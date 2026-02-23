UNIPORT Hails Odusote’s Historic Appointment as First Female Director-General of Nigerian Law School

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has expressed profound pride over the appointment of Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, describing the milestone as historic and richly deserved.

In a congratulatory message issued on behalf of the University’s management, staff, students, and stakeholders, the Vice-Chancellor, Owunari Abraham Georgewill, hailed the appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a landmark achievement for legal education and women’s leadership in Nigeria.

The University noted that Dr. Odusote’s emergence as the first female Director-General of the Nigerian Law School in over six decades reflects the confidence reposed in her exceptional leadership capacity, professional depth, and administrative acumen.

UNIPORT further commended her outstanding tenure as Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School, where she was credited with visionary leadership, institutional strengthening, and strategic advancement of legal training.

According to the University, her proven record of excellence, integrity, and commitment to institutional development unmistakably positioned her for the nation’s highest legal education office.

Describing the appointment as a source of pride and inspiration, UNIPORT expressed confidence that Dr. Odusote’s leadership would usher in a new era of growth, innovation, and consolidation in legal education in Nigeria.

The University concluded by wishing her a successful tenure and assuring her of its goodwill, solidarity, and unwavering support as she assumes leadership of Nigeria’s foremost legal training institution.