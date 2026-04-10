Nigerian DJ Association Bans Burna Boy’s Songs

The Nigerian DJ Association, NDJ, has officially banned all Burna Boy’s music from its members’ playlists.

The association made the announcement on Wednesday following the singer’s alleged physical attack on DJ Tunez.

The Tide Entertainment reports that DJ Tunez was physically assaulted by Burna Boy and his team at Obi’s House, a popularly weekly Afrobeats event in Lagos on Monday evening.

According to a viral video trending on the internet, DJ Tunez was assaulted for playing Wizkid’s songs and failing to play Burna Boy’s music at the event.

The trending video, which captured DJ Tunez being beaten and kicked on the floor, sparked mixed reactions online.

However, reacting to the incident, the Nigerian DJ Association said it has delisted all Burna Boy’s songs from playlists pending the outcome of its investigation into the attack.

While condemning hate in the music industry, NDJ in an official statement announced: “Burna Boy Music is temporarily out of any of our DJs playlist till further notice.

“Our team will carry out a proper investigation on the incident that happened to one of our own, DJ Tunez.

“We urge the DJs in Nigeria as a whole to be vigilant and be respectful to any individual male or female artiste in their various events.”