Sarah Martins Knocks Yul Edochie Over Comment 

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has tackled Yul Edochie over comments he made about his ex-wife, May.

The actress questioned why Yul brought up claims about their marriage but refused to explain further.

Her sharp response has added another twist to the long-running conversation around the Edochie family. The actress reacted after Yul appeared on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he made comments that many listeners linked to his former marriage. During the interview, Yul hinted that certain things happened while he and May were still married and suggested those moments contributed to the decisions he later made. The Tide Entertainment reports that Yul hints that certain things happened while he and May were still married and suggests those moments contributed to the decisions he later made.

He, however, stopped, short of explaining further. In the interview, the controversial actor said he had accepted being seen as the villain in the story. He also stated that, despite everything, he genuinely wished May well and wanted her to prosper because she remains the mother of his children. Yul Edochie finally shares last moments with late son three years after his tragic death But while saying that, Yul also hinted that there were incidents in their marriage he had chosen not to discuss publicly. According to him, he was “too much of a man” to come online and break down over personal matters. Reacting to the interview, Sarah, in a post on her Instagram story, pointed out what she described as irony in Yul’s words—saying he wished May well while also making statements that could create doubt in people’s minds. According to her, if he truly meant well for his former wife, there was no reason to hint at hidden issues and leave people guessing. “You wish her well, but you granted Podcast the power to sow doubt in people’s minds by saying she did something that led you to do what you did, but you won’t say it,” she said.

She went further to accuse Yul of being uncomfortable with May’s continued growth and public support. “Oga, you’re just pained that she’s doing well!”

Sarah also questioned the purpose of the interview, asking if jealousy may have played a role. Yul Edochie recounts final moments with late son.