Reps’ Committee On Health Lauds RSG On Primary Healthcare Delivery
The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has commended the Rivers State Government for improving healthcare delivery in the state, especially at the primary healthcare levels.
Chairman of the Committee, Amos Gwamna Magaji, gave the commendation when he led members of the committee on an oversight visit to Rivers State, to monitor the utilisation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.
He said they were impressed with what the state government is doing at the primary healthcare levels, especially assigning of doctors to man the various primary healthcare centres in the state.
“First of all, let me commend the government and people of Rivers State for what they have done to improve on the primary healthcare delivery in the state.
“This is one of those states where we went to a primary healthcare centre and we saw a medical doctor there and it’s quite impressive that a state would mobilise doctors, in spite of the scarcity of human resource for health, and ensure that there is a doctor in primary healthcare, and I think that’s commendable”, he said.
He encouraged healthcare seekers among members of the public to visit the facilities to access healthcare.
“Many of the structures we visited, especially the level 3 facilities, they are good and we encourage people to visit them, use them because the purpose of bringing primary healthcare is to bring health closer to the people; and so if people are not using it, then the purpose is defeated”, he emphasized.
The Committee Chairman, however, urged the government to provide electronic monitoring devices in the facilities to enhance monitoring real time medical records and information generation, while also enhancing performance of the workers.
“We discovered that they are not connected with electronic medical records where they have real time information generated and encouraged.
“They should be able to have a dashboard, especially the primary healthcare facilities where they see every activity going on in their facility, and I think that would strengthen monitoring, supervision, and, of course, help the workers there to be on their toes to deliver on their mandate”, he advised.
Magaji encouraged the government to continue on its trajectory in the primary healthcare provision and ensure that in the nearest future all localities have a functional level 2 and 3 healthcare facility.
The Committee Chairman explained further that the essence of the visit round the states is to also check the functionality of the funds and to see whether states are contributing their own quota, and also find avenues for improvement.
“We are trying to fast tack the visits because very soon the budget will be presented to the House and we want to make informed decision looking at the budget.
“We are also thinking of having a line item in the budget for immunisation, so we want to know with the resources that many states are receiving, and then also know their contributory parts”, he stated.
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, Prof. Justina Jumbo, who represented the Commissioner, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, said the state remains steadfast in utilizing the BHPF and other federal government releases to provide access to healthcare for citizens of the state, especially those at the grassroots.
“In Rivers State, the Ministry of Health remains steadfast in its judicious utilisation of all health-related funds, including the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, to expand access to quality healthcare for our people, particularly those in the rural and underserved communities”, Jumbo stated.
She added that the ministry’s collective goals aligns with the Federal Government’s vision and the committee’s mandate to achieve universal health coverage in the country.
Prof. Jumbo further disclosed that the ministry’s programmes have been able to revitalise the 135 primary healthcare centres in the state.
By: John Bibor
Shippers Council moves To Enhance Service Delivery At Nigerian Ports
The Nigerian Shippers Council has initiated moves aimed at enhancing service delivery across the various Sea Ports in the Country.
This follows the validation of the Draft Set Minimum Service Delivery Standards for Shipping Companies/Agents at the various Sea Ports in the Country.
Speaking during a stakeholders meeting organized by the Nigerian Shippers Council in conjunction with Ocean Serve, in Port Harcourt, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Pius Akuta, said the initiative was aimed at making the Nation’s Ports to be among the best in the world in terms of service delivery.
He said it was the key Mandate of the Council, as the Port Economic Regulator, to set and monitor standards of service delivery by regulated service providers in the Ports.
According To him, it was in line with this responsibility that the Council established minimum service standards for terminal operators and also put in place appropriate mechanisms for monitoring performance against those standards.
Akutah, who was represented by the Director, Regular Services, Mrs. Margaret Ogbonnah, said the draft documents cover submission and verification of documents, cargo clearance operations, confirmation of declared contents and the use of electronic systems for data exchange.
“These are designed to position Nigerian Ports on the same pedestal as Ports that meet international best practices”, he said.
He further said the Council will continue to work in synergy and collaboration with all regulated service providers to ensure the enthronement of global best practices in Nigeria’s Port industry.
“Our collective goal is to build a Port system anchored on transperancy, trust, customer satisfaction, and sustainable returns on investment for all stakeholders”.
Speaking in an interview, Mrs. Ogbonnah, said, the Nigerian Shippers Council, as the port economic regulator, has a mandate to monitor and enforce minimum standard service delivery in the port sector.
According to her, “and for us to have that, there should be minimum standard, customers are expected to receive from the port.
“One of the things that has been affecting our industry is service failures. So, when we have what we call the minimum expected service delivery, you, the service taker in the industry, will know the level of service you are expected to receive.
“As time goes on, the economic regulator will come up with a framework for consequence management framework.
“In other words, what are the consequences for service failure? In other sectors, like the aviation sector, for instance, there are levels of services.
“Not using Nigeria as a case study, but overseas, if an airline is supposed to lift you, and it fails to lift you, It has a responsibility as part of minimum service expected, to accommodate you in a hotel, pending when they are ready to pick you to your destination.
“At the port level, that’s what we are discussing today”, she explained.
Also speaking, representative of Ocean Serve, Forwarder, Eugene Nweke, said the process which started years ago was to make Nigerian Ports to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of quality service delivery.
He said the situation will reduce clogging at the Ports and check incessant ship diversion to other African Countries because of inefficient service at Nigerian Ports.
By: John Bibor
City Crime
RSG Ready For 2030 Digital Transformation
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Department, Mrs. Elizabeth Akani, has said the State Government was set to meet up the 2030 target of the Federal Government towards the actualization of digital economy.
Akani said this at the Rivers State Sensitization Workshops on The Adoption of Nigeria Start-up Act and National Digital Literacy framework (NDLF), in Port Harcourt, weekend.
She noted that the State was ready for both the adoption and domestication of the Act.
According to her, up to 90-95% preparation have been fully covered by the state in readiness to welcoming the digital economy Act.
“Stakeholders talked about adoption and domestication of the Act, it was fruitful. The draft has been sent to the government”, she said.
She also noted that the move was in line with the digital transformation plan of the state and the country at large.
The Convener, Start South, Mr. Uche Aniche, who made case for full ICT Ministry for the state, said such will command the needed growth in the system.
Aniche stated that until they attained the lofty height, all about Tech-knowledge and growth may not fall in place as expected.
Other tech-operators, such as the Code Garden Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wilfred Wegwu, who welcomed the idea, said it must be done in the nearest future.
Wegwu noted that technology has taken over the world at present, adding that government at all levels needed to key into the system.
He also stated that the system play major roles in various spheres of life, including relationships and collaboration.
He also revealed that the system now was up to forth Industrial Revolution (4IR), according to global shift ranking.
It will be recalled that the State Government has recently ordered to construct ICT centres across the 23 Local Government Area of the state in order to meet up the yearnings of the technology world.
By: King Onunwor
NLNG, NCDMB Launch ICT Hub To Boost Tech Skills In Nigeria
Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inaugurated an ultra-modern, specialised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for youth empowerment in innovations.
The fully equipped ICT centre, located at Baptist High School, was inaugurated as part of the close-out ceremony for the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme.
The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, made stated this in a statement issued on Friday by the Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at NLNG in Port Harcourt, Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku,
He described the ICT centre as a gateway to knowledge and innovation, as well as a window to future opportunities.
Represented by the organisation’s General Manager of Institutional Strengthening, Mr. Olugbenga Sheba, Ogbe explained that the project was designed to equip young Nigerians with digital skills to prepare them for a technology-driven world.
“The remodelled ICT centre is more than a building. It is a statement of belief that students here can learn coding, design, and innovation that connects them with the wider world.
“It represents our confidence that when given the right tools, Nigerian students can become creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs”, he said.
Ogbe commended NLNG for its continued collaboration with the NCDMB and its steadfast commitment to advancing Nigerian Content objectives.
He added that the partnership demonstrated what could be achieved through meaningful collaboration between government and corporate stakeholders, noting that such investments would help build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.
NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to compliance with Nigerian content regulations and its dedication to improving lives sustainably.
She emphasised that NLNG was passionate about enhancing human capital development and promoting technological inclusion, both of which were aimed at improving employability and industry-relevant skills among young Nigerians.
According to Horsfall, the project aligns with NLNG’s vision of empowering communities through education and technology.
“The upgraded ICT centre, which complies with existing NCDMB regulations, is an investment that provides students with a modern learning environment and equips teachers with improved tools to deliver quality education”, she said.
The Tide’s source reports that the ICT centre has been upgraded to a 40-seater facility and equipped with 20KVA solar and inverter system.
The facility also includes renovated classrooms and administrative buildings, as well as digital smart boards and modern learning tools.
Meanwhile, Palmer-Ikuku, in the statement, announced the graduation of 30 trainees under the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme jointly organised by both organisations.
She stated that the trainees earned international certifications after completing rigorous training in Engineering, Marine Operations, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), and Entrepreneurship, among other disciplines.
According to Palmer-Ikuku, the training underscores the shared mission of NLNG and NCDMB to build local capacity, promote technological inclusion, and support Nigeria’s broader vision of sustainable development through education and skill acquisition.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
