral regime came into force.
He said the making of the new regime “is a collective work that involves nearly all critical stakeholders. The National Assembly worked with such different stakeholders as OAGF, CSOs, INEC and our development partners, among others, before we eventually completed the process.
“As we were making progress, the stakeholders too were making their input, and all the inputs were incorporated in the Act. In view of the time constraint we are facing now, I do not believe the Executive requires days or weeks to review it before assent since we all contributed to it. Its outcome is not a unilateral effort of the parliament, but of Nigerians at large.”
Consequently, Bamidele explained the potential of the new electoral governance framework “to obviously strengthen institutional independence; enhance transparency in election management; improve technological integration and reinforce accountability mechanisms in the country’s election management system.
Under Section 3, for instance, the senate leader pointed out that the new legislation established a dedicated fund for the INEC, which according to him, would guarantee the financial autonomy, operational stability and administrative continuity of the commission.
With this provision alone, according to Bamidele, INEC will operate with greater independence and quicker corrective powers. The section requires that election funds be released earlier, at least six months before the general election and expands INEC’s powers to review questionable result declarations made under duress or procedural violations
He also cited Section 47 of the Electoral Act, which mandated all presiding officers “to use BVAS or any other technological device that may be prescribed by the Commission, for the accreditation of voters, to verify, confirm or authenticate the particulars of the intending voter in the manner prescribed by the Commission.”
While Section 60(3) mandates the electronic transmission of election results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), he revealed that Section 60(6) recommended “a six-month imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 or both against any presiding officer, who willfully frustrates the electronic transmission of election result.
“This provision is consistent with the public demands. It also stipulates another measure of consequence if any presiding officer refuses to electronically transmit the results from each polling unit to IREV. We must equally understand that IREV is not a collation platform. It was designed to enhance transparency in our electoral process. An electronic collating system is a project that requires its own planning.”
Nevertheless, the Senate Leader clarified that the new electoral governance framework conditionally permitted the resort to Form EC8A to transmit election results as prescribed by the INEC provided that the electronic transmission of election results failed due to communication failure,
He also pointed out Section 72(2), which recommended that a certified true copy of the order of the court “shall be sufficient for the purpose of swearing-in any candidate declared as the winner of an election by the court where that the INEC fails, refuses, or neglects to issue the certificate of return.”
Section 74(1) of the Electoral Act, according to Bamidele, specifically mandates the REC to release the certified true copy of any document within 24 hours after payment has been made. The failure to comply will attract an imprisonment of a minimum term of two years without an option of fine.
Unlike the 2022 Electoral Act that had been repealed, Bamidele explained that the new regime only provided for direct and consensus primaries under Section 84 (1-2) as means of electing candidates for elective offence, thereby phasing out indirect primaries to enable broader party members to participate in the process and reduce the use of money to compromise party delegates.
But Section 77 (1-7), according to him, stipulates stringent measures that will henceforth govern and regulate the conduct of primaries and the process of electing party candidates. The section mandates each political party to maintain a digital register of its members; issue membership cards to each of them and submit such a register to the INEC 21 days before the party primaries, congresses or conventions.
He further pointed out that a political party “shall not use any other register for party primaries, congresses and conventions than the register submitted to the INEC. Besides, any political party that fails to submit the membership register within the stipulated time shall not be eligible to field a candidate for that election. These are indeed consequential restraint measures that will deepen internal democracy and reduce the monetisation of politics in the country.”
He further explained that the new regime reviewed upward the election spending limit under Section 92(1-8) of the Electoral Act, raising the spending threshold for presidential poll from ?5 billion to ?10 billion; from ?1 billion to ?3 billion for the governorship; from ?1000 million to ?500 million for the Senate; from ?70 million to ?250 million for the House of Representatives; from ?30 million to ?100 million for the House of Assembly; from ?30 million to ?60 million for Area Council and from ?5 million to ?10 million for the councillorship poll.
Under Section 125(1-2), Bamidele explained how the new legislation stiffened measures against vote buying, impersonation, and result manipulation, recommending a two-year imprisonment for such offences or a fine ranging between ?500,000 and ?2 million or both upon conviction.
He highlighted how Section 49 mandated the presiding officer to separate the queue between men and women in any part of the country where culture did not permit it; Section 54 created support mechanism for persons with visual impairment and Section 93 (4) recommended a fine of ?10 million for a political party that failed to submit an accurate audited return within the stipulated period.
Given these reforms, the senate leader said: “The Electoral Act, 2026 represents a consolidation and refinement of the country’s electoral governance framework. In all, the Act seeks to enhance electoral credibility, reduce disputes, and strengthen democratic governance in Nigeria.
“The Act emphasises financial and operational independence of INEC; technological integration with procedural safeguards; transparency in collation and declaration; stricter penalties for electoral offences and stronger regulation of political parties.”
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi
PDP Kicks As APC Wins FCT Council Polls
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a special legal team to handle election petitions arising from last Saturday’s Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory.
This comes as the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP secured victory only in Gwagwalada.
The Tide reports that the council elections were held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, across all six FCT area councils, including Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.
Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP secured victory only in Gwagwalada.
In a statement issued yesterday by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the party congratulated its candidates, who emerged winners in the chairmanship and councilor elections.
The opposition party acknowledged the victories, noting that the number of wins was lower than expected but significant given the alleged irregularities during the polls.
“We specifically congratulate the Chairman-elect of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mohammed Kasim, and the councillors who have been declared successful by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“This victory, though less in number than we anticipated, is particularly gladdening because it is against the background of unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics, and brazen executive brigandage,” the statement read.
Ememobong claimed that there are reports and video evidence indicating voter intimidation and unlawful conduct that influenced the outcome of the elections.
“Reports and video evidence abound where armed security personnel were used to cart away result sheets in polling units, intimidate voters, and unduly influence the outcome of the elections.”
To address complaints and litigations arising from the polls, he said the party has set up a legal team headed by its National Legal Adviser, Shafi Bara’u, Esq.
The statement urged candidates with legitimate grievances to contact the Legal Adviser promptly, as delays could jeopardise their chances in election petition cases.
“The incredible voter apathy in these polls is a direct response to the anti-people Electoral Act 2026, where the people have completely lost faith in the electoral outcomes from elections conducted under this Act.
“These Local Council polls may just be a foreshadowing of the forthcoming general elections in 2027 if changes are not urgently made,” the statement added.
The PDP called on the National Assembly and the President to take corrective action to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.
S’Court Gets New Justice As CJN Swears In Oyewole, Wednesday
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Wednesday swear in Justice Joseph Oyewole as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 2pm at Courtroom Two of the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.
The court urged guests to adhere strictly to the court’s protocols and security measures.
This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Festus Akande.
The court described Oyewole’s appointment as a step towards reinforcing the capacity of the apex court to deliver fair and timely judgments.
Recall that Oyewole was, until his elevation, a Justice of the Court of Appeal and Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division, and joins the apex court bench as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the judiciary.
The National Judicial Council recommended Oyewole for the position alongside 35 others for various judicial offices, following its 110th meeting held on January 13, 2026, and presided over by Justice Kekere-Ekun.
The statement partly read, “The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, will on Wednesday, 25th February, 2026, preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole, JCA.”
According to the statement, Oyewole served with distinction at the Court of Appeal and as Presiding Justice of the Enugu Division prior to his elevation.
“His appointment underscores the commitment of the Nigerian judiciary to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and strengthening the bench with experienced and dedicated jurists. He brings a wealth of legal expertise and integrity to the apex court to further enhance its capacity to deliver fair and timely judgments,” the statement added.
The apex court further described the swearing-in as “another significant step in rejuvenating the judiciary and ensuring the continued delivery of justice in line with the highest standards of integrity, competence, and impartiality.”
The Supreme Court reiterated its commitment to justice, fairness and judicial independence for the benefit of Nigerians.
Fubara Mourns Senator Mpigi
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the sudden passage of Senator Barinada Mpigi, the Senator representing South East Senatorial District of Rivers State.
In a tribute to mourn the deceased, Governor Fubara described Mpigi as a brother, a consummate politician and one of the leading lights in Rivers State.
He said that Mpigi died at a critical time when his services were still needed by the people of Rivers State and prayed God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.
The governor commiserated with his immediate family, the Rivers South East Senatorial District and the Senate at large, asking them to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good life and impacted positively on the people.
Senator Mpigi died at the age of 64. Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works.
