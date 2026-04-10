Uche Ogbodo Shares Reason Bambam’s Marriage Ended

Uche Ogbodo defended her colleague, Bambam, amid allegations that she left her marriage after going under the knife.

The Tide Entertainment reports that the mother of three stated that no woman would leave a man because of a body makeover.

The actress also shared what she believes might have gone wrong in the marriage that led to its end, and sent a message to men.

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has shared her thoughts on reality show star Bambam, whose real name is Oluwabamike Olawunmi, amid her alleged marriage crisis.The former Big Brother housemate was recently seen dancing and enjoying herself at a party, sparking rumours about her marriage. Critics claimed that her body makeover was one of the reasons she allegedly left the marriage and noted that she was still out in public with the video of her club outing. Reacting to the allegations, Ogbodo came to Bambam’s defence. She stated that no woman would leave her marriage simply because she went under the knife. According to her, it is the man who drives a woman to leave. The mother of three further explained that no woman willingly leaves a marriage she has invested in over many years. If a woman does leave, it is the man’s fault, possibly due to abuse that she chooses not to disclose publicly.