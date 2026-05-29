Eid-el-Kabir: We Heightened Police Security – Rivers Command

The Rivers State Police Command said it heightened security operations across the state during the Eid-el-Kabir and Children’s Day celebrations in a bid to ensure a peaceful and crime-free festive period for residents and visitors.

This was in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Agabe Blessing , on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command and made available to the Press in Port Harcourt within the week.

The Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, said it deployed robust security measures and intensified operational activities before and during the celebrations to guarantee public safety.

The police explained that the strategic security initiative was designed to provide adequate protection of lives and property, while ensuring hitch-free celebrations across various parts of the state.

As part of the operations, the Command activated comprehensive security strategies, including intensified confidence-building patrols, intelligence-led policing, enhanced surveillance operations, and strategic deployment of both tactical and conventional police personnel.

The Command also carried out stop-and-search duties as well as visibility policing in critical locations and other vulnerable areas considered prone to criminal activities during the festive period.

Security presence was reinforced around worship centres, recreational facilities, markets, motor parks, highways, and other public places expected to witness heavy human and vehicular movement during the celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property before, during, and after the festivities.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant, peaceful, law-abiding, and cooperative with security agencies in order to sustain peace and security across the state.

The police boss also advised parents and guardians to closely monitor their children during the Children’s Day celebrations to avoid incidents capable of endangering their safety.

Motorists were equally cautioned to obey traffic regulations and avoid reckless driving throughout the festive period.

The Command encouraged residents to promptly report suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency response lines.

According to the police, the Complaint Response Unit remained operational throughout the celebrations, with emergency numbers made available to members of the public for swift response to distress calls.

The Control Room of the Command also maintained regular monitoring and coordination of security activities across the state during the celebrations.

King Onunwor