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VIO HOLDS COLLABORATIVE MEETING WITH AUPCTRE IN RIVERS STATE

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The Chief of the Rivers State Road Traffic and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Engr. Akobo Monibo, alongside other executive officers of the agency, received the leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE), Rivers State Council, during a courtesy and interactive meeting held at the office of the Chief VIO.

The delegation was led by the State Chairman of AUPCTRE, Comrade Tamunoiminabo Toby, accompanied by other executive members of the union.
Speaking during the meeting, Engr. Akobo Monibo expressed appreciation to the union leadership for identifying with the VIO at this crucial time and commended the union for its commitment towards workers’ welfare and institutional development.

According to him, the responsibilities of the VIO remain enormous and vital to the development of a safer transportation system within the state.

In his response, the State Chairman of AUPCTRE, Comrade Tamunoiminabo Toby, appreciated the warm reception and hospitality extended to the union delegation by the leadership of the VIO.

He explained that the purpose of the courtesy visit was to facilitate the establishment of an AUPCTRE Unit or Chapter within the VIO, noting that the union already has members within the Ministry of Transport and other related agencies.

The chairman further emphasized the benefits of union membership, especially in promoting workers’ welfare, unity, cooperation, and professional representation within government establishments.

Also speaking during the meeting, the Deputy Chief VIO, Comrade Livings Denoi, appreciated the union for the visit and welcomed the move towards establishing a VIO Chapter of AUPCTRE, describing it as a positive step toward strengthening collaboration and staff welfare within the agency.

Other personalities present during the meeting included Sup. Stella Jacks and the State Secretary of AUPCTRE, Comrade Okpeyeme Adebajo, alongside other officials from both organizations.

The meeting ended on a cordial note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to partnership, institutional growth, and the promotion of efficient service delivery in Rivers State.

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Rivers

NEMA Launches Response Against Flood In Rivers

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May 29, 2026

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The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has launched its 2026 flood disaster response campaign as flooding threats loom in Rivers and 21 other states across the country.
NEMA’s Director-General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, flagged off the exercise during a stakeholders’ engagement in Port Harcourt.
The campaign is themed “Strengthening Disaster Risk Governance for a Resilient Nigeria.”
Represented by the agency’s Acting Director, South-South Zonal Directorate, Mr. Eric Ebhodaghe, Umar said the campaign was designed to drive early and coordinated action to save lives and livelihoods before the imminent flood.
”The campaign further seeks to promote proactive disaster management through stronger institutions and define clearer responsibilities among stakeholders.
“Each year, lives are lost, livelihoods are disrupted, and public and private infrastructure worth billions of naira are damaged.
“Communities also bear the burden of injuries, displacement, and the loss of life savings due to unmitigated flood events and their secondary effects”, she said.
Umar continued that the 2026 flood outlook predicted that 22 states and the FCT, covering 132 local government areas, fall within high flood-risk zones.
She added that another 14 states, covering 148 local government areas, had been classified as moderate-risk areas.
The NEMA boss explained that the agency had already convened an expert review meeting to assess the implications of the forecasts and develop strategies to minimise anticipated impacts.
She identified likely challenges to include delayed or erratic rainfall, shorter growing seasons, above-normal rainfall in some areas, prolonged dry spells, and rising temperatures.
“These factors are expected to affect key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, transportation, energy, water supply, education, and overall public wellbeing”, she said.
She further disclosed that NEMA had developed a 2026 Climate-Related Risk Management, Preparedness and Mitigation Framework to reduce flood impacts nationwide.
According to her, the framework includes capacity building for local responders, simulation exercises, strict adherence to weather advisories, prepositioning of relief materials, infrastructure integrity assessments, and development of community evacuation plans.
The NEMA boss said the agency had also identified flood risk profiles for vulnerable communities through its flood early warning system and procured vulnerability maps to support planning.
“Beyond this engagement with stakeholders, the agency is deploying technical teams to all states of the federation for direct community outreach.
“These efforts will be supported by State Emergency Management Agencies, Local Emergency Management Committees, and community volunteers”, she said.
Umar called on traditional rulers, religious organisations, women and youth groups, the media, and private sector to support the dissemination of early warning information.
Also speaking, the Head of Emergency and Disaster Management at the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Tamunosiki Ogbanga, said the agency had commenced evaluation and monitoring of flood-prone areas across the state.
Ogbanga said SEMA, under the Rivers State Ministry of Special Duties, had begun reviewing possible mitigation measures and monitoring flood flashpoints to reduce the impact of flooding on residents.
“Our plan for the evacuation of residents in flood-prone areas is part of our ongoing evacuation and monitoring exercise”, he said.
Ogbanga explained that residents in vulnerable communities would be relocated to safer locations whenever the need arises.
“Where they cannot get a safe place, SEMA will relocate them to temporary Internally Displaced Persons camps and provide the necessary support”, he added.
He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to strengthen flood preparedness and emergency response across Rivers State.
Wokoma Emmanuel & Theresa Frederick
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Monarch Attributes State’s Development To Peace, Unity

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May 29, 2026

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The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, His Majesty King Leslie N. Eke, has attributed the steady development witnessed in Rivers State to what he described as the peaceful and purposeful leadership style of the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.
Eke stated this recently while chatting with newsmen at his palace in Woji Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The chat was  part of his reactions on the  activities marking the 59th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State and the celebration of the Governor’s three years in office.
The royal father noted that since the creation of Rivers State on May 27, 1967, the state had passed through different political, economic and security challenges, but that the present administration had sustained relative peace across the state.
According to him, peace remains the bedrock of development, stressing that no society can attain meaningful growth and infrastructural advancement in an atmosphere of rancour and instability.
The Nyerisi Eli Woji cum Eze Woji XII, commended the Governor for promoting unity among the diverse ethnic nationalities in the state, adding that “the Governor’s calm disposition and inclusive style of governance had contributed immensely to the prevailing harmony being enjoyed in many parts of the state.”
The monarch, who is also the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, observed that the administration had continued to record visible achievements in critical sectors of the economy despite prevailing political tensions in the state.
He further stated that the Governor had demonstrated maturity and commitment in the handling of state affairs, particularly in security and community relations, which he said had encouraged investors and businesses to operate without fear.
King Eke explained that traditional rulers across the state remained key stakeholders in the sustenance of peace, noting that the synergy between the government and traditional institution had helped in addressing communal disputes and youth restiveness in some areas.
The first class monarch urged Rivers people to continue supporting the present administration in order to consolidate on the gains already recorded in infrastructural development, healthcare delivery and human capital development.
He also called on political actors and stakeholders in the state to place the interest of Rivers State above personal ambitions, saying that the progress of the state should remain a collective responsibility of all citizens.
The royal father appealed to youths in the state to shun violence and criminal activities, while embracing dialogue, education and legitimate means of livelihood that would contribute positively to the growth of the state.
He expressed optimism that Rivers State would continue to experience greater peace, unity and development under the Governor’s leadership, and prayed for wisdom and strength for him as he pilots the affairs of the state.
 King Onunwor
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Rivers

Tobin Hosts Colourful Children’s Day Celebration In Okrika

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May 29, 2026

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Wife of the Executive Chairman, Okrika Local Government Area (LGA), Mrs. Abiye Hope Tobin, has hosted a colourful Children’s Day party to commemorate the 2026 International Children’s Day celebration in Okrika LGA.
The event, which took place at the Council’s Multi-Purpose Hall, attracted children from different parts of the LGA, alongside parents, teachers, community leaders, and other dignitaries, who gathered to celebrate the special day dedicated to children.
Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Tobin described children as the future leaders of society and stressed the need for continuous investment in their education, welfare and moral upbringing.
She noted that creating opportunities for children to learn and grow in a healthy environment remains essential for sustainable community development.
She further encouraged the children to remain focused on their studies, be disciplined and strive for excellence in all their endeavours, assuring them of her continued support and commitment to initiatives that would positively impact their lives.
Highlight of the celebration was the presentation of educational materials to pupils by Mrs. Tobin.
The gesture, according to her, was aimed at promoting learning, inspiring academic excellence and supporting pupils across the LGA.
The atmosphere of the event was filled with excitement and fun as the children participated in various entertaining activities organised in their honour.
Parents, teachers and other guests who attended the celebration expressed appreciation to Mrs. Tobin for her generosity, kindness and unwavering commitment towards the welfare and educational advancement of children in Okrika Local Government Area.
The event was widely described as a memorable and impactful celebration that further demonstrated the local government administration’s concern for the wellbeing and future of children in the area.
By: Michael T. Abraham
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