Entertainment
Family Releases Burial Arrangements For Late Actor, Alexx Ekubo
Nollywood Actor, Alexx Ekubo’s family has officially announced the funeral arrangements for the late actor, describing him as a man whose life was filled with love, faith, generosity and compassion.
The Tide Entertainment had earlier reported that the Nollywood actor passed away after suffering from kidney cancer.
The Ekubo-Okwaraeke family announced the funeral arrangements in a statement released via the actor’s social media handle.
The statement read: “Forever in Our Hearts.
“With profound sorrow, yet gratitude to God for a life so beautifully lived and deeply impactful, we officially announce the funeral arrangements of our beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and colleague, Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke
“The overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, messages, visits, calls, support, and strength shown to the family during this painful period has been truly humbling. Words cannot fully express our gratitude.
“Alexx was deeply loved, and your kindness continues to remind us that his light, compassion, faith, and impact on so many lives will never be forgotten.
“Though his passing came far too soon, Alexx lived a life marked by love, warmth, generosity, laughter, and an unwavering devotion to God and the people he cherished. His presence filled rooms, lifted hearts, and created memories that will remain with us forever.
“We warmly invite family, friends, colleagues, fans, and well wishers to join us as we honor and celebrate his beautiful life, enduring legacy, and the precious memories he gave us all.
“SERVICE OF SONGS
Date: Wednesday, 10th June 2026
Venue: The Monarch Event Center, Lekki, Lagos Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Dress Code: White
“WAKE KEEP
Date: Wednesday, 17th June 2026
Venue: 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State
“FUNERAL SERVICE
Date: Thursday, 18th June 2026
Venue: Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State
“INTERMENT
Date: Thursday, 18th June 2026
Venue: 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State
“RECEPTION
Reception to follow immediately after the interment at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.
Dress Code: White
“Please continue to keep Alexx, his wife, and the entire family in your prayers during this difficult time.”
Entertainment
Cubana Chief Priest Opens Up On Feud With Burna Boy
Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has opened up on his fallout with singer Burna Boy, alleging that the music star publicly attacked him because of his close relationship with Davido.
Speaking during an interview on The Beat 99.9 FM on Wednesday, Cubana Chief Priest said his journey to success began from apprenticeship and years of hard work, adding that fame and financial growth often attract envy and criticism.
“Success comes with a lot of hate. I started my journey from apprenticeship and service and I learnt so much about growth and perseverance. When you start becoming successful, you understand how people treat you.
“I was on my own and Burna Boy came for me, went on his big platform and started tweeting things that are not genuine, things that are not possible, things that have not existed and the attack was straight to my wealth.
“So he wanted to make people look at my wealth, disrespect my wealth, I felt bad and that happened because of my relationship with Davido,” he said.
He further stated that Davido has consistently supported his businesses and personal projects.
“David is always there for me. He opened all my nightclubs, restaurants, everything. He always shows up to support me.
“He’s investing in clubs in Lagos, and I’m making music to prove a point that I can,” he added.
Entertainment
Uche Ogbodo Shares Reason Bambam’s Marriage Ended
Critics claimed that her body makeover was one of the reasons she allegedly left the marriage and noted that she was still out in public with the video of her club outing.
Reacting to the allegations, Ogbodo came to Bambam’s defence. She stated that no woman would leave her marriage simply because she went under the knife. According to her, it is the man who drives a woman to leave.
The mother of three further explained that no woman willingly leaves a marriage she has invested in over many years. If a woman does leave, it is the man’s fault, possibly due to abuse that she chooses not to disclose publicly.
She added that a man must have shown the woman disrespect or failed to nurture the marriage.
Ogbodo emphasised that if a man refuses to love, protect, and give peace to his wife, the responsibility for the breakdown rests entirely with him.
It would be recalled that Uche Ogbodo also recently underwent cosmetic surgery and shared videos with her fans online,
The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.
Entertainment
Kate Henshaw Speaks Against ‘Gate Crashing’
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has expressed her distaste for individuals who attend events without being invited. The actress in an Instagram video, spoke about the importance of self respect and being considerate.
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has expressed her distaste for individuals who attend events without being invited. The actress in an Instagram video, spoke about the importance of self respect and being considerate.
The Tide Entertainment reports that she questioned the popular act of ‘gate crashing’, regarding it as a rude and disrespectful behaviour. Henshaw also urged Nigerians to refrain from attending gatherings where they are not invited.Nigerian Politics Analysis
”I want to talk about something rampant, has been rampant, and is still rampant. I just want to ask those of you who show up uninvited at events and parties, what’s your purpose? What do you aim to achieve? Then, those of you who receive a card that admits only one person and invite all your village people, don’t check with the host; you pack your people and come. What are you doing there? Why don’t you respect yourself and stay away? It’s rude, you’re a gate crasher. Respect yourself enough to stay away from places you aren’t invited to,” she said.
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