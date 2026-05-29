Family Releases Burial Arrangements For Late Actor, Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood Actor, Alexx Ekubo’s family has officially announced the funeral arrangements for the late actor, describing him as a man whose life was filled with love, faith, generosity and compassion.

The Tide Entertainment had earlier reported that the Nollywood actor passed away after suffering from kidney cancer.

The Ekubo-Okwaraeke family announced the funeral arrangements in a statement released via the actor’s social media handle.

The statement read: “Forever in Our Hearts.

“With profound sorrow, yet gratitude to God for a life so beautifully lived and deeply impactful, we officially announce the funeral arrangements of our beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and colleague, Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke

“The overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, messages, visits, calls, support, and strength shown to the family during this painful period has been truly humbling. Words cannot fully express our gratitude.

“Alexx was deeply loved, and your kindness continues to remind us that his light, compassion, faith, and impact on so many lives will never be forgotten.

“Though his passing came far too soon, Alexx lived a life marked by love, warmth, generosity, laughter, and an unwavering devotion to God and the people he cherished. His presence filled rooms, lifted hearts, and created memories that will remain with us forever.

“We warmly invite family, friends, colleagues, fans, and well wishers to join us as we honor and celebrate his beautiful life, enduring legacy, and the precious memories he gave us all.

“SERVICE OF SONGS

Date: Wednesday, 10th June 2026

Venue: The Monarch Event Center, Lekki, Lagos Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Dress Code: White

“WAKE KEEP

Date: Wednesday, 17th June 2026

Venue: 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State

“FUNERAL SERVICE

Date: Thursday, 18th June 2026

Venue: Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State

“INTERMENT

Date: Thursday, 18th June 2026

Venue: 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State

“RECEPTION

Reception to follow immediately after the interment at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

Dress Code: White

“Please continue to keep Alexx, his wife, and the entire family in your prayers during this difficult time.”