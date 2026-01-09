Featured
Tinubu Hails NGX N100trn Milestones, Urges Nigerians To Invest Locally
President Bola Tinubu yesterday celebrated the Nigerian Exchange Group’s breakthrough into the N100tn market capitalisation threshold, saying Nigeria has moved from an ignored frontier market to a compelling investment destination.
Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged Nigerians to increase their investments in the domestic economy, expressing confidence that 2026 would deliver stronger returns as ongoing reforms take firmer root.
He noted that the NGX closed 2025 with a 51.19 per cent return, outperforming global indices such as the S&P 500 and FTSE 100, as well as several BRICS+ emerging markets, after recording 37.65 per cent in 2024.
“With the Nigerian Exchange crossing the historic N100tn market capitalisation mark, the country is witnessing the birth of a new economic reality and rejuvenation,” Tinubu said.
He attributed the stellar performance to Nigerian companies proving they can deliver strong investment returns across all sectors, from blue-chip industrials localising supply chains to banks demonstrating technological innovation.
The President added, “Year-to-date returns have significantly outpaced the S&P 500, the FTSE 100, and even many of our emerging-market peers in the BRICS+ group. Nigeria is no longer a frontier market to be ignored—it is now a compelling destination where value is being discovered.”
Tinubu disclosed that more indigenous energy firms, technology companies, telecoms operators and infrastructure firms are preparing to list on the exchange, a move he said would deepen market capitalisation and broaden economic participation.
He also cited what he described as a sustained decline in inflation over eight months—from 34.8 per cent in December 2024 to 14.45 per cent in November 2025—projecting that the rate would fall below 10 per cent before the end of 2026.
“Indeed, inflation is likely to fall below 10 per cent before the end of this year, leading to improved living standards and accelerated GDP growth. The year 2026 promises to be an epochal year for delivering prosperity to all Nigerians,” he said.
The President attributed the trend to monetary tightening, elimination of Ways and Means financing, and agricultural investments, which he said helped stabilise the naira and ease post-reform pressures.
Nigeria’s current account surplus reached $16bn in 2024, with the Central Bank projecting $18.81bn in 2026, reflecting a trade pattern shift toward exporting more and importing less locally-producible goods.
Non-oil exports jumped 48 per cent to N9.2tn by the third quarter of 2025, with African exports nearly doubling to N4.9tn. Manufacturing exports grew 67 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter.
Foreign reserves have crossed $45bn and are expected to breach $50 billion in the first quarter, giving the CBN ammunition to maintain currency stability and end the volatility that previously fuelled speculation, according to the President.
Tinubu also highlighted infrastructure expansion in rail networks, arterial roads, port revitalisation, and the Lagos-Calabar and Sokoto-Badagry superhighways, alongside improvements in healthcare facilities that are reducing medical tourism costs, and increased university research grants funded through the Nigeria Education Loan Fund.
“Our medicare facilities are improving, and medical tourism costs are declining. Our students benefit from the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, and universities are receiving increased research grants,” he said.
He described nation-building as a process requiring hard work, sacrifices, and citizen focus, pledging to continue working to build an egalitarian, transparent, and high-growth economy catalysed by historic tax and fiscal reforms that came into full implementation from January 1.
RSG Kicks Off Armed Forces Remembrance Day ‘Morrow …Restates Commitment Towards Veterans’ Welfare
The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment towards the welfare of veterans, serving officers and widows of fallen officers in the State.
?The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, in a statement by ?Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, SSG’s ?Office, ?Juliana Masi, stated this during the Central Planning meeting of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
?Anabraba thanked the Committee for their contributions to the success of the Emblem Appeal Fund Ceremony recently held in the State and called on them to double their efforts so that the State can record resounding success in the remaining activities.
?According to him, the remembrance day events will begin with Jumaàt Prayers on Friday, 9th January at the Rivers State Central Mosque, Port Harcourt Township, while a Humanitarian Outreach/Family and Community Day will be hosted on Saturday, 10th January, by the wife of the governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, for widows and veterans.
?”On Sunday, 11th January, an Interdenominational Church Thanksgiving Service will hold at St. Cyprian Anglican Church, Port Harcourt Township while the Grand-finale Wreath- Laying Ceremony will hold on Thursday, 15th January at the Isaac Boro Park Cenotaph, Port Harcourt”, he said.
?The SSG noted that one of the highlights of the events is the laying of wreaths by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Heads of the Security Agencies.
Fubara Redeploys Green As Commissioner For Justice
The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle in the State Executive Council.
Under the new disposition, Barrister Christopher Green, who until now served as Commissioner for Sports, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Justice as the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.
This is contained in an official statement signed by Dr. Honour Sirawoo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications.
According to the statement, Barrister Green will also continue to coordinate the activities of the Ministry of Sports pending the appointment of a substantive Commissioner to oversee the ministry.
The redeployment, which takes immediate effect, was approved at the last State Executive Council meeting for the year 2025, underscoring the Governor’s commitment to strengthening governance, ensuring continuity in service delivery, and optimising the performance of key ministries within the state.
Fubara Restates Commitment To Peace, Development …Commissions 10.7km Egbeda–Omerelu Road
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that his administration will ensure the delivery of developmental projects and the prevalence of peace in all parts of Rivers State.
The Governor emphasized that the achievement of these lofty ideals can only occur through the unwavering contributions of all Rivers stakeholders.
Speaking during the commissioning of the 10.7-kilometre Egbeda–Omerelu Road constructed by his administration, the governor said Rivers State can only move forward when its people choose unity over division.
He assured Rivers people that development projects would reach every part of the State but cautioned that progress cannot thrive where conflict persists.
Reflecting on the project, Governor Fubara recalled that the road was a promise he made during the inauguration of the first phase about a year ago.
“We made a promise that we were going to do this project, and today I am happy that the government has fulfilled that promise made to Emohua people, Egbeda community and Omerelu people,” he said.
He noted that the essence of governance is service to the people, adding that responding to their needs is a core responsibility of any administration.
“We decided to do this because you know where we are coming from, and if we don’t tell our story, many won’t know what we are doing. Even in the face of tribulations, we have remained focused on delivering the dividends of democracy. We will continue to serve our people with respect and honour,” he affirmed.
Governor Fubara also reiterated his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging to back all groups working towards securing the President’s victory in 2027.
Giving technical details of the project, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, explained that the contract was awarded on October 27, 2024, to Messrs Johnson Roadworks Limited.
He said the road links communities in Emohua and Ikwerre LGAs and shortens travel time for motorists commuting from Ahoada East, Ahoada West and Omoku through Egbeda to Owerri in Imo State.
He added that the infrastructure features a 12-metre clearing width and an 8-metre asphalt surface, comprising a 50mm binder course and a 40mm wearing course. It is complemented by 24 kilometres of drainage channels with a 1.05m² cross-sectional capacity to ensure durability and efficient water flow.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, described the road as a crucial link for surrounding communities, significantly easing movement for residents.
He praised the governor for demonstrating continuity and consolidation and prayed for God’s strength to enable him to achieve even more for the people.
