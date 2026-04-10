Oscars Set 2027 And 2028 Dates Ahead Of 100th Edition In 2028

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled dates for both the 99th Academy Awards and its landmark 100th ceremony. The back-to-back events, set for 2027 and 2028, will mark the final years of the Oscars airing on longtime broadcast partner ABC before a major shift to YouTube.

The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027, followed by the historic 100th edition on Sunday, March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET from the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and reach audiences in over 200 territories worldwide. Looking ahead, the Academy has also confirmed a venue change, with the ceremony set to move to the Peacock Theater beginning in 2029, where it will remain through 2039.

The Tide Entertainment reports that the announcement comes amid a shifting broadcast landscape. ABC is gearing up for a packed 2027 schedule, including its debut as the home of the Grammy Awards and its first Super Bowl broadcast in over two decades. Meanwhile, this year’s Oscars telecast saw a dip in viewership, drawing 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, a 9% decline from the previous year’s five-year high.

Still, excitement around the awards remains strong. The most recent ceremony crowned Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” as Best Picture, while early buzz for the upcoming season is already building. Anticipated contenders include the Ryan Gosling-led “Project Hail Mary,” Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three” starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Digger” featuring Tom Cruise.

No hosts have been announced yet for either ceremony, adding another layer of anticipation to the milestone events.

In addition to confirming the ceremony dates, the Academy also released its full calendar for the 2026–2027 awards season, outlining key milestones from the eligibility period beginning January 1, 2026, to nominations voting in January 2027, and final voting in early March.