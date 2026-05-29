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Former LG Boss  Wins PDP Rivers West Senatorial Primaries

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Former Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Council of Rivers State, Hon. Vincent Job, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial primaries for Rivers West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Hon Job was declared winner following the direct primaries conducted across wards in the seven local government areas that make up the district, including Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Abua/Odual, Degema, Akuku-Toru and Asari-Toru.
The result was announced by the PDP Returning Officer, Felix Okwuosa, after the collation of results from the various wards.
Speaking after the exercise, the Assistant INEC Officer in charge of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Mrs Gift Ovunwo, described the primary election as free, fair and credible, noting that  the winner met all the necessary requirements for the contest.
In his acceptance speech, Hon Vincent Job expressed gratitude to God and party members for giving him the opportunity to represent the district.
He described his emergence as a reflection of the wishes of the people and pledged to prioritise the interests and welfare of the constituents if elected into the National Assembly.
“I want to sincerely thank God who made this possible and also appreciate my people for giving me this opportunity to serve them. The primary election was free, fair and credible, and PDP members across Rivers West conducted themselves peacefully,” he said.
The former council chairman further assured   disappoint the confidence reposed in him, adding that his past achievements and leadership record contributed to the overwhelming support he received during the primaries.
He expressed optimism that the PDP would record victory in the 2027 general elections.
Some party members and voters who spoke after the exercise described Hon. Job as a committed democrat with a proven track record in public service, saying his emergence as the PDP candidate would strengthen the party’s chances in the senatorial election.
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Group Expresses Worries Over Oil Pollution-Related Health Hazards In Bayelsa

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28 minutes ago

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May 29, 2026

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 The International Working Group(IWG), a non-governmental organisation on Petroleum Pollution and Just Transition in the Niger Delta, has described as highly traumatizing the impact of oil pollution on the environment and health of the people of Bayelsa State.
The NGO, which is currently carrying out a sensitisation campaign on health hazards associated with oil pollution in the state, disclosed this yesterday, during a courtesy visit to Governor Douye Diri, in Government House, Yenagoa.
Speaking through its team lead, Professor Engobo Emeseh, the group expressed concern that average life expectancy in the state has reduced significantly, saying that the citizens and others living in the State are forced to live on contaminated land, air and water.
Professor Engobo, who is of the Law Faculty of Aberyswhyth University, UK, clarified that the IWG was focusing advocacy on the health of the people in line with the recommendations of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission Report, which was submitted in 2023.
She disclosed that laboratory analysis of blood samples taken from indigenes from across the eight LGAs in the State indicated very high levels of hydrocarbon pollution and carcinogenic metals, causing a sharp increase in mortality and morbid rates in the state.
The academics who commended the  State Government for being the first subnational government in Nigeria to set up a high-powered Commission on oil and environment, said the Group would continue to partner the state and other relevant organizations to mitigate the negative impact of oil pollution on the health of the people.
“Most of us here were constituted as members of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environment Commission. We gave our report in 2023; first presented at the House of Lords, and also presented to the Bayelsa State Government here in Creek Haven in October 2024, and then presented to the wider public in Abuja.
“In all of this, the Bayelsa State Government had given us the space and the support to provide our expertise and advice on how to deal with the challenge of the scourge of oil pollution in our state.
“When we presented our report based on the evidence that we gathered, having gone to all the LGAs in Bayelsa State, and spoken to indigenes and key stakeholders in Bayelsa”, She said.
“My colleagues and I, who were members of the expert working group, were quite traumatized at what we found in Bayelsa State, (I think that is the right word), and we called our report an environmental genocide.
“Based on that, we committed that even though our commission was de- commissioned in November 2024, that we were going to carry on with this work”, she added.
In his response, Governor Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Akpe, described the report of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environment Commission as one of the most important documents to guide concerted actions in the mitigation of environmental hazards from oil pollution in the state.
He thanked members of the International Working Group for partnering the State Government by making their expertise available to ongoing efforts towards mitigating the impact of oil pollution on the health of Bayelsans.
While calling on the Federal Government and international organizations to treat the issue of oil pollution in Bayelsa as a special case, he assured the IWG of his administration’s support towards environmental remediation and improved healthcare delivery in the state.
“Your visit is very significant. It is to buttress and consolidate the partnership that began with the Bayelsa Oil and Environment Commission. We are happy that the relationship is matured to this kind of sustained international platform of advocacy.
“We recall the presentation His Excellency, the Governor made in New York. We travelled from Bayelsa to New York because of the importance we attached to the Commission and all your activities.
“The Commission’s report remains one of our important documents, especially concerning environmental condition of our state and the wider Niger Delta. For us, it is not a closed chapter, it is a living document whose recommendations must continue to guide concrete actions.
“We can’t thank you enough for what you are doing already. We welcome your planned health research, interactions and engagements in the state. And we assure you that we are totally in support and we equally expect to see positive results from your work”, the Governor said.
Members of six-man IWG delegation include Dr. Kathryn Nwajiaku-Dahou, representing ODI Global UK;  Prof. Michael Watts of University of California; and Dr. Isaac Osuoka of York University, Canada.
Others are Prof. Anna Zalik, also from the York University, Canada, and Dr. Cautlin Strong of the ODI Global, United Kingdom.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
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Fubara Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Unity And Development As Rivers State Marks 59TH Anniversary

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May 27, 2026

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Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of his administration to peace, unity, security, and inclusive development as Rivers State marks its 59th anniversary.

In a goodwill message issued on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary, Governor Fubara stated that despite the challenges faced over the years, the people of Rivers State have continued to demonstrate resilience, strength, and an enduring spirit of unity that has sustained the state since its creation.

The Governor noted that the strong bond of brotherhood among the various ethnic nationalities of the state, including the Ijaw, Ikwerre, Ogoni, Etche, Ekpeye, Andoni, Kalabari, and others, remains one of Rivers State’s greatest strengths and a critical foundation for peace, stability, and progress.

He further observed that Rivers State has remained a major driver of Nigeria’s economy for decades, not only because of its abundant oil and gas resources, but also because of the exceptional contributions of its people across diverse sectors including academia, jurisprudence, business, entertainment, public service, and sports.

Governor Fubara assured the people that his administration will continue to prioritize policies and programmes that promote peace, protect lives and property, and expand development across all parts of the state. He emphasized that governance must be people centered and impactful, with equal attention given to every Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor also paid tribute to the elders and founding leaders of the state for preserving the spirit of unity and coexistence over the years, while urging the youths to remain hopeful, responsible, and actively committed to building a greater Rivers State through innovation, hard work, and patriotism.

He equally acknowledged the invaluable role of women in strengthening families, communities, and society, describing them as indispensable partners in the continued growth and stability of the state.

Governor Fubara called on all Rivers people to use the occasion of the anniversary as a moment of reflection and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, dialogue, and collective progress, stressing that the unity and future of Rivers State must always rise above personal interests and political differences.

Rivers State was created on May 27, 1967, when the administration of General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.) created twelve states out of the former four regions of Nigeria, with Rivers State carved out of the defunct Eastern Region.

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APC Presidential Primary: Fubara Commends Process, As Tinubu Sweeps Poll In Rivers

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2 days ago

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May 27, 2026

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Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential primary election that saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sweeping the poll with a total of 280,082 votes.

Fubara, who served as the State Collation Officer for the primary election, said that  while the APC had a total of 297,068 registered members, the number of those accredited  for the election was  280,082.

According to him, all those accredited for the election,  cast their ballot for Tinubu, leaving Stanley Osifo,  his only opponent, with no votes.

Fubara expressed delight at the peaceful and seamless process which he said was as a result of good planning by the party.

“I feel that this process has recorded one of the most organised outings of our great  party in  recent times. The only reason it came out this way has to do with good planning. In all, I want to say that I’m really impressed with the process.

“So, I can say here that having taken time to go through the figures diligently, I, Siminalayi Fubara, who is standing as the State Collation  Officer, hereby certify that the information contained in my own spreadsheet represents the true, correct and accurate record of the summary of results from the 23 LGAs of Rivers State,” he said.

The governor said that  while it was evident that President Tinubu defeated his opponent in the primary election in  the State, the report would be sent to the APC headquarters in Abuja where the results will be formally declared.

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