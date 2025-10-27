Rivers
NLNG, NCDMB Launch ICT Hub To Boost Tech Skills In Nigeria
Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inaugurated an ultra-modern, specialised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for youth empowerment in innovations.
The fully equipped ICT centre, located at Baptist High School, was inaugurated as part of the close-out ceremony for the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme.
The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, made stated this in a statement issued on Friday by the Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at NLNG in Port Harcourt, Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku,
He described the ICT centre as a gateway to knowledge and innovation, as well as a window to future opportunities.
Represented by the organisation’s General Manager of Institutional Strengthening, Mr. Olugbenga Sheba, Ogbe explained that the project was designed to equip young Nigerians with digital skills to prepare them for a technology-driven world.
“The remodelled ICT centre is more than a building. It is a statement of belief that students here can learn coding, design, and innovation that connects them with the wider world.
“It represents our confidence that when given the right tools, Nigerian students can become creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs”, he said.
Ogbe commended NLNG for its continued collaboration with the NCDMB and its steadfast commitment to advancing Nigerian Content objectives.
He added that the partnership demonstrated what could be achieved through meaningful collaboration between government and corporate stakeholders, noting that such investments would help build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.
NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to compliance with Nigerian content regulations and its dedication to improving lives sustainably.
She emphasised that NLNG was passionate about enhancing human capital development and promoting technological inclusion, both of which were aimed at improving employability and industry-relevant skills among young Nigerians.
According to Horsfall, the project aligns with NLNG’s vision of empowering communities through education and technology.
“The upgraded ICT centre, which complies with existing NCDMB regulations, is an investment that provides students with a modern learning environment and equips teachers with improved tools to deliver quality education”, she said.
The Tide’s source reports that the ICT centre has been upgraded to a 40-seater facility and equipped with 20KVA solar and inverter system.
The facility also includes renovated classrooms and administrative buildings, as well as digital smart boards and modern learning tools.
Meanwhile, Palmer-Ikuku, in the statement, announced the graduation of 30 trainees under the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme jointly organised by both organisations.
She stated that the trainees earned international certifications after completing rigorous training in Engineering, Marine Operations, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), and Entrepreneurship, among other disciplines.
According to Palmer-Ikuku, the training underscores the shared mission of NLNG and NCDMB to build local capacity, promote technological inclusion, and support Nigeria’s broader vision of sustainable development through education and skill acquisition.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Rivers
Shippers Council moves To Enhance Service Delivery At Nigerian Ports
The Nigerian Shippers Council has initiated moves aimed at enhancing service delivery across the various Sea Ports in the Country.
This follows the validation of the Draft Set Minimum Service Delivery Standards for Shipping Companies/Agents at the various Sea Ports in the Country.
Speaking during a stakeholders meeting organized by the Nigerian Shippers Council in conjunction with Ocean Serve, in Port Harcourt, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Pius Akuta, said the initiative was aimed at making the Nation’s Ports to be among the best in the world in terms of service delivery.
He said it was the key Mandate of the Council, as the Port Economic Regulator, to set and monitor standards of service delivery by regulated service providers in the Ports.
According To him, it was in line with this responsibility that the Council established minimum service standards for terminal operators and also put in place appropriate mechanisms for monitoring performance against those standards.
Akutah, who was represented by the Director, Regular Services, Mrs. Margaret Ogbonnah, said the draft documents cover submission and verification of documents, cargo clearance operations, confirmation of declared contents and the use of electronic systems for data exchange.
“These are designed to position Nigerian Ports on the same pedestal as Ports that meet international best practices”, he said.
He further said the Council will continue to work in synergy and collaboration with all regulated service providers to ensure the enthronement of global best practices in Nigeria’s Port industry.
“Our collective goal is to build a Port system anchored on transperancy, trust, customer satisfaction, and sustainable returns on investment for all stakeholders”.
Speaking in an interview, Mrs. Ogbonnah, said, the Nigerian Shippers Council, as the port economic regulator, has a mandate to monitor and enforce minimum standard service delivery in the port sector.
According to her, “and for us to have that, there should be minimum standard, customers are expected to receive from the port.
“One of the things that has been affecting our industry is service failures. So, when we have what we call the minimum expected service delivery, you, the service taker in the industry, will know the level of service you are expected to receive.
“As time goes on, the economic regulator will come up with a framework for consequence management framework.
“In other words, what are the consequences for service failure? In other sectors, like the aviation sector, for instance, there are levels of services.
“Not using Nigeria as a case study, but overseas, if an airline is supposed to lift you, and it fails to lift you, It has a responsibility as part of minimum service expected, to accommodate you in a hotel, pending when they are ready to pick you to your destination.
“At the port level, that’s what we are discussing today”, she explained.
Also speaking, representative of Ocean Serve, Forwarder, Eugene Nweke, said the process which started years ago was to make Nigerian Ports to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of quality service delivery.
He said the situation will reduce clogging at the Ports and check incessant ship diversion to other African Countries because of inefficient service at Nigerian Ports.
By: John Bibor
City Crime
RSG Ready For 2030 Digital Transformation
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Department, Mrs. Elizabeth Akani, has said the State Government was set to meet up the 2030 target of the Federal Government towards the actualization of digital economy.
Akani said this at the Rivers State Sensitization Workshops on The Adoption of Nigeria Start-up Act and National Digital Literacy framework (NDLF), in Port Harcourt, weekend.
She noted that the State was ready for both the adoption and domestication of the Act.
According to her, up to 90-95% preparation have been fully covered by the state in readiness to welcoming the digital economy Act.
“Stakeholders talked about adoption and domestication of the Act, it was fruitful. The draft has been sent to the government”, she said.
She also noted that the move was in line with the digital transformation plan of the state and the country at large.
The Convener, Start South, Mr. Uche Aniche, who made case for full ICT Ministry for the state, said such will command the needed growth in the system.
Aniche stated that until they attained the lofty height, all about Tech-knowledge and growth may not fall in place as expected.
Other tech-operators, such as the Code Garden Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wilfred Wegwu, who welcomed the idea, said it must be done in the nearest future.
Wegwu noted that technology has taken over the world at present, adding that government at all levels needed to key into the system.
He also stated that the system play major roles in various spheres of life, including relationships and collaboration.
He also revealed that the system now was up to forth Industrial Revolution (4IR), according to global shift ranking.
It will be recalled that the State Government has recently ordered to construct ICT centres across the 23 Local Government Area of the state in order to meet up the yearnings of the technology world.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Organization Seeks Office Space From Council Boss
The President, Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization, USA/Canada, Dr. Patrick Ugo Anyawoke, has appealled to the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Hon. Gift Worlu, to secure an office space to aid its community engagement.
Anyawoke made the request at the just-concluded Free Medical Service event organized by OIUSA/Canada at Elenwo Memorial Hospital, Rumuobiakani, in Obio Akpor Local Government Area.
He expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the medical mission and acknowledged the generosity and support received.
Acording to him, the office space will serve as a hub for providing essential services to the Ikwerre people, including scholarship and employment opportunities.
“I am the current President of Ogbakor Ikwerre USA/Canada. We have actually conducted two medical missions so far. This is our third one.
“The first one was in Ikwerre LGA, the second in Emohua LGA, and now we are in Obio/Akpor LGA. Our next mission will be in Port Harcourt LGA. It’s going to be a five-day medical mission, Monday through Friday”, he said.
He hinted that so far more than 25 eye surgeries have been carried out by the Team and assured of more commitments.
“There is this story of a young lady who had a surgery yesterday. Earlier, she was asked to pay ?500,000 at UPTH. She got that surgery done yesterday and she was jubilating.
“It sent tears through my eyes to see someone excited and jubilating for getting a simple medical surgery”, he said.
In Ikwerre Local Government Area, he noted, close to 3000 or 4000 people have been treated of various degrees of ailments, same as in Emohua and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas.
“We want, at the end of the day, that people will have success stories, success stories of this medical mission. I don’t want us being the one telling the stories. I want people, people who actually felt the impact, to be the one telling the success stories so that the world can hear and then support what we are doing”, he said.
He specifically thanked the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, for providing logistical support, including feeding, diesel for power supply, a 500-capacity tent among others.
He also appreciated His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Innocent U. Ordu, the Bishop of the Diocese of Evo, and Hon. Gift Worlu for providing the facility.
The 5-day Medical/Surgical Mission 2025 with the Theme: “Ehnioma bu Ekwnu” (Health is Wealth), was held from Monday, October 13 to Friday, October 17, 2025.
By: King Onunwor
