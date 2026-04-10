Kate Henshaw Speaks Against ‘Gate Crashing’ 

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has expressed her distaste for individuals who attend events without being invited. The actress in an Instagram video, spoke about the importance of self respect and being considerate.

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has expressed her distaste for individuals who attend events without being invited. The actress in an Instagram video, spoke about the importance of self respect and being considerate.

The Tide Entertainment reports that she questioned the popular act of ‘gate crashing’, regarding it as a rude and disrespectful behaviour. Henshaw also urged Nigerians to refrain from attending gatherings where they are not invited.Nigerian Politics Analysis

”I want to talk about something rampant, has been rampant, and is still rampant. I just want to ask those of you who show up uninvited at events and parties, what’s your purpose? What do you aim to achieve? Then, those of you who receive a card that admits only one person and invite all your village people, don’t check with the host; you pack your people and come. What are you doing there? Why don’t you respect yourself and stay away? It’s rude, you’re a gate crasher. Respect yourself enough to stay away from places you aren’t invited to,” she said.