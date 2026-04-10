Nigerian Music Industry Divided Between Davido, Wizkid loyalists – Omah Lay claims

Afrobeats singer, Omah Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has claimed that the Nigerian music industry is divided between loyalists of Davido on one side and Wizkid’s loyalists on the other side.

The Soso crooner made the claim in a recent interview with Newsmen.

Omah Lay explained that at a point, he even unfollowed Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, who are widely regarded as the Afrobeats “Big 3,” because he doesn’t like the way they were leading the industry.

“The whole Nigerian Afrobeats scene is very separated. It’s like if you’re with Davido, you’re on one side; if you’re with Wizkid, you’re on the other.

“Back in 2024, I actually unfollowed Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido. I felt like they started something with Afrobeats that we needed, but it was an old pattern,” he stated.

On his relationship with Davido, Omah Lay explained that their collaboration on ‘With You’ happened “naturally,” stressing that the process made him “fell in love” with Davido’s personality.

The Tide Entertainment reports that the music star claimed that Davido has “a lot of haters” because he is from a wealthy background.

Omah Lay stated that the DMW boss has “nothing to prove to anybody,” adding that his “driving force” makes him stand out.