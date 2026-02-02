IAUE VC Praises Lale’s Legacy as Renowned Academic and Visionary Leader

The Vice chancellor Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni port Harcourt Rivers state, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, has described Professor N. E. S. Lale as an exceptional scholar and administrator whose contributions to university education have left an enduring legacy.

Onuchuku made the remarks during the grand retirement reception held in honour of Professor Lale at the IAUE Auditorium, Main Campus Rumuolumeni, in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state recently.

He noted that the reception was organised to celebrate Professor Lale’s distinguished academic career, visionary leadership, and invaluable service to the Nigerian university system.

The Vice-Chancellor said Professor Lale distinguished himself as a visionary leader, noting that his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt was marked by academic stability, institutional growth, and purposeful governance.

He commended Professor Lale’s commitment to academic excellence, research advancement, and strengthening of university systems.

According to Onuchuku, Professor Lale exemplified integrity, discipline, and selfless service, qualities that earned him respect within and outside the academic community. He described Professor Lale as a dedicated mentor who nurtured generations of scholars and administrators across the Nigerian university system.

Onuchuku noted that Professor Lale’s leadership style promoted collaboration, innovation, and human capacity development. He said the public lecture delivered at the event reflected the depth of experience and insight acquired by Professor Lale over decades of academic and administrative service.

The Vice-Chancellor pointed out that the lecture offered valuable lessons on leadership, scholarship, and service to emerging academics and university administrators. He highlighted the presentation of two scholarly books authored by Professor Lale as evidence of his commitment to research and knowledge production.

Onuchuku attributed the retirement reception as a fitting tribute to a man whose life and career were devoted to the advancement of education and national development. The event was a celebration of Professor Lale’s legacy and contributions to the academic community.

The retirement reception was attended by academics, administrators, and dignitaries from various universities and institutions. It was a testament to Professor Lale’s impact and influence in the academic community.

Professor Lale’s retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy continues to inspire and motivate future generations of scholars and administrators. IAUE and the academic community at large will remember his contributions and achievements.

The Vice-Chancellor and the academic community wish Professor Lale a happy retirement and success in his future endeavours.