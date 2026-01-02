Burna Boy’s ‘I Told Them’ Becomes Highest-grossing Tour

Nigerian Afro beats singer Burna Boy’s ‘I Told Them’ tour has made history as the highest-grossing tour by an African artiste ever.

According to tour monitoring platform, ‘I Told Them’ grossed $30.5 million from 302,801 tickets sold in 22 shows across Europe and North America.

“Burnaboy’s ‘I Told Them…’ is officially the highest-grossing tour by any Afrobeat artiste in history, with $30.5 million from 302,801 tickets sold in 22 shows,” the platform wrote.

The Tide Entertainment reports that Burna Boy also broke the record for the highest-grossing concert by any African artiste in history, with $6.147 million from 58,973 tickets sold at London Stadium in London on June 29, 2024, as part of the ‘I Told Them… Tour.’

‘I Told Them’ tour earned $15.19 million revenue from 152,378 tickets sold in 16 shows in North America. It generated 15.27 million from 150,423 sold in 6 shows in Europe.

Meanwhile, American singer Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour remains the highest-grossing music tour of all-time with $2 billion revenue from the 149-show, 21-month tour.

The tour doubled the previous record held by Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.