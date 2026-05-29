Rivers Islamic Leaders Seek Peaceful Co-existence Among Nigerians

The Rivers State Islamic Leader and Vice President General of the Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Awhelebe Uhor, has called on Muslims to promote peace and avoid actions capable of causing unrest as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Uhor made the call during the Eid-el-Adha prayers held on Wednesday at the Rivers State Central Mosque, located in Port Harcourt.

Addressing worshippers, the Islamic leader explained that Eid-el-Adha was ordained by Allah to demonstrate the unwavering faith and obedience shown by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Prophet Isma’il.

He urged Muslims to emulate the virtues of sacrifice, obedience and steadfast faith as exemplified in the story of the prophets.

Speaking on the nation’s political atmosphere, Uhor advised Muslims to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid anything capable of causing a breach of peace during the election period.

He also called on the faithful to pray for leaders at all levels, asking Allah to touch their hearts to genuinely serve the people and help reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians.

In an interview shortly after the prayers, the Chief Imam of the Rivers State Central Mosque, Imam Abdumalik Yahaya, emphasized the importance of peace, unity and religious tolerance among Nigerians.

According to him, Muslims and Nigerians at large should maintain absolute peace, harmony and coexistence irrespective of religious differences inorder to harness the nation’s potentials for national development.

“Nigeria has a lot of potentials and if we properly harness our differences positively, it will help move the country to the promised land,” he said.

Speaking on governance and the economic situation in the country, Imam Yahaya noted that many Nigerians were suffering due to some government policies and called for proper utilization of the nation’s resources.

He stated that despite increased revenue accruing to the federal, state and local governments in recent years, the masses were yet to feel the impact, while leaders continued to live in affluence.

The cleric, however, urged Nigerians to remain patient while calling on government at all levels to reduce unnecessary spending and focus more on improving the welfare of the people.

He further advised leaders to consider the plight of ordinary Nigerians and work towards policies that would improve living conditions across the country.

Suotor Edughom/Victoria Amaechi