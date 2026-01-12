Fubara Urges Calm In Rivers, Reaffirms Faith In God 

?Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged Rivers people to remain calm and peaceful, and trust in God as his administration works to sustain the peace and progress of the State.

The governor made the call yesterday during a special Inter-Denominational Church Service held in commemoration of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day at St. Cyprian's Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

This was contained in a statement by Head, Information and Public Relations Unit,

Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Juliana Masi.

?Fubara emphasized that his quietness and calm disposition are from God who gives him confidence and strength, saying there is no need for panic or agitation when one is anchored on divine authority.

?”I know what I have. I know that I have what is supreme and that is God. So, I want everyone to be relaxed. What is important is peace for this dear State, and we will get it by the special name of God,” he said.

?The governor assured the people of the State that the central objective of his administration remains the entrenchment of lasting peace across the State, adding that the government is committed to achieving this through faith and responsible leadership.

?In her remarks, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, drew attention to the message of the sermon and reminded the congregation that every individual is ultimately judged by the impact they make while alive.

?She paid tribute to fallen heroes and heroines, as well as veterans present at the service, describing their sacrifices as invaluable to the nation.

?”But I want to solemnly say to all of us that as we have come today to pray for legionnaires, for the wives of the fallen heroes, the husbands of the fallen heroines, please continue to uphold the government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara and my humble self in prayers. Prayers have sustained us so far and we believe that prayers will continue to sustain us in the mighty name of Jesus.”

?The sermon, delivered by the Most Reverend Blessing Enyindah, Archbishop of the Niger Delta Province and Bishop of the Ikwerre Diocese, had the theme “Only Remembered by What We Have Done, ” and anchored on Judges 5:1–10.

?The Archbishop commended the governor for his consistent support for the Armed Forces and urged leaders and citizens alike to use their lives to build a legacy of peace, love and service to God and humanity.

?He further admonished that those who live a just life, use their position and resources to help others and, be a blessing to the house of God shall be blessed.

?”When we serve God with out hearts and light, we shall be remembered. What shall you be remembered for?”, he asked.

?The service also had intercessory prayers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, veterans, and families of fallen heroes, as well as prayers for divine wisdom and guidance for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers State Executive Council, and the nation at large.