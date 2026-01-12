Fubara Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes  …Commends Armed Forces For Invaluable Contributions 

Muslim faithful in Rivers State on Friday converged at the Central Mosque in Port Harcourt Township to offer special prayers for peace, unity, and sustainable development of the State, and Nigeria as a whole.

The Jum’at service was part of the activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in the state.

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, used the occasion to express deep appreciation to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, veterans, and fallen heroes for their invaluable contributions to the unity, security, and progress of the nation.

This was contained in a statement by Head, Information and Public Relations Unit

Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Juliana Masi.

Represented by Alhaji Abdulrasaq Diepriye, Governor Fubara described the sacrifices of military personnel and veterans as heroic and enduring, noting that their commitment to national unity and stability remains worthy of continuous recognition and honour.

According to the governor, the State Government will always acknowledge and appreciate the courage, patriotism, and selfless service demonstrated by members of the Armed Forces in defending the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“We must continue to commend the values, sacrifices, and unity displayed by our veterans and serving military officers,” he stated.

“We thank you for your gallantry, sacrifices, love, and dedication, which have helped to keep our nation united,” the governor added

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of the Rivers State Central Mosque, Imam Ibrahim Yaloo, called on Muslim faithful to remain steadfast in prayers for the nation and its security forces, urging them not to relent in promoting peace and good works in society.

As part of activities lined up to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, a Humanitarian Outreach/Family and Community Day held on Saturday at the Government House, while an interdenominational church thanksgiving service took place yesterday at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

This will be followed by the Wreath-Laying and Parade Ceremony on Thursday, 15th January 2026, at the Isaac Boro Park Cenotaph, Port Harcourt.