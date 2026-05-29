Cubana Chief Priest Opens Up On Feud  With Burna Boy

Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has opened up on his fallout with singer Burna Boy, alleging that the music star publicly attacked him because of his close relationship with Davido.

Speaking during an interview on The Beat 99.9 FM on Wednesday, Cubana Chief Priest said his journey to success began from apprenticeship and years of hard work, adding that fame and financial growth often attract envy and criticism.

“Success comes with a lot of hate. I started my journey from apprenticeship and service and I learnt so much about growth and perseverance. When you start becoming successful, you understand how people treat you.

“I was on my own and Burna Boy came for me, went on his big platform and started tweeting things that are not genuine, things that are not possible, things that have not existed and the attack was straight to my wealth.

“So he wanted to make people look at my wealth, disrespect my wealth, I felt bad and that happened because of my relationship with Davido,” he said.

He further stated that Davido has consistently supported his businesses and personal projects.

“David is always there for me. He opened all my nightclubs, restaurants, everything. He always shows up to support me.

“He’s investing in clubs in Lagos, and I’m making music to prove a point that I can,” he added.