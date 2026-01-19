Connect with us

Education

RIVCHPP Set To Take Health Insurance Scheme To Tertiary Institutions In Rivers State

5 days ago

Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), the state health insurance agency, is set to take the health insurance scheme to schools, especially tertiary institutions, in the state.

This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of RIVCHPP, Dr. Vetty Rolegherighan Agala, when she led a team from RIVCHPP on an advocacy visit to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education on Friday, 16th January 2026.

Dr. Agala, who solicited authorisation from the Ministry for RIVCHPP to write to the institutions under Ministry’s mandate so as to begin enrolment of students in the various schools , said that for the health insurance agency to expand universal health coverage of the state, then students need to be enrolled into the programme.

RIVCHPP’s Executive Secretary announced that the agency has also started talks with the State branch of Nigeria Association of Proprietors of Private Secondary Schools (NAPPSS) to ensure that no one in the state is left out from having the opportunity of accessing quality healthcare services without passing through financial hardship.

Dr. Agala also commended the innovative policies that the Permanent Secretary have brought to bear towards improving the educational exploits in the state, saying that the changes align to the interest and mandate of Governor Siminialayi Fubara stance on education.

RIVCHPP’s Executive Secretary appreciated the Permanent Secretary for giving the team audience, pledging her team’s dedication and commitment to clients’ satisfaction, calling on schools to embrace the S-SHIP package dedicated for the well-being of students in Rivers State.

In her remarks and response, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr.(Mrs. ) Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, who warmly welcomed the RIVCHPP team, promised to share with and disseminate all information about RIVCHPP to all public schools in the state so that the schools will be willing to give RIVCHPP opportunity to sensitise them on what RIVCHPP is all about and the benefits of signing up with RIVCHPP.

Dr. Uzoma-Nwogu advised RIVCHPP to be proactive and consistent in the mandate of providing affordable and quality health care to Rivers residents.

The visit witnessed a presentation of RIVCHPP’s sensitisation/campaign materials to the Permanent Secretary by RIVCHPP’s Executive Secretary

Education

University Don wants AI to be made compulsory course 

5 days ago

January 19, 2026

A university don, Prof. Sunday Olatunji, has argued that Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be made a compulsory course for all students in higher institutions across Nigeria, irrespective of their field of study
He also called on Nigeria and Africa to build an intelligent, inclusive and technologically sovereign future to elevate human potential through artificial intelligence.
To achieve these goals, the Professor of Artificial Intelligence urged the nation and continent to: institutionalize capacity building for AI excellence; develop functional policy and ethical frameworks for responsible AI; build artificial intelligence literacy and workforce development; make AI a general course in all higher institutions; promote no-code
 AI and machine learning pathways for beginners; develop public-private-academic partnerships; and build inclusive and culturally grounded AI.Prof. Olatunji, who is ranked by the National Universities Commission (NUC) as the Best AI Researcher in Nigeria (2025), made these statements on Tuesday, while delivering the 53rd Inaugural Lecture of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, held at the University Multipurpose Hall.
The lecture was titled, Symbiosis of Mind and Machine: Harnessing AI for National Development.He stressed that artificial intelligence is no longer science fiction but a reality that permeates every stratum of human life. “Just as Computer Appreciation became a national requirement decades ago, the time has come for AI Appreciation as a compulsory General Studies (GST) course.
This course should introduce all students, regardless of discipline, to aspects of AI including: AI fundamentals, machine learning concepts, applications of AI in their respective fields, ethical implications of AI, and its role in national development, among others,” he said.
The lecturer called on governments to establish AI innovation hubs in all tertiary institutions and research centres; promote cross-disciplinary collaboration integrating computing; provide national research grants focused on AI solutions for local challenges; and recruit and train faculty specialised in AI, machine learning, data science, robotics, and computational intelligence.
Prof. Olatunji allayed fears that AI could replace humans or end humanity, positing that, “Many fear that the rise of artificial intelligence signals the decline of human relevance – that the machine might replace the mind. But history teaches otherwise. Every technological revolution – from the printing press to electricity, from the internet to AI – has not diminished humanity but rather redefined it.
Today, AI diagnoses diseases, predicts the weather, translates languages, and protects nations.
   Prof. Olatunji has garnered from far and wide and commended his role in setting up the Faculty of Computing and for doing a yeoman’s job as its founding Dean.
The Vice Chancellor also noted that Prof. Olatunji is a well-respected and accomplished academic and researcher who has carved an enviable niche for himself in the digital world of computing and artificial intelligence.
Education

FG, ASUU Set Date to Sign Agreement

2 weeks ago

January 12, 2026

The Federal Government is set to formally sign an agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities following weeks of negotiations.
The development may be linked to the 40 per cent salary increase for academic staff proposed by the FG last month and accepted by the union.
A circular issued by the Ministry of Education invited Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of federal universities to witness the signing ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Conference Hall, Abuja.
The circular, dated January 5, 2026, and referenced FME/IS/UNI/ASUU/C.11/Vol.V/82, was signed by the Director of University Education, Rakiya Ilyasu, on behalf of the Minister of Education.
It was titled ‘Invitation to the Ceremony for the Signing of Agreement Between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities.’
The circular was sighted by our correspondent on Saturday and confirmed by the Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.
 “This signing represents a critical milestone in promoting industrial harmony and improving teaching and learning in our universities.
“It also reaffirms the Federal Government’s commitment to the sustainable development of education in line with the Renewed
Attendance at the ceremony was declared mandatory for all invited university administrators, highlighting the importance attached to the agreement and its implementation.
Last month, the industrial crisis that had burdened Nigeria’s university system for 16 years following the 2009 Federal Government–ASUU Agreement saw the union accept the Federal Government’s proposed 40 per cent salary increase for academic staff.
It was reported that the deal, effective from January 1, 2026, would be reviewed after three years
  Why FG Shouldn’t Be Blamed for Non-Implementation of Council Autonomy
Under the new terms, professors will earn a pension equivalent to their final annual salary upon retirement at age 70. The agreement also provides for the establishment of a National Research Council to fund research with at least one per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.
Other provisions include improved funding for libraries, laboratories, equipment and staff development, greater university autonomy, and the election of academic leaders, with only professors eligible to serve as deans and provosts. The pact also guarantees that no staff member involved in past industrial actions will be victimised.
Education

DSS, Rector Warn Kogi Poly Students Against Vices,Rumours

2 weeks ago

January 12, 2026

The Kogi State Directorate of the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned fresh students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, that security on campus is a shared responsibility, stressing that carelessness, poor judgment and rumour-mongering pose and ostentatious living pose greater dangers than most real threats.
The Director of the Department in the state, gave the warning in his speech, titled,”MANAGING SECURITY AND RUMORS ON CAMPUS at the 33rd Matriculation Ceremony for the students of 2025/2026 academic session of the Polytechnic on Thursday in Lokoja.
The director, represented by A. S. MUSA, emphasised that while Lokoja remains largely peaceful, no campus is immune from security challenges.
He identified theft of phones, laptops and wallets, infiltration of hostels by unauthorised persons, risky late-night movements and online scams targeting fresh students as recurring threats, most of which, he noted, are preventable through vigilance and discipline.
The security agency cautioned students against behaviours that weaken personal safety, including lack of security consciousness, predictable routines, drug abuse, drunkenness, sexual recklessness, ostentatious living and the lure of secret cults.
According to the DSS director,cultism, often disguised as “protection,” ultimately places students under violent control systems with devastating consequences, while flamboyant lifestyles and careless displays of wealth attract criminal attention.
Our correspondent reports that a major focus of the lecture was the danger of rumours, which the DSS described as “more destructive than real threats.”
According to him,false alerts about kidnappers, armed attacks, school closures or emergency evacuations,often spread through WhatsApp messages and voice notes,have previously triggered panic, stampedes and academic disruption on campuses, sometimes putting lives at risk without any verified danger.School supplies
He, therefore, advised to verify information strictly through official Polytechnic channels such as management announcements, Student Affairs notices and campus security units. The DSS boss warned that forwarding unconfirmed messages makes students unwitting accomplices in spreading fear and destabilising the academic environment.
On personal safety, he also urged students to always carry their identity cards, avoid lonely and poorly lit areas at night, secure their hostel rooms, challenge suspicious strangers and promptly report unusual activities.
He cautioned students to remain calm, obedient to lawful instructions and refuse to act on hearsay, adding that these virtues are critical responses during emergencies.
The DSS director reminded the matriculating students that security goes beyond physical safety to include protection of reputation, mental stability and future prospects.
By rejecting rumours, cultism and reckless living, and by embracing responsibility and alertness, students can be rest assured that Kogi State Polytechnic can remain a safe, peaceful and conducive centre of learning for all.
Declaring event open, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof.Salisu Ogba Usman, matriculated 4,591 students into seven schools and 57 academic programmes of the Polytechnic.
“Of this number,2460 students (54 percent) are admitted into National Diploma Progrmes, while 2,131 students (46 percent)are admitted into Higher National Diploma 1 programmes”,Usman said.
He further reviewed that 19 out of the 57 Programmes currently run by the polytechnic were introduced under the present administration in the state.
Prof.Usmam expressed the continued commitment of the Polytechnic to uphold discipline, transparency,and zero tolerance for all forms of social Vices ,while promoting peaceful coexistence,responsible leadership and mutual respect.
“Our emphasis on security, moral discipline and academic integrity is non-, negotiable and central to our institutional philosophy,” the Rector stressed.
He urged the new students to take full advantage of the opportunities available in the Polytechnic and to conduct themselves in ways that will bring honour to their families ,the Polytechnic and the nation at large.
Usman said the polytechnic has pursued inclusive leadership by institutionalizing transparency, strengthening staff welfare engagement,and integrating student leadership into governance processes.
According to him the gender distribution is equally encouraging, with 52 percent, male and 48 percent female, representing steady progress in the gender balance of the Polytechnic.
