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FIDA Advocates Inclusion of Children In Decision-Making

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The Rivers State branch of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has urged parents and guardians to actively involve children in decision-making processes within the family, stressing that such inclusion promotes responsibility, confidence and accountability among young people.
The Chairperson of FIDA Rivers, Tamunonemi Life-George, made the call during a secondary school debate competition organised in commemoration of the 2026 Children’s Day celebration in Port Harcourt, recently.
The debate competition, which drew participants from several secondary schools across the state, centred on the theme, “Children’s Rights and Child Participation,” with students engaging in discussions on the need to give children a stronger voice in issues affecting them.
Speaking at the event, Life-George said the changing realities of society and the increasing exposure of children to information demand a more inclusive and participatory approach to parenting.
She noted that children should no longer be ignored in matters concerning their welfare and future, adding that involving them in discussions at home would enable them to develop a sense of belonging and responsibility.
According to her, children who are carried along in family matters often grow into more responsible adults and are better equipped to contribute positively towards resolving challenges within the home and society.
The FIDA Rivers Chairperson further stated that the association has continued to sensitise parents, guardians and children on the importance of child rights, insisting that every child deserves to be heard and respected.
In a keynote address, Nteiro Elijah advocated a balanced approach to child participation, explaining that while children should be encouraged to express themselves freely, proper guidance and supervision remain essential.
Elijah observed that unlike in previous generations where children had little or no opportunity to contribute to discussions, modern realities require that they be given room to participate actively, especially as future leaders of society.
He, however, cautioned parents against exposing children excessively to negative influences, particularly on social media platforms, stressing the need for careful monitoring and parental guidance.
The keynote speaker also warned against placing emotional burdens on children, including involving them in marital conflicts, describing such actions as harmful to the emotional and psychological development of young persons.
Some of the participating students commended FIDA Rivers for organising the event, describing it as an avenue for building confidence, broadening knowledge and encouraging interaction among students from different schools.
Baptist High School emerged overall winner and received prizes alongside other participants during the event.
King Onunwor
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COAS Tasks Troops To Dominate Battlespace, Intensify Offensive In N/Central

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May 29, 2026

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The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has tasked troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD to dominate the battlespace and intensify offensive operations against kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements in the North Central region.

Shaibu gave the directive yesterday during his maiden operational visit to the Headquarters, Joint Task Force North Central (JTF-NC), at Sobi Barracks, Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, in Abuja, yesterday.

Shaibu said the Nigerian Army would remain resolute in its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding lives and property, stressing that troops must sustain pressure to decisively deny criminal elements freedom of action.

He assured personnel of continued deployment of combat enablers and operational resources to enhance clearance operations and dismantle criminal hideouts across Kwara and Niger states.

The COAS reaffirmed his commitment to troop welfare, noting that improved welfare remained critical to sustaining morale, operational effectiveness and combat readiness.

He urged the troops to remain disciplined, professional and loyal to the Constitution and the democratically elected government.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, JTF-NC Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD, Maj.-Gen. Yakubu Yahaya, commended the COAS for his strategic leadership and support.

Yahaya assured that troops would remain committed and steadfast in restoring peace and stability in the region.

 

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Obuah’s Victory Excites Former Lawmaker as APC Primaries Conclude in Rivers West

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May 29, 2026

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A former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji, has expressed excitement over the emergence of Bro Felix Obuah as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District following the party’s just concluded primaries.
Hon. Uwaji, who formerly represented Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency I, described Obuah’s emergence as a reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Rivers West.
Speaking shortly after voting at Ward Five, Obrikom, Uwaji commended party members and supporters for turning out en masse to participate in the exercise and vote for what he described as “the right candidate.”
According to him, Bro Felix Obuah’s reputation as a bridge builder and grassroots politician makes him well suited to represent Rivers West in the Senate.
“Bro Obuah’s antecedents speak volumes across the length and breadth of Rivers State. The people are pleased to have him represent them at the National Assembly because he has paid his dues,” Uwaji stated.
The former lawmaker further noted that Obuah has remained unwavering in his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he described as key political leaders with strong followership in the state.
“There is no doubt that Bro Obuah has consistently demonstrated loyalty and support to both President Tinubu and Chief Wike. He remains one of the strongest allies of the FCT Minister,” he said.
Uwaji maintained that Obuah’s popularity and political track record have endeared him to the people, stressing that his victory at the primaries was widely expected.
“The name Bro Obuah is already a household name in Rivers State politics because of his track records. This victory has once again demonstrated his popularity and acceptance among the people,” he added.
He also thanked the people of Ward Five, Obrikom, and other stakeholders for their overwhelming support during the primaries, expressing confidence that the APC candidate would record another victory during the 2027 general elections.
“As you can see from the results, the people voted overwhelmingly for him, and they will repeat the same feat during the main election in 2027. Ward Five, Obrikom, will be among the first to deliver results for Bro Obuah and Mr. President,” Uwaji declared.
The former lawmaker also commended security agencies and electoral officials for ensuring a peaceful, free, fair, and credible primary election process.
He assured constituents that Bro Felix Obuah would not disappoint the people if elected into the Senate.
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Navy Upgrades Training, Infrastructure To Tackle Security Threats

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May 29, 2026

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The Nigerian Navy says it is expanding training and infrastructure to address emerging security threats and strengthen operational efficiency across formations and units nationwide.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, spoke during the inauguration of projects at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne, Rivers as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

Abbas, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Adm. Ebiobowei Zipele, said the projects reflected significant progress made by the navy since its establishment in 1956 from the British Royal Navy.

“Training and infrastructure have improved significantly to meet contemporary security challenges and fulfil the navy’s constitutional responsibilities.”

According to him, the anniversary provides the navy an opportunity to reflect on its achievements and contributions over the past seven decades.

Projects inaugurated included a remodelled female trainees’ hostel accommodating more than 500 occupants and an expanded golf course upgraded from one to nine holes.

Others were the NNBTS fuel dump, Chief Boatswain’s Mate House, renovated pharmacy department and a new theatre block at the Naval Medical Centre, Onne.

Abbas described the new theatre as a major milestone for the navy’s medical services.

“Previously, injured personnel requiring surgeries were referred outside the facility.

“With this theatre, surgeries can now be conducted within the base.’’

He added that a 30KVA inverter had also been installed to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply at the training school.

The naval chief assured officers, ratings and trainees that the navy leadership remained committed to their welfare and wellbeing.

“These infrastructure upgrades show the commitment of the Chief of Naval Staff to addressing operational and welfare challenges promptly,” he said.

In addition, NAVTRAC distributed educational materials to pupils of Community Primary Schools One and Two, Ogale, in Ebubu-Eleme area of Rivers.

Items distributed included exercise books, school bags and other writing materials as part of the navy’s civil-military engagement initiative.

Zipele said the outreach was designed to strengthen relations between the navy and host communities while supporting children’s education.

“Education remains critical to national growth and youth empowerment. Some of these pupils may eventually serve in the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

He noted that the initiative demonstrated the navy’s commitment to educational development, peace, security and sustainable community relations.

Zipele urged the pupils to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their studies while embracing patriotism, integrity and hard work.

He thanked the Ebubu community for its continued support for the naval training command headquarters and the navy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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