Education
Elga boss tasks law students on academics strides
The Chairman of Etche Local Government Area ,Hon Chima Boniface Njoku has called on students from Etche LGA to remain diligent in their academic pursuits and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the area upon completion of their studies.
Njoku emphasized that governance is a collective responsibility and encouraged the students to part of societal transformational agents to promote the development of the area for betterment of all.
He made the call when he received the audience
Law School Students Forum of the LGA extraction who paid him a courtesy visit in his office ilat Okehi, the headquarters of the Council over the weekend.
The Council boss thanked the students for the visit and their kind words, stating that his administration remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to every part of Etche.
Hon. Njoku thanked the students for the visit and their kind words, stating that his administration remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to every part of Etche.
In his address of welcome,the leader of the delegation , Mr. Goodday Chidi Nwaonuala, said the visit was to congratulate the chairman on what they described as remarkable developmental strides recorded across Etche within a short period of his administration.
Nwaonuala commended the chairman for the ongoing road projects in various communities, the renovation and construction works within the Council Secretariat, as well as improvements in electricity supply and other infrastructural interventions across the local government area.
He noted that the visible transformation in road infrastructure has enhanced accessibility, boosted economic activities, and improved the overall living conditions of residents as well as the facelift given to the Council Secretariat, describing it as a step toward creating a more conducive working environment for staff and better service delivery to the people.
According to him, the students, as future legal practitioners from Etche, are proud of the progress being made and felt it necessary to personally appreciate the chairman for his commitment to grassroots development.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
*SSS 3 Students Groan Over Difficulties in WAEC Capturing in Rivers*
Thousands of Senior Secondary School (SS3) students in Rivers State have expressed frustration over challenges they face in the ongoing WAEC capturing exercise, a prerequisite for the 2025/2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Introduced by the Federal Government to curb examination malpractice, the biometric capturing process has instead become a source of hardship for many candidates.
The Tide_ education desk who monitored the exercise across several schools in the state revealed chaotic scenes experienced by intending candidates.At Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, students crowded the school premises as early as 7 a.m. and remained as late as 9 p.m., with many still unattended. Parents and guardians were seen waiting anxiously as their wards struggled to be captured.
Chidubem, a student of the school, lamented the loss of valuable study time. “Since Monday, we have been coming from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. without success. The process is slow, and we pay between ?5,000 and ?7,000. We’ve been here for over five days without being captured,” she said.
The situation is similar at Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, where students cluster around the capturing centre, jostling for space. Angela, a candidate, described the exercise as “herculean,” citing network failures and alleged favouritism. She added that parents sometimes pay up to ?1,000 to secure quicker attention for their children.
At Government Secondary School, Okehi in Etche Local Government Area, students reportedly arrive as early as 6 a.m. to secure a place in line. One student, who asked to remain anonymous, called on relevant authorities to urgently address the irregularities. Another student, Ebenezer, warned that unless swift action is taken, many candidates may be excluded from sitting the examination.
Education stakeholders have raised concerns that the exercise, though well-intentioned, has been poorly executed, with inadequate equipment and personnel deployed to handle the large number of candidates. They warn that unless urgent steps are taken to streamline the process, the credibility of the examination could be undermined, and students’ academic futures jeopardised.
Parents and guardians are appealing to the Rivers State Ministry of Education and WAEC to intervene immediately, deploy additional registration centres, and ensure transparency in the process. They stress that without swift corrective measures, the already heightened anxiety among students and families will only worsen.
As of press time, neither the Rivers State Ministry of Education nor WAEC authorities had responded to inquiries on the matter.
By Akujobi Amadi
Education
NCDMB commission Simulation Lab in Bayelsa University
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commissioned a fully equipped Clinical Skills and Simulation Laboratory at the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU), Yenagoa, in a move aimed at strengthening healthcare education and building local capacity.
The state-of-the-art facility, unveiled on Friday, is fitted with high-fidelity adult and paediatric patient simulators, laparoscopic training systems, obstetric trainers, advanced life support mannequins, consultation cubicles and audio-visual learning systems.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, said the Board’s intervention reflects its commitment to capacity development beyond the oil and gas sector.
Represented by the Acting Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Ene Ette, Ogbe described simulation-based learning as the global standard in medical education, noting that it enables students to gain hands-on clinical experience, improve decision-making and build confidence in a safe and controlled environment.
He explained that investment in healthcare, education, engineering and logistics demonstrates that the oil and gas industry does not operate in isolation but depends on a strong ecosystem.
According to him, the upgraded laboratory represents a strategic investment in human capital development and a practical demonstration of policy translating into measurable impact.
In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of BMU, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, described the project as a milestone in securing the future of healthcare delivery in Bayelsa State, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.
He said the facility aligns with his A.S.P.I.R.E. Agenda, unveiled upon assuming office in 2025, which seeks to transform the university into a globally recognised institution driven by technology, research and excellence.
Ogoina noted that the advanced simulators and training equipment would help reduce medical errors, enhance patient safety and produce highly skilled indigenous healthcare professionals capable of competing globally.
He also acknowledged the support of the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, as well as the Commissioners for Health and Education, for creating an enabling environment for partnerships to thrive.
Similarly, the Provost of the College of Medicine, Prof. Philip Eyimina, said the laboratory played a key role in the institution’s recent accreditation verification exercise.
He noted that the presence of a functional and well-equipped clinical skills laboratory affirmed the university’s readiness to deliver quality medical education in line with national standards.
In a special address, Governor Diri, represented by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah, commended the NCDMB for what he described as a remarkable intervention that aligns with the university’s vision of becoming a leading medical institution.
The Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tarilah Tebepah, also appreciated the Board for its support and urged continued collaboration to address resource challenges.
The ceremony concluded with a tour of the laboratory’s facilities, including the Virtual Reality Station, Paediatric and Airway Management Stations, ECG and Patient Monitoring Station, IV Fluids Administration and Cannulation Station, and the Demonstration Hall.
Education
Bonny Federal poly appoints Deans, HOD’s ,Directors
The federal polytechnic of Oil and Gas in Bonny local government area of Rivers state has appointed Deans ,Heads of Departments and Directors for the various faculties and departments in the institution.
A statement by the school management signed by Mr
Anthony Ogbe (MCAI)
SAR/Public Relations Officer and made available to tide over the weekend said the appointments
of Directors, Deans, and Heads of Departments (HODs) is a critical administrative function for a purposeful Rector, as these individuals act as agents to implement the institutional vision.
Ogbe said by the doctrine of corporate liability, the actions and decisions of these appointees are deemed the actions of the Rector, necessitating a selection process that aligns with the institution’s strategic goals.
The statement stated that recently the Rector, Dr Victor Okolobah made appointments and reappointment some Directors, Deans of Schools and Heads of Departments, noting that the key players are to step up and double down on the outlined version of the chief executive and by extension that of the polytechnic.
Those appointed are:
IRIAKUMA CHRISTOPHER TABUYAI AG. DIR. CONSULTANCY, .,
. DR INAMETE EMEM NDAH AG. REMEDIAL/BASIC STUDIES,
. DR KALAPAPA DAPPA AG. DIR. TVET and
. MRS GIFT GEORGE GREEN NODAL OFFICER,
Others include
DR AZUNWO ANYAHIE A. AG. DEAN, STUDENTS’ AFFAIRS ,
. MR HOSEA YAKUBU AG. DIR. QUALITY ASSURANCE, .
DR BINFA BONFA DIR. ACADEMIC PLANNING,
MR ABIYE ASEMINASO AG DIR. ENTREPRENEURSHIP EDUCATION AND DEVELOPMENT and
DR. PRECIOUS NWACHUKWU AG. DIR, CAREER SERVICES CENTRE,
. Also in the category include
. DR. FRANCIS ATTAH EGU AG.DEAN,SCHOOL OF GENERAL STUDIES,
RACHAEL NELSON EKEUWEI AG. DIRECTOR, CONTINUING EDUCATION,.
. DR. NAOMI AMONI OGOLO, AG. DEAN, SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING TECH ,
ENGR. BUKOLA OLALEKAN OGUNWOLE AG. DIRECTOR, SIWES,
. KIANI AARON TAMUNO, AG. DIRECTOR, ADVANCEMENT CENTRE .
. OLAIYA SAMUEL BABAYEMI AG. DIRECTOR, ICT.
. BONIFACE UZOMA EMENIKE AG. DIRECTOR, PROCUREMENT ,
MR AWUHE TIMOTHY TERTSEA, AG. DEAN, SCHOOL OF APPLIED SCIENCES .
Others include . MRS OLUWATOYIN VICTORIA OYEKUNLE, AG. DIRECTOR EXAM AND RELATED MATTERS,
DR. LIVINUS ACHI KALU, AG. DIRECTOR AFFILIATIONS AND RELATED MATTERS,
MR AMINOBIREN CHARLES, AG. HOD, MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS. KIANI CHRISTIANAPEPPLE, AG. HOD,LANG. AND COMM. ,
. MR ZIBS WORIPERE DOWELL, AG. HOD, COMPUTER SCIENCE ,
DR BARNABAS GOGO PEPPLE, AG. HOD, BUSINESS ADMIN. AND MGT,
. DR JUSTIN OBINNA IBEAWUCHI AG. HOD, ISEET ,
. ONYEBUIKE DENNIS EKENE, AG. HOD,
ONUOHA ONYEBUCHI GOSPEL, AG. HOD, PUBLIC ADMIN.
MR AKPUH DAVIDSON CHIOMA AG. HOD,WELDING AND FABRICATION ,
MR OBAMANU TAMUNOTONJO AG. HOD,PETROLEUM & GAS ENGR. TECH. ,
DR, JAMES CARR EZEKTEL-HART AG. HOD, PETROLEUM MARKETING .
Also appointed are ENGR, KELECHI U. UGOJI, AG. HOD, MECHANICAL ENGR. TECH,
. DR. KOKO BASSEY OKWONG, AG. HOD, TRANSPORT& LOGISTICS,
MR NLERUM SUNNY KEJEH, AG.HOD,ELECT./ELECT.ENGR. TECH. ,
. MRS NWAMBE CYNTHIA ONYINYECHUKWU, AG. HOD,ACCOUNTANCy
as well as
DURU GEORGE NZEADI, AG.HOD, HUMANITIES & SOCIAL SCIENCE.
By: Akujobi Amadi
