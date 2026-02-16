Education
K-SAFE Calls for Increased Education Funding, Transparency in Kano
The Kano State Accountability Forum on Education (K-SAFE) has called for sustained funding releases, improved transparency, and stronger focus on learning outcomes to consolidate recent gains in the education sector in Kano State.
The appeal was made by Dr. Auwalu Halilu, Co-Chair representing civil society organisations, during a goodwill message at the 2026 Education Sector Joint Steering Committee Meeting held in the state.
Addressing the Commissioner for Education, committee members, development partners, and other stakeholders, Dr. Halilu expressed appreciation for the opportunity given to civil society groups to participate in the high-level policy dialogue.
He commended the Kano State Government and relevant agencies for progress made in expanding access to education, strengthening teacher recruitment, and advancing non-formal and second-chance education programmes.
Dr. Halilu, however, stressed the importance of ensuring consistent release of funds to support ongoing reforms and programmes aimed at improving education delivery. He also urged authorities to enhance transparency in the implementation of education initiatives and place greater emphasis on measurable learning outcomes.
He further highlighted the need to promote safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments, particularly for vulnerable children, to ensure equitable access to quality education.
Isa Kaita College
According to him, sustained collaboration between government, civil society organisations, and development partners remains essential to strengthening education systems and improving outcomes for learners.
Dr. Halilu reaffirmed K-SAFE’s commitment to constructive engagement and accountability, noting that civil society organisations are ready to work closely with stakeholders to support continuous improvement in education delivery in the state and across Nigeria.
He said the forum remains dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive education policies that will benefit all children.
Continue Reading
Education
Rotary Clubs Advance Literacy, Hygiene, Others at New Haven School
The Rotary Club of New Haven, in partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Enugu City Centre and Enugu Metropolis, alongside the Rotaract Club of New Haven and the Interact Club of New Haven, has launched a targeted initiative to promote literacy, hygiene, and career development among students of New Haven Secondary School, Enugu.
The programme, themed “Our Youths, Our Future: Bringing Back the Reading Culture,” engaged students, educators, and community stakeholders through structured learning sessions and practical workshops.
A highlight of the initiative was the reactivation of the school’s Interact Club, with 36 students formally inducted into Rotary’s youth arm. Additionally, 216 students received curated reading materials designed to strengthen literacy and critical thinking skills.
Students also participated in career-focused seminars and practical sessions covering hygiene protocols and digital research skills.
Dr. Chukwudi Madu led demonstrations on proper handwashing techniques, emphasized the role of water in maintaining health, and provided guidance on medical career pathways.
Other facilitators addressed opportunities in art and design, laboratory sciences, and strategic career planning tailored to students’ aptitudes.
Dr. Chukwudi Madu demonstrates proper handwashing techniques to students during the hygiene and health session organized by the Rotary Clubs at New Haven Secondary School.
Complementing the student-centered activities, the clubs conducted a Peace and Conflict Resolution Management session for teachers and staff.
Teachers, staff, and Rotary facilitators of New Haven Secondary School pose for a group photo following the Peace and Conflict Resolution Management session led by Past President Tony Eze and Past Assistant Governor Stella Eneh.
In addition, the clubs donated books to the school library and presented recognition gifts to the principal and vice principal overseeing the Interact Club.
In his response, the principal of New Haven Secondary School, Mr. Charles Obetta, expressed appreciation to the Rotary Clubs for their generosity and urged continued support for future school initiatives, a commitment the clubs have assured.
Organizers described the initiatives as part of a broader strategic framework aimed at advancing education, youth development, and community resilience in Enugu.
Education
RSU VC tasks new Deans on quality leadership, team work
The Vice chancellor of the Rivers state university (RSU)Nkpolu Oroworukwu port Harcourt,prof Isaac Zeb -Obipi has tasked the newly inaugurated el Deans to be agents of positive leadership and foster team work in other to promote unity across their various facilities.
The Vice-Chancellor stated this while inaugurating the newly elected eleven Deans of the university held recently in port Harcourt and expressed his appreciation to the Committee of Provosts and Deans, led by the Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Kenneth S. Ordu, for their unwavering support since he assumed office, noting that such commitment was deeply valued.
He also commended the Electoral Committee chaired by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Blessing R. Jaja, for conducting a free and noted that the committee addressed all issues and concerns with professionalism, a development which has informed Management’s decision to produce formal Electoral Guidelines and Code of Conduct in a Handbook for use in future elections.
The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the newly elected Deans on their emergence, describing their success as a clear indication of the confidence reposed in them by members of their respective faculties.
He urged them to provide quality leadership, foster unity, uphold mutual respect regardless of status, and ensure inclusive administration in the discharge of their duties.
The newly inaugurated Deans are Prof. John Ohaka (Faculty of Administration and Management), Prof. David Kiin-Kabari (Faculty of Agriculture), Prof. Barigbon G. Nsereka (Faculty of Communication and Media Studies), Prof. Isaac N. Dokubo (Faculty of Education), Prof. Enwuso Aleruchi Igwe (Faculty of Engineering), Prof. Paulinus W. Ihua (Faculty of Environmental Sciences), Prof. Jones M. Jaja (Faculty of Humanities), Prof. Grace Akolokwu (Faculty of Law), Prof. Ebirien-Agana S. Bartimaues (Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science), Prof. Ndokiari Boisa (Faculty of Science), and Prof. Emmanuel B. Okemini (Faculty of Social Sciences).
The highlight of the ceremony was the administration of the oath of office by the Director of Legal Services, Barr. Tamuno Williams, followed by the signing of the Dean’s Register and presentation of appointment letters to the Deans by the Vice-Chancellor.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
FG commends FUET over historic beginning as VC lament over poor funding
The Federal Government has commended the Vice chancellor of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Sakpenwa in Tai local government area of the state for the historic landmarks commencement of the university.
The minister of Education,Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa made the commendation in his good will message presented during the median matriculation ceremony held at the main campus of the university in Saakpenwa , recently.
Alausa described the event as a historic event which marks a defining milestone in the life of this noble institution noting that the establishment of the Federal University in Ogoni, is a clear demonstration of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to quality higher education, promoting environmental sustainability and addressing the unique ecological and developmental challenges of the Niger Delta region.
The minister who was represented on the occasion by Dr Sunday Ajide, Director, Federal Ministry of Education & Governing Council members Stressed that the choice of environment and technology as the core mandate of this university is both timely and strategic.
According to him,In an era where climate change, environmental degradation, renewable energy, and sustainable development dominate global discourse, this institution is well-positioned to become a centre of excellence in research, innovation, and solutions-driven scholarship , adding that he is confident that the university will play a critical role in producing skilled professionals, researchers, and leaders who will contribute meaningfully to national development and global environmental stewardship.
Today’s matriculation ceremony is particularly significant, as it formally welcomes the pioneer cohort of students into the academic community. To our dear matriculating students, I congratulate you for earning admission into this prestigious institution at this historic moment. You are trailblazers. “
The minister commended the Vice-Chancellor, members of the Governing Council, Management, and staff for their dedication, resilience, and hard work in bringing this university to life within a short period , adding that there commitment to building strong academic structures, fostering a culture of excellence, and creating a conducive learning environment is worthy of high commendation.
He assured that the Federal Ministry of Education will continue to support the university community in the areas of policy guidance, infrastructural development, staff capacity building, accreditation of programmes, and funding in line with available resources
Also speaking,the pro_chancellor and Chairman,governing council of the university,prof Dan Baridam congratulated the students for
scaling the first hurdle by securing admission into the emergent Federal University of Environment and Technology.
Prof Baridam (rtd) urged the students to always remember the reason you are here as they embark on the life defining journey. Let the fact not be lost on you that you are here to acquire new knowledge and operational skills that would change your lives and change society.
He advised them to intentionally engage in productive networking and participate in lawful extracurricular activities that develop skills beyond academics
“. I urge you to set personal high academic standards for yourself if you hope to return to this arena for your graduation ceremony in four or five years, depending, of course, on your choice of study. “
The former vice chancellor of university of port Harcourt advised the students not to celebrate their admission into this University beyond today but must start now, and now means after this matriculation ceremony. “Do you want to attain high grades? Start now. Do you want to deliver the Valedictory Address on your graduation day? Start now. Do you want the audience to stand up for you as a champion? Start now. Remember this: everything you achieved in the past pales into insignificance compared to what lies ahead “
He congratulated the students for
scaling the first hurdle by securing admission into the emergent Federal University of Environment and Technology.
Prof Baridam (rtd) urged the students to always remember the reason you are here as they embark on the life defining journey. Let the fact not be lost on you that you are here to acquire new knowledge and operational skills that would change your lives and change society.
In his opening remarks,the Vice chancellor of the university,prof prince Chinedu Mmom said
It is with great pleasure and a joyous heart that he welcomes you all to the maiden Matriculation Ceremony of the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, Rivers State , noting event marks the beginning of an exciting journey in the pursuit of knowledge, growth, and a culture of academic excellence by these candidates, who will shortly join the FUET Family.
Mmom averred that the University’s Matriculation Oath, will transform them into bona fide and pioneer student members of the Federal University of Environment and Technology , adding that Matriculation Ceremony marks a very significant step by all those applicants who sought to be part of a focused community of scholars, innovators, and leaders who are committed to making a positive impact in Rivers State, Nigeria, and on the world stage.
The vice chancellor while reading the root act to the students,told them that the university authority will not tolerate the distasteful practice of students’ involvement in cult-related activities, examination malpractice, sexual harassment, drug abuse, offering grades for money, sale of handouts and unapproved books or manuals, especially through the so-called Faculty or Departmental “Representatives”, indecent dressing, and all other forms of misconduct that are listed in our rules book.
He used the opportunity to inform the people that the university has not received any financial assistance from both the federal and state government since inception, adding that the institution has been surviving through individual supports
The climax of the event was the unveiling of kenuele Saro wiwa statue and launching of founders day endowment support fund among others.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
APC Releases Adjusted Timetable For Nationwide Congresses, Convention
-
Sports4 days ago
DG NIS Wants NSC Board Constituted, Seeks Increased In Funding
-
Business4 days ago
Customs Seek Support To Curb Smuggling In Ogun
-
Featured3 days ago
INEC Proposes N873.78bn For 2027 Elections, N171bn For 2026 Operations
-
Sports4 days ago
SWAN Rivers Set-up Five Functional Committees
-
News3 days ago
Police Bust Kidnapping Syndicate In PH
-
Sports4 days ago
NSC Disburses N200m Training Grants To 26 Athletes
-
Sports4 days ago
‘NTF Will Build On Davis Cup Success For Brighter Future’