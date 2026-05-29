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Eid-el-Kabir: We Heightened Police Security – Rivers Command

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The Rivers State Police Command said it heightened security operations across the state during the Eid-el-Kabir and Children’s Day celebrations in a bid to ensure a peaceful and crime-free festive period for residents and visitors.
This was in a statement  signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Agabe Blessing , on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command and made available to the Press in Port Harcourt within the week.
The Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, said it deployed robust security measures and intensified operational activities before and during the celebrations to guarantee public safety.
The police explained that the strategic security initiative was designed to provide adequate protection of lives and property, while ensuring hitch-free celebrations across various parts of the state.
As part of the operations, the Command activated comprehensive security strategies, including intensified confidence-building patrols, intelligence-led policing, enhanced surveillance operations, and strategic deployment of both tactical and conventional police personnel.
The Command also carried out stop-and-search duties as well as visibility policing in critical locations and other vulnerable areas considered prone to criminal activities during the festive period.
Security presence was reinforced around worship centres, recreational facilities, markets, motor parks, highways, and other public places expected to witness heavy human and vehicular movement during the celebrations.
The Commissioner of Police reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property before, during, and after the festivities.
He urged members of the public to remain vigilant, peaceful, law-abiding, and cooperative with security agencies in order to sustain peace and security across the state.
The police boss also advised parents and guardians to closely monitor their children during the Children’s Day celebrations to avoid incidents capable of endangering their safety.
Motorists were equally cautioned to obey traffic regulations and avoid reckless driving throughout the festive period.
The Command encouraged residents to promptly report suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency response lines.
According to the police, the Complaint Response Unit remained operational throughout the celebrations, with emergency numbers made available to members of the public for swift response to distress calls.
The Control Room of the Command also maintained regular monitoring and coordination of security activities across the state during the celebrations.
King Onunwor
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COAS Tasks Troops To Dominate Battlespace, Intensify Offensive In N/Central

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May 29, 2026

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The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has tasked troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD to dominate the battlespace and intensify offensive operations against kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements in the North Central region.

Shaibu gave the directive yesterday during his maiden operational visit to the Headquarters, Joint Task Force North Central (JTF-NC), at Sobi Barracks, Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, in Abuja, yesterday.

Shaibu said the Nigerian Army would remain resolute in its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding lives and property, stressing that troops must sustain pressure to decisively deny criminal elements freedom of action.

He assured personnel of continued deployment of combat enablers and operational resources to enhance clearance operations and dismantle criminal hideouts across Kwara and Niger states.

The COAS reaffirmed his commitment to troop welfare, noting that improved welfare remained critical to sustaining morale, operational effectiveness and combat readiness.

He urged the troops to remain disciplined, professional and loyal to the Constitution and the democratically elected government.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, JTF-NC Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD, Maj.-Gen. Yakubu Yahaya, commended the COAS for his strategic leadership and support.

Yahaya assured that troops would remain committed and steadfast in restoring peace and stability in the region.

 

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Obuah’s Victory Excites Former Lawmaker as APC Primaries Conclude in Rivers West

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May 29, 2026

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A former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji, has expressed excitement over the emergence of Bro Felix Obuah as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District following the party’s just concluded primaries.
Hon. Uwaji, who formerly represented Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency I, described Obuah’s emergence as a reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Rivers West.
Speaking shortly after voting at Ward Five, Obrikom, Uwaji commended party members and supporters for turning out en masse to participate in the exercise and vote for what he described as “the right candidate.”
According to him, Bro Felix Obuah’s reputation as a bridge builder and grassroots politician makes him well suited to represent Rivers West in the Senate.
“Bro Obuah’s antecedents speak volumes across the length and breadth of Rivers State. The people are pleased to have him represent them at the National Assembly because he has paid his dues,” Uwaji stated.
The former lawmaker further noted that Obuah has remained unwavering in his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he described as key political leaders with strong followership in the state.
“There is no doubt that Bro Obuah has consistently demonstrated loyalty and support to both President Tinubu and Chief Wike. He remains one of the strongest allies of the FCT Minister,” he said.
Uwaji maintained that Obuah’s popularity and political track record have endeared him to the people, stressing that his victory at the primaries was widely expected.
“The name Bro Obuah is already a household name in Rivers State politics because of his track records. This victory has once again demonstrated his popularity and acceptance among the people,” he added.
He also thanked the people of Ward Five, Obrikom, and other stakeholders for their overwhelming support during the primaries, expressing confidence that the APC candidate would record another victory during the 2027 general elections.
“As you can see from the results, the people voted overwhelmingly for him, and they will repeat the same feat during the main election in 2027. Ward Five, Obrikom, will be among the first to deliver results for Bro Obuah and Mr. President,” Uwaji declared.
The former lawmaker also commended security agencies and electoral officials for ensuring a peaceful, free, fair, and credible primary election process.
He assured constituents that Bro Felix Obuah would not disappoint the people if elected into the Senate.
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Navy Upgrades Training, Infrastructure To Tackle Security Threats

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May 29, 2026

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The Nigerian Navy says it is expanding training and infrastructure to address emerging security threats and strengthen operational efficiency across formations and units nationwide.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, spoke during the inauguration of projects at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne, Rivers as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

Abbas, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Adm. Ebiobowei Zipele, said the projects reflected significant progress made by the navy since its establishment in 1956 from the British Royal Navy.

“Training and infrastructure have improved significantly to meet contemporary security challenges and fulfil the navy’s constitutional responsibilities.”

According to him, the anniversary provides the navy an opportunity to reflect on its achievements and contributions over the past seven decades.

Projects inaugurated included a remodelled female trainees’ hostel accommodating more than 500 occupants and an expanded golf course upgraded from one to nine holes.

Others were the NNBTS fuel dump, Chief Boatswain’s Mate House, renovated pharmacy department and a new theatre block at the Naval Medical Centre, Onne.

Abbas described the new theatre as a major milestone for the navy’s medical services.

“Previously, injured personnel requiring surgeries were referred outside the facility.

“With this theatre, surgeries can now be conducted within the base.’’

He added that a 30KVA inverter had also been installed to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply at the training school.

The naval chief assured officers, ratings and trainees that the navy leadership remained committed to their welfare and wellbeing.

“These infrastructure upgrades show the commitment of the Chief of Naval Staff to addressing operational and welfare challenges promptly,” he said.

In addition, NAVTRAC distributed educational materials to pupils of Community Primary Schools One and Two, Ogale, in Ebubu-Eleme area of Rivers.

Items distributed included exercise books, school bags and other writing materials as part of the navy’s civil-military engagement initiative.

Zipele said the outreach was designed to strengthen relations between the navy and host communities while supporting children’s education.

“Education remains critical to national growth and youth empowerment. Some of these pupils may eventually serve in the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

He noted that the initiative demonstrated the navy’s commitment to educational development, peace, security and sustainable community relations.

Zipele urged the pupils to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their studies while embracing patriotism, integrity and hard work.

He thanked the Ebubu community for its continued support for the naval training command headquarters and the navy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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