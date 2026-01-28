News
RSG Approves Recruitment Of 5,000 Workers
The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the recruitment of 5,000 teachers and education workers into the state government service.
This is aimed at improving administrative efficiency and public service delivery.
The approval was granted during the Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and attended by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honor Sirawoo, said the recruitment is strategically focused on the education sector.
He disclosed that 3,000 of the recruits will be deployed to basic and primary schools across the State, while another 2,000 will be assigned to post-primary schools.
According to him, the exercise is designed to strengthen service delivery, particularly within the education sector.
Dr. Sirawoo stated that the new approval brings the total number of employments under the Fubara administration to about 9,500.
He recalled previous recruitment exercises, including 2,000 personnel for medical services, 1,500 staff for Ignatius Ajuru University, and 1,000 for Universal Basic Education.
He emphasised that the recruitment process will be merit-based.
“The process for the employment of these approved 5,000 persons will be well-guided to ensure that only qualified persons are recruited,” he said.
Sirawoo stated that the Fubara administration remains committed to quiet and effective service delivery rather than unnecessary publicity.
Also speaking to journalists, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Chisom Kenneth Gbali, described the decision as a major boost, noting that his ministry stands as the greatest beneficiary of the policy plan.
News
HoS Hails Fubara Over Provision of Accommodation for Permanent Secretaries
News
Allegation of Disrespect to President Tinubu Unfounded — Rivers Government
News
Rivers Government Dismisses Allegations of Disrespect to President Tinubu
