NYSC DG Charges Corps Members on Core Values, Cultural Integration, Self-Reliance
The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has charged Corps Members of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream One to uphold the vision, mission, and core values of the Scheme as they embark on the journey of national service.
He gave this charge during his working visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin, Oyo State.
Addressing the Corps Members, the Director General reaffirmed the objectives of the NYSC, stressing discipline, patriotism, national unity, and selfless service as pillars of the Scheme.
He described the service year as a defining phase for character formation and nation-building, noting that the conduct of Corps Members, both within and outside the camp, must consistently reflect the ideals of the NYSC.
Brig Gen O.O. Nafiu placed strong emphasis on cultural integration, urging Corps Members to respect the customs, traditions, and taboos of their host communities. He encouraged them to deliberately learn, appreciate, and adapt to the cultures of their host organizations and communities, stressing that mutual respect is fundamental to peaceful coexistence and sustainable national cohesion.
The NYSC helmsman further highlighted the importance of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, describing the in-camp training as a rare and cost-free opportunity for self-development. He explained that access to loans from NYSC-partnered financial institutions is dependent on commitment and seriousness, encouraging Corps Members to consolidate their skills through post-camp training and emerge as job creators rather than job seekers.
Earlier, the Oyo State Coordinator of the NYSC welcomed the Director General and briefed him on activities at the camp. He commended the Corps Members for their discipline, orderly conduct, and patriotic zeal, while assuring them of adequate welfare and security throughout the orientation exercise and service year.
In a warm and memorable moment, the Director General celebrated Corps Members who marked their birthdays on the day of the visit, as well as the first Corps Member to register at the camp for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream One, Ngeri Belema Tosin (OY/26A/0001), adding a personal and humane touch to the historic visit.
The visit culminated in colourful cultural performances by Corps Members, featuring Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba dances, vividly showcasing Nigeria’s unity in diversity.
To further commemorate the occasion, the Director General presented two fat cows to the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members, drawing loud applause and reaffirming the NYSC’s commitment to youth welfare, national unity, and collective spirit.
BUK Taps Content Creators to Expand Its Digital Footprint
Bayero University, Kano (BUK), has unveiled a team of Digital Media Ambassadors as part of efforts to strengthen the institution’s online presence and deepen engagement with stakeholders.
The initiative was announced in a statement signed by the Head of the Digital Media Unit, Mr Nura Garba, and shared on the university’s official social media platforms.
According to the statement, the Digital Media Unit held its inaugural meeting with the selected content creators on Monday at the unit’s office in the Senate Building.
Garba explained that the ambassadors were appointed to serve as digital brand advocates for the university across various online platforms.
“The ambassadors will serve as digital brand advocates, content creators and community connectors, helping to expand the University’s online reach and engagement,” he said.
He added that the appointees would support official communication, promote university events, document campus experiences and provide feedback on public perception of BUK across digital platforms.
Isa Kaita College
The appointed ambassadors are Ameer Umar Ibrahim, Arafat Yakubu Onono, Okeneme Favour Mmesoma, Abubakar Zubair (Master), Mustapha Sani Jibril, Auwal Muhammad Hamma, Idris Abdullahi, Nuruddeen Murtala Muhammad, Mukhtar Muhammad and Samuel Maina.
Garba noted that the initiative forms part of the university’s broader strategy to enhance its digital footprint and ensure effective, timely communication with internal and external stakeholders.
“The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to professionalism, collaboration and the promotion of the University’s image on global digital platforms,” the statement added.
RSU Warns Fresh Students Against Malpractices, Cultism, Admits 5,601 for 2025/2026 Session
Rivers State University (RSU) Nkpolu Oroworukwu, Port Harcourt has warned fresh students against examination malpractices and cultism, describing such acts as serious offences in the university.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, stated this on Wednesday while admitting 5,601 fresh students offered admission to study in the university for the 2025/2026 academic session during its 44th Matriculation Ceremony held at the Convocation Arena.
Prof. Zeb-Obipi warned the students that the university has zero tolerance for examination malpractices, cultism, and other anti-social activities that are detrimental to the university’s growth and advancement, adding that the punishment for such nefarious acts is outright expulsion from the university.
The VC congratulated the students on earning admission through merit and advised them to pursue academic excellence, discipline, integrity, and leadership. He emphasized the importance of these values in shaping their future and contributing to national development.
Prof. Zeb-Obipi encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunities available at RSU, including academic programs, research facilities, and extracurricular activities. He urged them to be proactive and make the most of their time at the university.
The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the university’s achievements and contributions to the region, including its research output, community engagement, and alumni success stories. He assured the students that they are joining a vibrant and dynamic community that is committed to excellence.
Prof. Zeb-Obipi also encouraged timely payment of fees and proper registration, highlighting support opportunities like the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). He advised students to be diligent in their academic pursuits and avoid financial difficulties.
The faculty distribution of matriculants includes: Administration & Management – 735; Agriculture – 52; College of Medical Sciences – 988; Communication & Media Studies – 702; Education – 130; Engineering – 1,137; Environmental Sciences – 137; Humanities – 204; Law – 218; Medical Laboratory Sciences – 71; Science – 962; and Social Sciences – 265.
Prof. Zeb-Obipi thanked parents and guardians for trusting RSU with their children’s education and encouraged them to use the Student Sponsor Account on the University portal to track progress. He also urged staff to continue shaping the minds and character of the next generation.
The Vice-Chancellor urged students to uphold RSU’s motto: Excellence and Creativity. He reminded them that their education at RSU is a privilege and a responsibility, and that they should strive to make the most of it.
The matriculation ceremony was a moment of celebration and new beginnings for the fresh students, who were welcomed to the RSU community with open arms. The university looks forward to shaping them into well-rounded graduates who will make a positive impact in society.
The ceremony ended with a charge to the students to be ambassadors of the university and to uphold the values of excellence, creativity, and integrity.
IAUE VC Praises Lale’s Legacy as Renowned Academic and Visionary Leader
The Vice chancellor Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni port Harcourt Rivers state, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, has described Professor N. E. S. Lale as an exceptional scholar and administrator whose contributions to university education have left an enduring legacy.
Onuchuku made the remarks during the grand retirement reception held in honour of Professor Lale at the IAUE Auditorium, Main Campus Rumuolumeni, in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state recently.
He noted that the reception was organised to celebrate Professor Lale’s distinguished academic career, visionary leadership, and invaluable service to the Nigerian university system.
The Vice-Chancellor said Professor Lale distinguished himself as a visionary leader, noting that his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt was marked by academic stability, institutional growth, and purposeful governance.
He commended Professor Lale’s commitment to academic excellence, research advancement, and strengthening of university systems.
According to Onuchuku, Professor Lale exemplified integrity, discipline, and selfless service, qualities that earned him respect within and outside the academic community. He described Professor Lale as a dedicated mentor who nurtured generations of scholars and administrators across the Nigerian university system.
Onuchuku noted that Professor Lale’s leadership style promoted collaboration, innovation, and human capacity development. He said the public lecture delivered at the event reflected the depth of experience and insight acquired by Professor Lale over decades of academic and administrative service.
The Vice-Chancellor pointed out that the lecture offered valuable lessons on leadership, scholarship, and service to emerging academics and university administrators. He highlighted the presentation of two scholarly books authored by Professor Lale as evidence of his commitment to research and knowledge production.
Onuchuku attributed the retirement reception as a fitting tribute to a man whose life and career were devoted to the advancement of education and national development. The event was a celebration of Professor Lale’s legacy and contributions to the academic community.
The retirement reception was attended by academics, administrators, and dignitaries from various universities and institutions. It was a testament to Professor Lale’s impact and influence in the academic community.
Professor Lale’s retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy continues to inspire and motivate future generations of scholars and administrators. IAUE and the academic community at large will remember his contributions and achievements.
The Vice-Chancellor and the academic community wish Professor Lale a happy retirement and success in his future endeavours.
