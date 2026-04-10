Entertainment
Nigerian DJ Association Bans Burna Boy’s Songs
The Nigerian DJ Association, NDJ, has officially banned all Burna Boy’s music from its members’ playlists.
The association made the announcement on Wednesday following the singer’s alleged physical attack on DJ Tunez.
The Tide Entertainment reports that DJ Tunez was physically assaulted by Burna Boy and his team at Obi’s House, a popularly weekly Afrobeats event in Lagos on Monday evening.
According to a viral video trending on the internet, DJ Tunez was assaulted for playing Wizkid’s songs and failing to play Burna Boy’s music at the event.
The trending video, which captured DJ Tunez being beaten and kicked on the floor, sparked mixed reactions online.
However, reacting to the incident, the Nigerian DJ Association said it has delisted all Burna Boy’s songs from playlists pending the outcome of its investigation into the attack.
While condemning hate in the music industry, NDJ in an official statement announced: “Burna Boy Music is temporarily out of any of our DJs playlist till further notice.
“Our team will carry out a proper investigation on the incident that happened to one of our own, DJ Tunez.
“We urge the DJs in Nigeria as a whole to be vigilant and be respectful to any individual male or female artiste in their various events.”
Entertainment
Uche Ogbodo Shares Reason Bambam’s Marriage Ended
Critics claimed that her body makeover was one of the reasons she allegedly left the marriage and noted that she was still out in public with the video of her club outing.
Reacting to the allegations, Ogbodo came to Bambam’s defence. She stated that no woman would leave her marriage simply because she went under the knife. According to her, it is the man who drives a woman to leave.
The mother of three further explained that no woman willingly leaves a marriage she has invested in over many years. If a woman does leave, it is the man’s fault, possibly due to abuse that she chooses not to disclose publicly.
She added that a man must have shown the woman disrespect or failed to nurture the marriage.
Ogbodo emphasised that if a man refuses to love, protect, and give peace to his wife, the responsibility for the breakdown rests entirely with him.
It would be recalled that Uche Ogbodo also recently underwent cosmetic surgery and shared videos with her fans online,
The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.
Entertainment
Kate Henshaw Speaks Against ‘Gate Crashing’
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has expressed her distaste for individuals who attend events without being invited. The actress in an Instagram video, spoke about the importance of self respect and being considerate.
Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has expressed her distaste for individuals who attend events without being invited. The actress in an Instagram video, spoke about the importance of self respect and being considerate.
The Tide Entertainment reports that she questioned the popular act of ‘gate crashing’, regarding it as a rude and disrespectful behaviour. Henshaw also urged Nigerians to refrain from attending gatherings where they are not invited.Nigerian Politics Analysis
”I want to talk about something rampant, has been rampant, and is still rampant. I just want to ask those of you who show up uninvited at events and parties, what’s your purpose? What do you aim to achieve? Then, those of you who receive a card that admits only one person and invite all your village people, don’t check with the host; you pack your people and come. What are you doing there? Why don’t you respect yourself and stay away? It’s rude, you’re a gate crasher. Respect yourself enough to stay away from places you aren’t invited to,” she said.
Entertainment
Oscars Set 2027 And 2028 Dates Ahead Of 100th Edition In 2028
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled dates for both the 99th Academy Awards and its landmark 100th ceremony. The back-to-back events, set for 2027 and 2028, will mark the final years of the Oscars airing on longtime broadcast partner ABC before a major shift to YouTube.
The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027, followed by the historic 100th edition on Sunday, March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET from the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and reach audiences in over 200 territories worldwide. Looking ahead, the Academy has also confirmed a venue change, with the ceremony set to move to the Peacock Theater beginning in 2029, where it will remain through 2039.
The Tide Entertainment reports that the announcement comes amid a shifting broadcast landscape. ABC is gearing up for a packed 2027 schedule, including its debut as the home of the Grammy Awards and its first Super Bowl broadcast in over two decades. Meanwhile, this year’s Oscars telecast saw a dip in viewership, drawing 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, a 9% decline from the previous year’s five-year high.
Still, excitement around the awards remains strong. The most recent ceremony crowned Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” as Best Picture, while early buzz for the upcoming season is already building. Anticipated contenders include the Ryan Gosling-led “Project Hail Mary,” Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three” starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Digger” featuring Tom Cruise.
No hosts have been announced yet for either ceremony, adding another layer of anticipation to the milestone events.
In addition to confirming the ceremony dates, the Academy also released its full calendar for the 2026–2027 awards season, outlining key milestones from the eligibility period beginning January 1, 2026, to nominations voting in January 2027, and final voting in early March.
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