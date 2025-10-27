Organization Seeks Office Space From Council Boss

The President, Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization, USA/Canada, Dr. Patrick Ugo Anyawoke, has appealled to the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Hon. Gift Worlu, to secure an office space to aid its community engagement.

Anyawoke made the request at the just-concluded Free Medical Service event organized by OIUSA/Canada at Elenwo Memorial Hospital, Rumuobiakani, in Obio Akpor Local Government Area.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the medical mission and acknowledged the generosity and support received.

Acording to him, the office space will serve as a hub for providing essential services to the Ikwerre people, including scholarship and employment opportunities.

“I am the current President of Ogbakor Ikwerre USA/Canada. We have actually conducted two medical missions so far. This is our third one.

“The first one was in Ikwerre LGA, the second in Emohua LGA, and now we are in Obio/Akpor LGA. Our next mission will be in Port Harcourt LGA. It’s going to be a five-day medical mission, Monday through Friday”, he said.

He hinted that so far more than 25 eye surgeries have been carried out by the Team and assured of more commitments.

“There is this story of a young lady who had a surgery yesterday. Earlier, she was asked to pay ?500,000 at UPTH. She got that surgery done yesterday and she was jubilating.

“It sent tears through my eyes to see someone excited and jubilating for getting a simple medical surgery”, he said.

In Ikwerre Local Government Area, he noted, close to 3000 or 4000 people have been treated of various degrees of ailments, same as in Emohua and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas.

“We want, at the end of the day, that people will have success stories, success stories of this medical mission. I don’t want us being the one telling the stories. I want people, people who actually felt the impact, to be the one telling the success stories so that the world can hear and then support what we are doing”, he said.

He specifically thanked the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, for providing logistical support, including feeding, diesel for power supply, a 500-capacity tent among others.

He also appreciated His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Innocent U. Ordu, the Bishop of the Diocese of Evo, and Hon. Gift Worlu for providing the facility.

The 5-day Medical/Surgical Mission 2025 with the Theme: “Ehnioma bu Ekwnu” (Health is Wealth), was held from Monday, October 13 to Friday, October 17, 2025.

By: King Onunwor