News
Rivers High Courts To Resume Sitting Today
The Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, has announced that judges of the State High Court will resume sitting today after the Christmas vacation.
The announcement was made to formally inform members of the Bar and the general public of the resumption of judicial activities across the state.
Justice Chibuzor-Amadi recalled that the 2025 Christmas vacation for the High Court commenced on Thursday, December 23, 2025, and was scheduled to elapse on Friday, January 9, 2026, in line with the judicial calendar for the year.
The Chief Judge’s position was conveyed in a statement issued by the Chief Registrar of the Rivers State High Court, Mr. David Ihua-Maduenyi and made available to the public in Port Harcourt over the week.
In the statement, the Chief Registrar urged litigants, legal practitioners and other court users to take note of the resumption date, emphasising that all courts will be open for business as from today.
The statement urged judges to return to their respective courts to continue with pending cases, and also reminded legal practitioners to update their schedules in line with the resumption date.
Members of the public were advised to make necessary arrangements ahead of the resumption to avoid any inconvenience.
The Chief Judge expressed appreciation to the public for their understanding and cooperation during the Christmas vacation period.
By: King Onunwor
Cleric Predicts Breakthrough, Warns of Political and Security Challenges in 2026
Ado Royal Family Disowns Alleged Installation of Amanyanabo of Okrika
PH Traders Laud RSG’s Fire Safety Sensitisation Campaign
