Rotary Clubs Advance Literacy, Hygiene, Others at New Haven School

The Federal Government has commended the Vice chancellor of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Sakpenwa in Tai local government area of the state for the historic landmarks commencement of the university.

The minister of Education,Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa made the commendation in his good will message presented during the median matriculation ceremony held at the main campus of the university in Saakpenwa , recently.

Alausa described the event as a historic event which marks a defining milestone in the life of this noble institution noting that the establishment of the Federal University in Ogoni, is a clear demonstration of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to quality higher education, promoting environmental sustainability and addressing the unique ecological and developmental challenges of the Niger Delta region.

The minister who was represented on the occasion by Dr Sunday Ajide, Director, Federal Ministry of Education & Governing Council members Stressed that the choice of environment and technology as the core mandate of this university is both timely and strategic.

According to him,In an era where climate change, environmental degradation, renewable energy, and sustainable development dominate global discourse, this institution is well-positioned to become a centre of excellence in research, innovation, and solutions-driven scholarship , adding that he is confident that the university will play a critical role in producing skilled professionals, researchers, and leaders who will contribute meaningfully to national development and global environmental stewardship.

Today’s matriculation ceremony is particularly significant, as it formally welcomes the pioneer cohort of students into the academic community. To our dear matriculating students, I congratulate you for earning admission into this prestigious institution at this historic moment. You are trailblazers. “

The minister commended the Vice-Chancellor, members of the Governing Council, Management, and staff for their dedication, resilience, and hard work in bringing this university to life within a short period , adding that there commitment to building strong academic structures, fostering a culture of excellence, and creating a conducive learning environment is worthy of high commendation.

He assured that the Federal Ministry of Education will continue to support the university community in the areas of policy guidance, infrastructural development, staff capacity building, accreditation of programmes, and funding in line with available resources

Also speaking,the pro_chancellor and Chairman,governing council of the university,prof Dan Baridam congratulated the students for

scaling the first hurdle by securing admission into the emergent Federal University of Environment and Technology.

Prof Baridam (rtd) urged the students to always remember the reason you are here as they embark on the life defining journey. Let the fact not be lost on you that you are here to acquire new knowledge and operational skills that would change your lives and change society.

He advised them to intentionally engage in productive networking and participate in lawful extracurricular activities that develop skills beyond academics

“. I urge you to set personal high academic standards for yourself if you hope to return to this arena for your graduation ceremony in four or five years, depending, of course, on your choice of study. “

The former vice chancellor of university of port Harcourt advised the students not to celebrate their admission into this University beyond today but must start now, and now means after this matriculation ceremony. “Do you want to attain high grades? Start now. Do you want to deliver the Valedictory Address on your graduation day? Start now. Do you want the audience to stand up for you as a champion? Start now. Remember this: everything you achieved in the past pales into insignificance compared to what lies ahead “

In his opening remarks,the Vice chancellor of the university,prof prince Chinedu Mmom said

It is with great pleasure and a joyous heart that he welcomes you all to the maiden Matriculation Ceremony of the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, Rivers State , noting event marks the beginning of an exciting journey in the pursuit of knowledge, growth, and a culture of academic excellence by these candidates, who will shortly join the FUET Family.

Mmom averred that the University’s Matriculation Oath, will transform them into bona fide and pioneer student members of the Federal University of Environment and Technology , adding that Matriculation Ceremony marks a very significant step by all those applicants who sought to be part of a focused community of scholars, innovators, and leaders who are committed to making a positive impact in Rivers State, Nigeria, and on the world stage.

The vice chancellor while reading the root act to the students,told them that the university authority will not tolerate the distasteful practice of students’ involvement in cult-related activities, examination malpractice, sexual harassment, drug abuse, offering grades for money, sale of handouts and unapproved books or manuals, especially through the so-called Faculty or Departmental “Representatives”, indecent dressing, and all other forms of misconduct that are listed in our rules book.

He used the opportunity to inform the people that the university has not received any financial assistance from both the federal and state government since inception, adding that the institution has been surviving through individual supports

The climax of the event was the unveiling of kenuele Saro wiwa statue and launching of founders day endowment support fund among others.