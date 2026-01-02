‘Faze Is Neutral In My Rift With Blackface – 2Face

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has revealed his former bandmate Faze’s position in the long-running rift between him and their other ex-bandmate, Blackface.

The Tide Entertainment recalls that Blackface and 2Face have been involved in an on-and-off feud over the years, with the former repeatedly accusing the latter of intellectual property theft, allegations 2Face has consistently denied.

Addressing fans midway through his performance at the Made in Benue Festival in Makurdi recently, 2Face said Faze has maintained a neutral stance in the dispute between him and Blackface.

He stressed that the rift does not involve Faze in any way.

“You all know that Plantashun Boiz consisted of Blackface, 2Face and Faze. But due to some unforeseen circumstances, Blackface is not with us right now.

“However, no matter the beef wey me and Blackface get, nothing concern Faze inside. So, Faze is right here with me and we will represent Plantashun Boiz,” he said.

The rift between Blackface and 2Face began after Plantashun Boiz disbanded in the 2000s.

Following their split, Blackface blamed 2Face for the breakup and accused him of song theft.

The relationship between the duo has remained strained over the years despite several attempts at reconciliation, with peace efforts often short-lived.