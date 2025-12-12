Featured
Fubara Restates Commitment To Peace, Development …Commissions 10.7km Egbeda–Omerelu Road
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that his administration will ensure the delivery of developmental projects and the prevalence of peace in all parts of Rivers State.
The Governor emphasized that the achievement of these lofty ideals can only occur through the unwavering contributions of all Rivers stakeholders.
Speaking during the commissioning of the 10.7-kilometre Egbeda–Omerelu Road constructed by his administration, the governor said Rivers State can only move forward when its people choose unity over division.
He assured Rivers people that development projects would reach every part of the State but cautioned that progress cannot thrive where conflict persists.
Reflecting on the project, Governor Fubara recalled that the road was a promise he made during the inauguration of the first phase about a year ago.
“We made a promise that we were going to do this project, and today I am happy that the government has fulfilled that promise made to Emohua people, Egbeda community and Omerelu people,” he said.
He noted that the essence of governance is service to the people, adding that responding to their needs is a core responsibility of any administration.
“We decided to do this because you know where we are coming from, and if we don’t tell our story, many won’t know what we are doing. Even in the face of tribulations, we have remained focused on delivering the dividends of democracy. We will continue to serve our people with respect and honour,” he affirmed.
Governor Fubara also reiterated his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging to back all groups working towards securing the President’s victory in 2027.
Giving technical details of the project, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, explained that the contract was awarded on October 27, 2024, to Messrs Johnson Roadworks Limited.
He said the road links communities in Emohua and Ikwerre LGAs and shortens travel time for motorists commuting from Ahoada East, Ahoada West and Omoku through Egbeda to Owerri in Imo State.
He added that the infrastructure features a 12-metre clearing width and an 8-metre asphalt surface, comprising a 50mm binder course and a 40mm wearing course. It is complemented by 24 kilometres of drainage channels with a 1.05m² cross-sectional capacity to ensure durability and efficient water flow.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, described the road as a crucial link for surrounding communities, significantly easing movement for residents.
He praised the governor for demonstrating continuity and consolidation and prayed for God’s strength to enable him to achieve even more for the people.
Oil & Gas: Rivers Remains The Best Investment Destination – Fubara
Governor Siminalayi Fubara says Rivers State remains the best investment destination for investors in the oil and gas sector.
Governor Fubara stated that since the economic development of Rivers State is closely connected to the growth of the oil and gas industry, his administration has continued to collaborate with the Federal Government and host communities to protect natural assets in the sector.
The Governor stated this during the Nigeria and Entrepreneurship Summit and Honours (NESH) Foundation Oil and Gas Roundtable in Port Harcourt.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, he pointed out that since the economy of Nigeria relies substantially on the oil and gas sector, his administration will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ramp up production.
“The Nigerian oil and gas sector is the lifeblood of our nation’s economy, contributing over 90% of Federal Government’s foreign exchange earnings. Similarly, Rivers State, home to numerous national and multinational oil and gas companies, is the centre of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry, with the State’s oil and gas resources generating over 40% of the country’s revenue.
“?Considering this, the survival and economic development of Rivers State are closely connected to the growth of the oil and gas industry. That is why, since the beginning of this administration, we have focused on safeguarding the national oil and gas assets in collaboration with the Federal Government, security agencies, communities and other stakeholders, and we will maintain this commitment for as long as it is necessary.
“Furthermore, we have established and maintained a conducive, peaceful, and secure environment for companies to open and flourish in the State as part of a strategic plan to stimulate our economy, generate jobs, and enhance the well-being of our citizens.
“We therefore recognise and applaud the vital role that indigenous companies are currently playing in bridging gaps and advancing the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry,” he stressed.?
Governor Fubara affirmed that Nigerian-funded companies can only succeed and make meaningful contributions to the nation’s economic prosperity when challenges that limit the nation are effectively tackled, and expressed his administration’s stand to support indigenous organisations such as the Nigeria and Entrepreneurship Summit and Honours (NESH) Foundation.
Declaring the roundtable open, the Governor assured the Nigerian-Owned companies in the oil and gas sector, that “we are ready and willing to respond positively to any administrative, policy, or legislative recommendations within our jurisdiction as a subnational State.”
The Founder of the Nigeria and Entrepreneurship Summit and Honours (NESH) Foundation, Mr Emeka ugwu-Ozu, disclosed that the summit, held only in an oil and gas producing place, is a forum for all in the industry to brainstorm and suggest best practices for local players.
“This roundtable discussion takes place in only oil and gas producing states, and it is intentional. And that is to make sure that sooner, it becomes like what we say is the equivalent of Houston in the United States of America.
“I would say that from what I have seen so far, Rivers State is back and open, safe and good for business. The oil and gas players should come and see what we have seen,” he said.
Lady Fubara Lauds Rivers Women On Peace, Development
Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara, has lauded the commitment, solidarity and pivotal role of women in promoting peace and enterprise development in Rivers State.
Lady Fubara spoke at the second edition of ‘Women Converge,’ a special programme organized by Rivers Women Unite for Sim, an NGO, at the main bowl of the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.
She said women in the state had tremendously impacted the state positively through their prayers, careers, contributions to the home fronts, and expressed appreciation to Rivers women, for their unwavering support to her husband, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, while urging them to continue to pray for the state.
“Once again, let me use this occasion to thank Rivers women for their support both in prayers and solidarity with me and my family. You have been wonderful. I can’t reward all that you do, but God in heaven who sees in secret will surely reward you openly.
“Truly today, marks another milestone in our effort to shape the society for good and lending our support for the sustenance of peace and development of Rivers State in particular and Nigeria at large. Without doubt, the prayers of our women avails much in every situation.
“Let me enjoin our women to remain prayerful because God is ever ready to answer our prayers. In all that we do, we must not forget the hand of God and often seek Him for direction and help. You have always been steadfast and I urge you not to relent, and together we will move our society forward. Whatever you do, putting your trust in God will certainly succeed”.
The Rivers State first Lady described the theme of the event, “Women in An Evolving World” as apt and, deeply reflective of the very essence of actions and strategies that women adopt to navigate the new world order.
She noted that despite the complexities of managing the home front and the constraints of economic realities, women had demonstrated formidable strength and resilience to confront the odds of life.
“This Converge underscores the resilience of our women to succeed no matter the odds, especially with absolute faith in God and determination for greater accomplishments.”
“Whether in the industry, business, agriculture, public service or even in politics, they have always shown strong determination to adapt and to accomplish like others.
“Our natural state notwithstanding our focus has always been to reach for the sky like every other person and as Rivers women we have always been pacesetters.
The Keynote Speaker, Pastor Eno Jerry Eze, described women as the foundation of every society, noting that the development of every society depends on the strength of womanhood.
In their good will messages, notable Rivers women who attended the event expressed optimism over the prospects of sustainable peace and development in Rivers State, and reiterated their support for the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
Some dignitaries that attended the event include former Commissioner for Environment in Rivers State, Prof Roseline Konya; foremost activist, Ann Kio Briggs; wife of the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Mrs Christie Toby; President of the Port Harcourt Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture, PHACCIMA, Dr Chinyere Nwoga; Pastor Ene Secondus, among others.
Highlights of the event were ministrations, cutting of cake and special prayers for Rivers State.
Fubara Frowns At Slow Pace Of Ndele–Omofo–Egmini–Agba-Ndele Road Project ….Says Contract May Be Reviewed
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress of work on the 14.5-kilometer Ndele/Omofo/Egamini/Agba-Ndele Road project located off the East–West Road in Emohua Local Government Area.
Addressing newsmen during an inspection tour of the project on Tuesday, the Governor noted that the pace and quality of work being delivered by the contracting firm, Messrs Stream Co. & Equipment Limited, fell below acceptable standards.
He was accompanied on the tour by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, who briefed the Governor on the status of the project and adjoining infrastructure.
Governor Fubara, who appeared visibly unsatisfied with what he saw on the stretch of the road, said his administration would not condone mediocrity or allow public funds to be wasted on underperforming projects. He, therefore, hinted that a review of the contract may be imminent to ensure the delivery of quality infrastructure to the people.
“I can say here already that the contractor handling the road from the bridge to the East–West Road is not doing a good job. I’m not happy about it. When I get back, there will be a need to review that contract because I’m not impressed. They don’t have the capacity, and we need capacity because we must have value for whatever money we’re spending,” the Governor said.
The Governor, however, commended Setraco Nigeria Limited for the standard and pace of work on the 240-meter Agba-Ndele/Abua Bridge, which forms a major component of the project. He explained that the bridge, which his administration inherited, would significantly improve connectivity among communities in the area once completed.
Governor Fubara stated that the bridge will serve as a key link between communities in Abua/Odual, Ahoada-East, and Emohua Local Government Areas, reducing travel time and providing an alternative route to the East–West Road.
He emphasised that the project demonstrates his administration’s commitment to rural connectivity and inter-community access, which are central to his development vision for Rivers State.
“Where we are standing on is a bridge connecting Abua/Odual, Ahoada-East, and Emohua Local Government Areas. The community that is connected to this bridge is Agba-Ndele.
“Instead of running through the East–West Road to Ahoada-East and heading into Port Harcourt or out of it, this bridge provides easy access for the Abua/Odual people to cross into Emohua, Agba-Ndele, and access the East–West Road in minutes,” he explained.
Governor Fubara also expressed optimism that the bridge would be ready for use in early 2026, noting that Setraco’s expertise and performance met his administration’s expectations for quality and delivery timelines.
He highlighted that projects of such importance should be handled by firms with the capacity to meet government standards.
The Governor further remarked that once completed, the bridge would serve as a crucial economic corridor for farmers and traders, especially those involved in agriculture and cultivation of local produce across the beneficiary local government areas.
He maintained that his administration is determined to deliver people-oriented projects that promote connectivity, strengthen commerce, and enhance livelihoods across the State.
“I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen on the bridge. I’m very sure that before the end of January, it might be completely ready for us to walk through and even drive across,” Governor Fubara said.
Reaffirming his vision for Rivers people, the Governor noted that his development plan seeks to integrate all parts of the State through strategic infrastructure investments that promote mobility, social cohesion, and economic growth.
He explained that his government is executing projects across multiple local government areas to ensure balanced development and inclusivity.
Governor Fubara stated that the administration will soon address the deplorable state of the Abua/Ahoada Road, which he said, will be included in the 2026 state budget.
“Our vision is to connect the entire Rivers State together, especially communities that have challenges of access. The bridge here connects Abua/Odual and Ahoada-East to Emohua and Port Harcourt. It will ease movement, promote trade, and boost our economy because agriculture is strong on this side. Moving goods to the city won’t be a problem anymore,” he said.
Governor Fubara reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure that provides value for public funds and meets the aspirations of Rivers people.
