Khana LGA To Host Creative Industry Summit, May

The office of the Special Adviser to the Chairman Khana Local Government Area on Entertainment and performing arts said that it has put in place all necessary arrangements to organize a two- day seminar tagged ‘ KHANA Creative Industry Summit 2026.’

The event which is scheduled to hold from May 5th- 6th, this year would be hosted by the Executive Chairman, Khana L.G.A, Hon. Thomas Bariere

This was made known yesterday, to The Tide Entertainment by the S.A, Entertainment and performing arts, Lexy M. Mueka.

According to him, Entertainment, the summit is expected to be a landmark gathering designed to empower, educate and reposition creative talents in Ogoniland for greater opportunities.

The summit with the theme: from ‘Passion to Profession Equipping Ogoni Creatives For Global Opportunities’ is designed to bridge gap between passion and career, as creatives in the area gather to learn, connect and grow through the process.

He noted that there are incredibly abundant of talents across the Gokana, Khana Eleme and Tai community in Ogoniland, ranging from musicians, comedian, dancers, DJs, filmmakers to content creators, saying that all they need is the needed guidance to turn that passion into a thriving career. Meanwhile, some training sessions expected at the summit include: 1 Training sessions on modern creative industry practices. 2. Mentorship from experienced professionals. 3 Networking opportunities for collaboration. 4 Talent exposure for emerging creative. 5. Education on copyright and professional standards in the entertainment industry. 6. Monetization techniques that works. “This initiative is part of a broader vision to help our Creatives move beyond raw talent and step confidently into professional careers that can compete on national and global stages”, he explained.

Nancy Briggs