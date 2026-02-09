News
I Won’t Be Distracted, Fubara Assures Rivers People
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his resolve to remain steadfast in delivering development projects across the state, declaring that political distractions will not derail his administration’s commitment to the people.
The governor gave the assurance last Wednesday, while inspecting the ongoing rehabilitation of major roads within the old Port Harcourt Township, including the Creek Road Market project.
Apparently reacting to the prevailing political atmosphere, Fubara insisted that his priority remains governance and service delivery, not political pressures.
“I have promised our people that no matter the situation, we will not lose focus on governance,” he said.
“They entrusted us with leadership, and the least we owe them is confidence, stability and the assurance that governance will continue strongly.” he added.
Accompanied by Engineer Michel Issa of Setraco Nigeria Limited, Fubara toured several completed and ongoing roadworks, inspecting rehabilitated streets around Moore House before concluding the exercise at the Creek Road Market.
Speaking on the market redevelopment, the governor described the project as central to the revival of the old Port Harcourt township, noting that the modernisation of the facility would restore its lost glory and improve commercial activities in the area.
He explained that the new market was designed to accommodate traders currently operating on the roads, a situation he said contributes to traffic congestion and the rapid deterioration of road infrastructure along Creek Road.
“What are we trying to do? You can see the difficulty in driving through Creek Road because we don’t have proper settlement for marketers,” Fubara said, adding, “If we fix this market, those trading on the streets will move inside.”
According to him, relocating traders into the market will make it easier to properly rehabilitate the roads and preserve their structural integrity, while also enhancing the aesthetics of the township
On the road network, the governor disclosed that the rehabilitation works span from Borokiri through all major streets in the old township, stressing that the approach is holistic and aimed at delivering lasting infrastructure upgrade.
News
Red Cross Unveils New Generation Of Humanitarians In PH
The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Rivers State Branch, has expanded its humanitarian footprint in Rivers State with the formal inauguration of student volunteers at Command Children School (CCS), Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, marking a significant step in promoting humanitarian values among young Nigerians.
The ceremony, which took place at the school premises, officially admitted CCS students into the Nigerian Red Cross Society.
The Rivers State Branch Representative of the Red Cross Society, Mr Noah Idegbesor, disclosed this in his opening remarks at the occasion.
In a symbolic display, the students marched to the flag stand alongside members of the high table and the Branch Representative, where the Red Cross flag was hoisted, signifying the school’s full induction into the Nigerian Red Cross Society.
With the flag raised, CCS was formally declared a member institution of the NRCS.
As part of the inauguration, a certificate of affiliation was presented to the school by the Nigerian Red Cross Society and received on behalf of the school by the Head Teacher, Mrs Onwuzuruigbo Taiwo.
Speaking as Chairman of the occasion, the Acting Director, Nigerian Army 6 Division Education Services, Port Harcourt, Lt. Col. A. Sadiq, described the event as very unique and significant.
Represented by Staff Sergeant Arisa Eberechi, the Director assured of the support of his team in ensuring success of the endeavour.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, Mr Zuru Daniel, said the establishment of the Red Cross unit in the school was a welcome development and assured of the support of the body to ensure its sustainability.
The event also featured a parade by the volunteers, freewill donations from dignitaries and parents in attendance, underscoring community support for the humanitarian initiative.
Speaking earlier, the Head Teacher, Mrs Onwuzuruigbo Taiwo, described the inauguration as an emotional and fulfilling moment.
“It was awesome. We thought it would not be possible, but today it was glorious,” she said.
Taiwo explained that the school’s participation in the Red Cross Society began when management decided to introduce clubs and societies.
“I told my assistant that I wanted the Red Cross to be one of them. The Red Cross signifies many things; it is service to humanity,” she added.
Also, the Assistant Head Teacher, Mrs Bawo Agbana, expressed appreciation to dignitaries, officials of the Nigerian Red Cross Society and parents for their support and presence.
The Assistant Head Teacher (Administration) described the programme as overwhelming and exciting, expressing gratitude to God for its success.
She said the school’s decision to embrace the Red Cross Society was driven by the need to instill values of love, kindness and service in children from an early age.
“Our impression of the Red Cross is being good to people, showing love and kindness. As the children grow, we want to build the spirit of humanity in them so they can show love and care in school, their communities and Nigeria at large,” she said, adding that early training was crucial given current challenges in the country.
She also delivered the closing remark, after which a photo session was held with the newly inaugurated student volunteers.
Other dignitaries at the occasion include Chairman, Python Officers’ Mess, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Chief Dan Harrison, and the Sualla 1 of Adagbabiri Kingdom, Chief Col. K. Agbana (Rtd.),
Speaking in an interview at the event, 10-year-old primary five pupil, Precious Ote, said she volunteered to join the Red Cross Society because of her desire to help and care for people.
Similarly, 11-year-old Eno Marvellous of Primary Four expressed excitement at becoming a member of the Red Cross Society, noting that her hope is “to save” lives.
The inauguration highlights ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Red Cross Society to nurture a culture of volunteerism, compassion and humanitarian service among schoolchildren in Port Harcourt and beyond.
News
IPOB Orders Total Cancellation Of Sit-At-Home In S’East
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered the total cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East, with effect from today.
This was disclosed by the IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a press statement issued yesterday.
He said that the directive came directly from the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu.
Recall that the pro-Biafran group declared the sit-at-home in August 2021 as a way of protesting the rendition of Kanu to Nigeria and his subsequent incarceration. During the exercise, markets, schools, banks and offices remained shut.
Powerful said that with the current directive, there is no need, excuse or justification for anyone to stay at home on Mondays, adding that markets, schools, offices, transport services and economic activities must resume fully and normally from Monday.
The statement read in part, “The IPOB, under the supreme leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, hereby announces to the entire world that the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East is officially and permanently cancelled with effect from tomorrow, Monday, February 9, 2026.
“This directive comes directly from Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu himself, who has once again staked everything on the line to ensure that our children return to school every Monday and that our people go about their lawful businesses without fear, intimidation or molestation.
“Any person in doubt should visit Sokoto Correctional Centre to confirm with him. We can no longer hide under ‘Onyendu cannot be reached to confirm’ to persist with our recalcitrance or docility. Monday sit-at-home is over. That era is gone!
“There is now no need, excuse or justification for anyone to stay at home on Mondays. All markets, schools, offices, transport services and economic activities must resume fully and normally from tomorrow. This is the clear and unequivocal order of the Supreme Leader of IPOB.”
Kanu, the statement said, “has made it abundantly clear that any individual or group attempting to enforce sit-at-home from this moment forward is acting against his direct command. Such persons are enemies of our people and the Biafran cause. They will be pursued to the ends of the earth and confronted until they are completely defeated.”
The group noted that some people are attempting to create fear, stage attacks or intimidate people into staying indoors under false flags.
“Let it be known that any person or group identified as enforcing or enabling sit-at-home will be confronted wherever they are. Our people must remain vigilant, calm and law-abiding.
“At the same time, IPOB wishes to make it clear that no state governor has the right to threaten, demolish or forcibly shut down the businesses of traders who, out of conscience, choose to sit at home in solidarity with our leader.
“Any attempt by Governor Soludo or any other governor to intimidate our people with demolition threats or forced market closures will be firmly resisted,” the statement added.
According to the group, any renovation, reconstruction or improvement of markets that involves temporary relocation must be carried out only with the consent of all stakeholders, adding that adequate temporary trading sites must be provided before any such projects commence.
“Our enemies have in the past succeeded in instigating crises and planting seeds of discord among our people. We must not allow them to succeed again. We are one people, united by a common destiny. Our struggle is for freedom, dignity and justice for all, not just for Biafrans.
“We therefore call on all our people across the South-East to come out tomorrow, open their shops, go to work and send their children to school without fear.
“The era of Monday sit-at-home is over,” the statement concluded.
News
Agency Seals 11 Fuel Stations In PH Over Fraudulent Transactions
No fewer than 11 petroleum filling stations have been sealed in Port Harcourt by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for various regulatory infractions.
The filling stations were shut down during the Authority’s ongoing surveillance initiative tagged ‘Operation One Litre for One Litre,’ in Port Harcourt.
The enforcement followed allegations of under-dispensing, faulty pumps and other practices considered detrimental to consumers.
Regional Coordinator of NMDPRA, South-South, Engr. Victor Owhodiasa, made this known during the monitoring exercise in Port Harcourt, last week.
He said the operation was designed to protect consumers and ensure they receive full value for their money when purchasing petroleum products.
Owhodiasa noted that although fuel prices are now largely market-driven, consumers must not be short-changed at the point of sale.
According to him, the affected stations were found to be dispensing below approved tolerance level or operating with failed pumps and generators.
He explained that claims of faulty equipment during inspection were treated with suspicion, leading to the sealing of such facilities until defects are fully rectified.
Owhodiasa stressed that any outlet dispensing outside the approved bandwidth would remain sealed until full compliance is verified.
He warned that filling stations found to be habitual offenders risk losing their operating licences.
Owhodiasa added that the enforcement team conducted spot checks along major routes in Port Harcourt, including Azikiwe Road, and would continue random inspections across the city.
He called on members of the public to report suspected cases of under-dispensing by filling stations, assuring that the Authority would promptly act on such complaints.
By: King Onunwor
Trending
-
News2 hours ago
Tinubu Embarks On Two-Day State Visit To UK, March 18
-
News2 hours ago
NLC Threatens Nationwide Protest Over Electoral Act Amendment
-
News2 hours ago
RSG Committed To Cancer Reduction -Health Commissioner
-
News1 hour ago
IPOB Orders Total Cancellation Of Sit-At-Home In S’East
-
News1 hour ago
Red Cross Unveils New Generation Of Humanitarians In PH
-
Maritime35 minutes ago
Over 6,223 Seafarers Abandoned In 2025 – Says ITF
-
Niger Delta35 minutes ago
Nembe Renders Development Scorecard … Defers King Koko’s Annual Festival
-
Niger Delta35 minutes ago
Oborevwori Celebrates Wife At 56