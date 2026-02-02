RSU Warns Fresh Students Against Malpractices, Cultism, Admits 5,601 for 2025/2026 Session

Rivers State University (RSU) Nkpolu Oroworukwu, Port Harcourt has warned fresh students against examination malpractices and cultism, describing such acts as serious offences in the university.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, stated this on Wednesday while admitting 5,601 fresh students offered admission to study in the university for the 2025/2026 academic session during its 44th Matriculation Ceremony held at the Convocation Arena.

Prof. Zeb-Obipi warned the students that the university has zero tolerance for examination malpractices, cultism, and other anti-social activities that are detrimental to the university’s growth and advancement, adding that the punishment for such nefarious acts is outright expulsion from the university.

The VC congratulated the students on earning admission through merit and advised them to pursue academic excellence, discipline, integrity, and leadership. He emphasized the importance of these values in shaping their future and contributing to national development.

Prof. Zeb-Obipi encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunities available at RSU, including academic programs, research facilities, and extracurricular activities. He urged them to be proactive and make the most of their time at the university.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the university’s achievements and contributions to the region, including its research output, community engagement, and alumni success stories. He assured the students that they are joining a vibrant and dynamic community that is committed to excellence.

Prof. Zeb-Obipi also encouraged timely payment of fees and proper registration, highlighting support opportunities like the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). He advised students to be diligent in their academic pursuits and avoid financial difficulties.

The faculty distribution of matriculants includes: Administration & Management – 735; Agriculture – 52; College of Medical Sciences – 988; Communication & Media Studies – 702; Education – 130; Engineering – 1,137; Environmental Sciences – 137; Humanities – 204; Law – 218; Medical Laboratory Sciences – 71; Science – 962; and Social Sciences – 265.

Prof. Zeb-Obipi thanked parents and guardians for trusting RSU with their children’s education and encouraged them to use the Student Sponsor Account on the University portal to track progress. He also urged staff to continue shaping the minds and character of the next generation.

The Vice-Chancellor urged students to uphold RSU’s motto: Excellence and Creativity. He reminded them that their education at RSU is a privilege and a responsibility, and that they should strive to make the most of it.

The matriculation ceremony was a moment of celebration and new beginnings for the fresh students, who were welcomed to the RSU community with open arms. The university looks forward to shaping them into well-rounded graduates who will make a positive impact in society.

The ceremony ended with a charge to the students to be ambassadors of the university and to uphold the values of excellence, creativity, and integrity.