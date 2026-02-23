Education
Association harps on importance of mother tongue in society
The President of Rivers State Indigenous Language Teachers Association and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ,Rivers Language Centre, Port Harcourt.Dr Ovuchi J. Agwnu has described
Language as life that promote culture and identity of the people.
Ovuchi made in a press statement to commemorate the mother tongue day in port Harcourt over the weekend.
The statement call on parents to think about the future in a world where their kids would not sustain the language as handed over to them from antiquity.
” The Government should shift focus on the Youths as the hope of the Linguistic future. Every school should have an employed indigenous language teacher who will handle the mother tongue inculcation of the language of the immediate environment of each school.”
“Irrespective of the recent views on language teachings, we remain committed to sustaining our diversity as a people via language promotion.”
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
Elga boss tasks law students on academics strides
The Chairman of Etche Local Government Area ,Hon Chima Boniface Njoku has called on students from Etche LGA to remain diligent in their academic pursuits and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the area upon completion of their studies.
Njoku emphasized that governance is a collective responsibility and encouraged the students to part of societal transformational agents to promote the development of the area for betterment of all.
He made the call when he received the audience
Law School Students Forum of the LGA extraction who paid him a courtesy visit in his office ilat Okehi, the headquarters of the Council over the weekend.
The Council boss thanked the students for the visit and their kind words, stating that his administration remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to every part of Etche.
In his address of welcome,the leader of the delegation , Mr. Goodday Chidi Nwaonuala, said the visit was to congratulate the chairman on what they described as remarkable developmental strides recorded across Etche within a short period of his administration.
Nwaonuala commended the chairman for the ongoing road projects in various communities, the renovation and construction works within the Council Secretariat, as well as improvements in electricity supply and other infrastructural interventions across the local government area.
He noted that the visible transformation in road infrastructure has enhanced accessibility, boosted economic activities, and improved the overall living conditions of residents as well as the facelift given to the Council Secretariat, describing it as a step toward creating a more conducive working environment for staff and better service delivery to the people.
According to him, the students, as future legal practitioners from Etche, are proud of the progress being made and felt it necessary to personally appreciate the chairman for his commitment to grassroots development.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
UNIPORT Hails Odusote’s Historic Appointment as First Female Director-General of Nigerian Law School
The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has expressed profound pride over the appointment of Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, describing the milestone as historic and richly deserved.
In a congratulatory message issued on behalf of the University’s management, staff, students, and stakeholders, the Vice-Chancellor, Owunari Abraham Georgewill, hailed the appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a landmark achievement for legal education and women’s leadership in Nigeria.
The University noted that Dr. Odusote’s emergence as the first female Director-General of the Nigerian Law School in over six decades reflects the confidence reposed in her exceptional leadership capacity, professional depth, and administrative acumen.
UNIPORT further commended her outstanding tenure as Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School, where she was credited with visionary leadership, institutional strengthening, and strategic advancement of legal training.
According to the University, her proven record of excellence, integrity, and commitment to institutional development unmistakably positioned her for the nation’s highest legal education office.
Describing the appointment as a source of pride and inspiration, UNIPORT expressed confidence that Dr. Odusote’s leadership would usher in a new era of growth, innovation, and consolidation in legal education in Nigeria.
The University concluded by wishing her a successful tenure and assuring her of its goodwill, solidarity, and unwavering support as she assumes leadership of Nigeria’s foremost legal training institution.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
K-SAFE Calls for Increased Education Funding, Transparency in Kano
The Kano State Accountability Forum on Education (K-SAFE) has called for sustained funding releases, improved transparency, and stronger focus on learning outcomes to consolidate recent gains in the education sector in Kano State.
The appeal was made by Dr. Auwalu Halilu, Co-Chair representing civil society organisations, during a goodwill message at the 2026 Education Sector Joint Steering Committee Meeting held in the state.
Addressing the Commissioner for Education, committee members, development partners, and other stakeholders, Dr. Halilu expressed appreciation for the opportunity given to civil society groups to participate in the high-level policy dialogue.
He commended the Kano State Government and relevant agencies for progress made in expanding access to education, strengthening teacher recruitment, and advancing non-formal and second-chance education programmes.
Dr. Halilu, however, stressed the importance of ensuring consistent release of funds to support ongoing reforms and programmes aimed at improving education delivery. He also urged authorities to enhance transparency in the implementation of education initiatives and place greater emphasis on measurable learning outcomes.
He further highlighted the need to promote safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments, particularly for vulnerable children, to ensure equitable access to quality education.
Isa Kaita College
According to him, sustained collaboration between government, civil society organisations, and development partners remains essential to strengthening education systems and improving outcomes for learners.
Dr. Halilu reaffirmed K-SAFE’s commitment to constructive engagement and accountability, noting that civil society organisations are ready to work closely with stakeholders to support continuous improvement in education delivery in the state and across Nigeria.
He said the forum remains dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive education policies that will benefit all children.
