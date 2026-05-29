VIO HOLDS COLLABORATIVE MEETING WITH AUPCTRE IN RIVERS STATE

The Chief of the Rivers State Road Traffic and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Engr. Akobo Monibo, alongside other executive officers of the agency, received the leadership of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE), Rivers State Council, during a courtesy and interactive meeting held at the office of the Chief VIO.

The delegation was led by the State Chairman of AUPCTRE, Comrade Tamunoiminabo Toby, accompanied by other executive members of the union.

Speaking during the meeting, Engr. Akobo Monibo expressed appreciation to the union leadership for identifying with the VIO at this crucial time and commended the union for its commitment towards workers’ welfare and institutional development.

According to him, the responsibilities of the VIO remain enormous and vital to the development of a safer transportation system within the state.

In his response, the State Chairman of AUPCTRE, Comrade Tamunoiminabo Toby, appreciated the warm reception and hospitality extended to the union delegation by the leadership of the VIO.

He explained that the purpose of the courtesy visit was to facilitate the establishment of an AUPCTRE Unit or Chapter within the VIO, noting that the union already has members within the Ministry of Transport and other related agencies.

The chairman further emphasized the benefits of union membership, especially in promoting workers’ welfare, unity, cooperation, and professional representation within government establishments.

Also speaking during the meeting, the Deputy Chief VIO, Comrade Livings Denoi, appreciated the union for the visit and welcomed the move towards establishing a VIO Chapter of AUPCTRE, describing it as a positive step toward strengthening collaboration and staff welfare within the agency.

Other personalities present during the meeting included Sup. Stella Jacks and the State Secretary of AUPCTRE, Comrade Okpeyeme Adebajo, alongside other officials from both organizations.

The meeting ended on a cordial note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to partnership, institutional growth, and the promotion of efficient service delivery in Rivers State.