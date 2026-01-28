RSG Refutes Allegation Of Disrespect To Tinubu  …Says It’s Handiwork Of Fifth Columnists 

The Rivers State Government has refuted an allegation that the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, removed the official portrait of President Bola Tinubu from the Government House, Port Harcourt, describing it as spurious and unfounded.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, yesterday, the State Government said the allegation was the handiwork of the fifth columnists who are hellbent on driving divisive rhetoric and falsehood in politicising matters.

Sirawoo said the allegation made by a self-acclaimed Rivers State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and authored by one Bestman Innocent Amadi, alleging that Governor Fubara removed the official portrait of President Tinubu from the Government House was misleading, irresponsible, inflammatory, and unsupported by verifiable facts and should be discountenanced.

The statement read in part, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Rivers State Government has no policy, directive, or intention that disrespects the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or the authority of the Federal Government.

“As a matter of fact, the State Government and the Governor, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS currently enjoy a more robust and collaborative relationship with the Federal Government, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda that is yielding positive impacts on the lives of the citizenry and the State.

“Therefore, the insinuation that the Governor acted out of “ingratitude” or “disrespect” is misleading, irresponsible, inflammatory, and unsupported by verifiable facts and should be discountenanced.”

The statement added that it was “regrettable that a supposed body that is expected to promote youth unity and peace, would resort to incendiary language, personal attacks, and unsubstantiated claims capable of heating up the polity at a time when Rivers State requires calm, dialogue, and responsible leadership.”

The State Government, therefore, called on well-meaning members of the public, “particularly our esteemed and hardworking youths, to disregard and dissociate themselves from elements that are bent on driving divisive rhetoric and falsehood in politicising matters.”

The statement also urged members of the public to be wary of inflammatory statements and not give vent to fifth columnists in their dubious agenda to cause division.

“Rivers State belongs to all of us. Political differences must never be allowed to override truth, civility, and the collective desire for peace and progress,” Sirawoo said.