“AI Is About To Retire Music Producers’ – DJ Neptune Predicts

Nigerian disc jockey and record producer, Imohiosen Patrick, known professionally as DJ Neptune, has predicted that Artificial Intelligence, AI, would soon “retire” music producers.

Reckoning with media personality N6, who made a similar prediction, DJ Neptune shared how he wanted to sign an “artiste” after listening to a song recently, only to discover that it was AI.

N6 said that “AI is Quietly about to retire the entire music production and mastering Industry. I have seen scary tinz tonight. God help all of us in this ecosystem.”

Reacting, DJ Neptune said, “I dey tell you. Someone sent me a record to listen to some days ago and give me my feedback.

“After listening, I told the guy to sign the artist cos what I heard was out of this world. That’s how my guy said na AI work. E shook me o”, he said.

The Tide Entertainment reports that AI is becoming more popular in music-making with both up-and-coming and professional musicians and producers as well as sound engineers incorporating AI tools to enhance beat, sound, and vocals.

Consequently, the recording academy has updated its rules to allow music with AI features to be eligible for the Grammys so long they have enough human contributions.

However, there is a strong debate among industry figures to keep music “human,” arguing that AI leaves questions about authenticity and authorship.