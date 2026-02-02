NYSC DG Charges Corps Members on Core Values, Cultural Integration, Self-Reliance

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has charged Corps Members of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream One to uphold the vision, mission, and core values of the Scheme as they embark on the journey of national service.

He gave this charge during his working visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin, Oyo State.

Addressing the Corps Members, the Director General reaffirmed the objectives of the NYSC, stressing discipline, patriotism, national unity, and selfless service as pillars of the Scheme.

He described the service year as a defining phase for character formation and nation-building, noting that the conduct of Corps Members, both within and outside the camp, must consistently reflect the ideals of the NYSC.

Brig Gen O.O. Nafiu placed strong emphasis on cultural integration, urging Corps Members to respect the customs, traditions, and taboos of their host communities. He encouraged them to deliberately learn, appreciate, and adapt to the cultures of their host organizations and communities, stressing that mutual respect is fundamental to peaceful coexistence and sustainable national cohesion.

The NYSC helmsman further highlighted the importance of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, describing the in-camp training as a rare and cost-free opportunity for self-development. He explained that access to loans from NYSC-partnered financial institutions is dependent on commitment and seriousness, encouraging Corps Members to consolidate their skills through post-camp training and emerge as job creators rather than job seekers.

Earlier, the Oyo State Coordinator of the NYSC welcomed the Director General and briefed him on activities at the camp. He commended the Corps Members for their discipline, orderly conduct, and patriotic zeal, while assuring them of adequate welfare and security throughout the orientation exercise and service year.

In a warm and memorable moment, the Director General celebrated Corps Members who marked their birthdays on the day of the visit, as well as the first Corps Member to register at the camp for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream One, Ngeri Belema Tosin (OY/26A/0001), adding a personal and humane touch to the historic visit.

The visit culminated in colourful cultural performances by Corps Members, featuring Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba dances, vividly showcasing Nigeria’s unity in diversity.

To further commemorate the occasion, the Director General presented two fat cows to the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members, drawing loud applause and reaffirming the NYSC’s commitment to youth welfare, national unity, and collective spirit.