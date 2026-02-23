Elga boss tasks law students on  academics strides 

The Chairman of Etche Local Government Area ,Hon Chima Boniface Njoku has called on students from Etche LGA to remain diligent in their academic pursuits and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the area upon completion of their studies.

Njoku emphasized that governance is a collective responsibility and encouraged the students to part of societal transformational agents to promote the development of the area for betterment of all.

He made the call when he received the audience

Law School Students Forum of the LGA extraction who paid him a courtesy visit in his office ilat Okehi, the headquarters of the Council over the weekend.

The Council boss thanked the students for the visit and their kind words, stating that his administration remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to every part of Etche.

Hon. Njoku thanked the students for the visit and their kind words, stating that his administration remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to every part of Etche.

In his address of welcome,the leader of the delegation , Mr. Goodday Chidi Nwaonuala, said the visit was to congratulate the chairman on what they described as remarkable developmental strides recorded across Etche within a short period of his administration.

Nwaonuala commended the chairman for the ongoing road projects in various communities, the renovation and construction works within the Council Secretariat, as well as improvements in electricity supply and other infrastructural interventions across the local government area.

He noted that the visible transformation in road infrastructure has enhanced accessibility, boosted economic activities, and improved the overall living conditions of residents as well as the facelift given to the Council Secretariat, describing it as a step toward creating a more conducive working environment for staff and better service delivery to the people.

According to him, the students, as future legal practitioners from Etche, are proud of the progress being made and felt it necessary to personally appreciate the chairman for his commitment to grassroots development.