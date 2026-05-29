Wife of the Rivers state Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara, has called for Inclusive policies to promote the welfare of children irrespective of gender and physical disability.

This is even as the Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to policies and programmes that will promote and advance the welfare of children across the state.

Lady Fubara said this at the 2026 international children’s day celebration at the sharks stadium in Port Harcourt.

The theme for the celebration was “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child”.

She said the present administration in the state recognizes that investing in children is a stronger, safer and more prosperous future .

The wife of the Governor who was represented by the Head of Service, Rivers state, Dr. Inyingi Brown said the event should act as a reminder to parents and the larger society to nurture, protect, educate and empower every child irrespective of background, gender and physical disability.

“Children remain the priceless treasure of every society and the foundation upon which the nation’s future is built.

“Today’s celebration is a collective reminder of our collective responsibility to nurture, protect, educate and empower every child irrespective of background gender and physical disability.”

According to the state first lady, the theme of this year’s celebration which is “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion For Every Nigerian Child,” means that we include every child even those weaker than us. We don’t make fun of them,we encourage them.”

Lady Fubara also charged parents to encourage their children to have empathy on children that have disabilities.

“We called on all stakeholders, educators, parents, religious bodies, development partners and the society at large to ensure that no child is left behind in access to quality education, health care protection, love and opportunities for growth,” she said.

The wife of the Governor also commended the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation for sustaining initiative that advances the development and inclusion of children across the state.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Lauretta Davies Dimkpa, described the theme of the celebration as apt and timely as it emphasizes the need to create a society where every Nigerian child regardless of background, gender, physical disability or social status is given equal opportunities to learn grow and succeed.

“It also reminds us of our collective responsibility to ensure that no child is excluded from access to quality education, healthcare, protection and participation in decisions that affect their future

“For us in Rivers State, this theme strongly aligns with the inclusive governance vision of His Excellency Sir Siminalaye Fubara, GSSRS, under the administration’s “Leave No One Behind policy,” Dimkpa said.

The Permanent Secretary further said the Government through the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation has provided office accommodation for the South South zonal office of the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, thereby strengthening institutional support and advancing the inclusion and welfare of persons with disabilities within the region.

The event featured march past by school children, voluntary organizations and paramilitary organizations .