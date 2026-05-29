Entertainment
Sarah Martins Knocks Yul Edochie Over Comment
The actress reacted after Yul appeared on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he made comments that many listeners linked to his former marriage.
During the interview, Yul hinted that certain things happened while he and May were still married and suggested those moments contributed to the decisions he later made.
The Tide Entertainment reports that Yul hints that certain things happened while he and May were still married and suggests those moments contributed to the decisions he later made.
In the interview, the controversial actor said he had accepted being seen as the villain in the story.
He also stated that, despite everything, he genuinely wished May well and wanted her to prosper because she remains the mother of his children.
Yul Edochie finally shares last moments with late son three years after his tragic death
But while saying that, Yul also hinted that there were incidents in their marriage he had chosen not to discuss publicly.
According to him, he was “too much of a man” to come online and break down over personal matters.
Reacting to the interview, Sarah, in a post on her Instagram story, pointed out what she described as irony in Yul’s words—saying he wished May well while also making statements that could create doubt in people’s minds.
According to her, if he truly meant well for his former wife, there was no reason to hint at hidden issues and leave people guessing.
“You wish her well, but you granted Podcast the power to sow doubt in people’s minds by saying she did something that led you to do what you did, but you won’t say it,” she said.
“Oga, you’re just pained that she’s doing well!”
Sarah also questioned the purpose of the interview, asking if jealousy may have played a role.
Yul Edochie recounts final moments with late son.
The actor recalled that his son came into his room early in the morning before leaving for school.
According to him, they spent time talking, laughing, and joking in what felt like a typical father-son interaction.
Yul Edochie reacts to crashed marriage
The Tide Entertainment had reported that Yul Edochie had continued to speak about his ex-wife as he appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast.
He shared part of what happened between them and all the things he wished for her while speaking about his new wife.
The actor noted that he and his ex-wife know what happened that led to the dissolution of their union.
Entertainment
Cubana Chief Priest Opens Up On Feud With Burna Boy
Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has opened up on his fallout with singer Burna Boy, alleging that the music star publicly attacked him because of his close relationship with Davido.
Speaking during an interview on The Beat 99.9 FM on Wednesday, Cubana Chief Priest said his journey to success began from apprenticeship and years of hard work, adding that fame and financial growth often attract envy and criticism.
“Success comes with a lot of hate. I started my journey from apprenticeship and service and I learnt so much about growth and perseverance. When you start becoming successful, you understand how people treat you.
“I was on my own and Burna Boy came for me, went on his big platform and started tweeting things that are not genuine, things that are not possible, things that have not existed and the attack was straight to my wealth.
“So he wanted to make people look at my wealth, disrespect my wealth, I felt bad and that happened because of my relationship with Davido,” he said.
He further stated that Davido has consistently supported his businesses and personal projects.
“David is always there for me. He opened all my nightclubs, restaurants, everything. He always shows up to support me.
“He’s investing in clubs in Lagos, and I’m making music to prove a point that I can,” he added.
Entertainment
Family Releases Burial Arrangements For Late Actor, Alexx Ekubo
Nollywood Actor, Alexx Ekubo’s family has officially announced the funeral arrangements for the late actor, describing him as a man whose life was filled with love, faith, generosity and compassion.
The Tide Entertainment had earlier reported that the Nollywood actor passed away after suffering from kidney cancer.
The Ekubo-Okwaraeke family announced the funeral arrangements in a statement released via the actor’s social media handle.
The statement read: “Forever in Our Hearts.
“With profound sorrow, yet gratitude to God for a life so beautifully lived and deeply impactful, we officially announce the funeral arrangements of our beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and colleague, Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke
“The overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, messages, visits, calls, support, and strength shown to the family during this painful period has been truly humbling. Words cannot fully express our gratitude.
“Alexx was deeply loved, and your kindness continues to remind us that his light, compassion, faith, and impact on so many lives will never be forgotten.
“Though his passing came far too soon, Alexx lived a life marked by love, warmth, generosity, laughter, and an unwavering devotion to God and the people he cherished. His presence filled rooms, lifted hearts, and created memories that will remain with us forever.
“We warmly invite family, friends, colleagues, fans, and well wishers to join us as we honor and celebrate his beautiful life, enduring legacy, and the precious memories he gave us all.
“SERVICE OF SONGS
Date: Wednesday, 10th June 2026
Venue: The Monarch Event Center, Lekki, Lagos Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Dress Code: White
“WAKE KEEP
Date: Wednesday, 17th June 2026
Venue: 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State
“FUNERAL SERVICE
Date: Thursday, 18th June 2026
Venue: Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State
“INTERMENT
Date: Thursday, 18th June 2026
Venue: 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State
“RECEPTION
Reception to follow immediately after the interment at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.
Dress Code: White
“Please continue to keep Alexx, his wife, and the entire family in your prayers during this difficult time.”
Entertainment
Uche Ogbodo Shares Reason Bambam’s Marriage Ended
Critics claimed that her body makeover was one of the reasons she allegedly left the marriage and noted that she was still out in public with the video of her club outing.
Reacting to the allegations, Ogbodo came to Bambam’s defence. She stated that no woman would leave her marriage simply because she went under the knife. According to her, it is the man who drives a woman to leave.
The mother of three further explained that no woman willingly leaves a marriage she has invested in over many years. If a woman does leave, it is the man’s fault, possibly due to abuse that she chooses not to disclose publicly.
She added that a man must have shown the woman disrespect or failed to nurture the marriage.
Ogbodo emphasised that if a man refuses to love, protect, and give peace to his wife, the responsibility for the breakdown rests entirely with him.
It would be recalled that Uche Ogbodo also recently underwent cosmetic surgery and shared videos with her fans online,
The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.
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