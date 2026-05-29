Monarch Attributes State’s Development To Peace, Unity

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, His Majesty King Leslie N. Eke, has attributed the steady development witnessed in Rivers State to what he described as the peaceful and purposeful leadership style of the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Eke stated this recently while chatting with newsmen at his palace in Woji Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The chat was part of his reactions on the activities marking the 59th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State and the celebration of the Governor’s three years in office.

The royal father noted that since the creation of Rivers State on May 27, 1967, the state had passed through different political, economic and security challenges, but that the present administration had sustained relative peace across the state.

According to him, peace remains the bedrock of development, stressing that no society can attain meaningful growth and infrastructural advancement in an atmosphere of rancour and instability.

The Nyerisi Eli Woji cum Eze Woji XII, commended the Governor for promoting unity among the diverse ethnic nationalities in the state, adding that “the Governor’s calm disposition and inclusive style of governance had contributed immensely to the prevailing harmony being enjoyed in many parts of the state.”

The monarch, who is also the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, observed that the administration had continued to record visible achievements in critical sectors of the economy despite prevailing political tensions in the state.

He further stated that the Governor had demonstrated maturity and commitment in the handling of state affairs, particularly in security and community relations, which he said had encouraged investors and businesses to operate without fear.

King Eke explained that traditional rulers across the state remained key stakeholders in the sustenance of peace, noting that the synergy between the government and traditional institution had helped in addressing communal disputes and youth restiveness in some areas.

The first class monarch urged Rivers people to continue supporting the present administration in order to consolidate on the gains already recorded in infrastructural development, healthcare delivery and human capital development.

He also called on political actors and stakeholders in the state to place the interest of Rivers State above personal ambitions, saying that the progress of the state should remain a collective responsibility of all citizens.

The royal father appealed to youths in the state to shun violence and criminal activities, while embracing dialogue, education and legitimate means of livelihood that would contribute positively to the growth of the state.

He expressed optimism that Rivers State would continue to experience greater peace, unity and development under the Governor’s leadership, and prayed for wisdom and strength for him as he pilots the affairs of the state.

King Onunwor