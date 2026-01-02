Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind The Scenes’ Grosses   1 billion

Funke Akindele has once again rewritten the record books, as her latest film Behind the Scenes storms past the ?1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office.

The milestone was confirmed on Monday by FilmOne, the movie’s distributor, who announced that the film is now the fastest title in West Africa to cross ?1 billion. The achievement further cements Akindele’s dominance in the Nigerian film industry.

Since its release, Behind the Scenes has shattered multiple records. It posted the highest single-day box office gross ever on Boxing Day, earning an impressive ?129.5 million. It is also the highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, and remarkably, it marks Akindele’s third movie to cross the ?1 billion mark, a feat no other director has achieved.

The Tide Entertainment reports that with this latest success, Akindele has strengthened her position as Nollywood’s highest-grossing producer of all time, becoming the first filmmaker to deliver three billion-naira blockbusters within a single calendar year.

Reacting to the achievement, the actress and filmmaker expressed heartfelt gratitude to her supporters, collaborators, and distributors, while also revealing the film’s growing international reach.

“Over the years, I’ve always valued my fans, because without God and you, I am nobody,” she wrote.“Thank you all for coming out to watch this movie and for supporting my brand through the years.Thank you to the distributors, my colleagues—especially those not in the movie who still came out to meet and greet my fans.Big love to the cast and crew. This is only the beginning; let’s take Behind the Scenes even further.”

She also disclosed that the film is currently screening in cinemas across two European countries and the United States, signaling its expanding global appeal.

Akindele’s box office dominance has been nothing short of historic. In 2023, Battle on Buka Street became Nollywood’s highest-grossing film with ?640 million. She raised the bar again in January 2024 when A Tribe Called Judah became the first Nigerian movie to hit ?1 billion. Later that year, Everybody Loves Jenifa broke another record, grossing ?1.6 billion to become the highest-earning film in West African history.