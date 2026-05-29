Former LG Boss  Wins PDP Rivers West Senatorial Primaries

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Fubara Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Unity And Development As Rivers State Marks 59TH Anniversary
Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of his administration to peace, unity, security, and inclusive development as Rivers State marks its 59th anniversary.
In a goodwill message issued on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary, Governor Fubara stated that despite the challenges faced over the years, the people of Rivers State have continued to demonstrate resilience, strength, and an enduring spirit of unity that has sustained the state since its creation.
The Governor noted that the strong bond of brotherhood among the various ethnic nationalities of the state, including the Ijaw, Ikwerre, Ogoni, Etche, Ekpeye, Andoni, Kalabari, and others, remains one of Rivers State’s greatest strengths and a critical foundation for peace, stability, and progress.
He further observed that Rivers State has remained a major driver of Nigeria’s economy for decades, not only because of its abundant oil and gas resources, but also because of the exceptional contributions of its people across diverse sectors including academia, jurisprudence, business, entertainment, public service, and sports.
Governor Fubara assured the people that his administration will continue to prioritize policies and programmes that promote peace, protect lives and property, and expand development across all parts of the state. He emphasized that governance must be people centered and impactful, with equal attention given to every Local Government Area of the state.
The Governor also paid tribute to the elders and founding leaders of the state for preserving the spirit of unity and coexistence over the years, while urging the youths to remain hopeful, responsible, and actively committed to building a greater Rivers State through innovation, hard work, and patriotism.
He equally acknowledged the invaluable role of women in strengthening families, communities, and society, describing them as indispensable partners in the continued growth and stability of the state.
Governor Fubara called on all Rivers people to use the occasion of the anniversary as a moment of reflection and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, dialogue, and collective progress, stressing that the unity and future of Rivers State must always rise above personal interests and political differences.
Rivers State was created on May 27, 1967, when the administration of General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.) created twelve states out of the former four regions of Nigeria, with Rivers State carved out of the defunct Eastern Region.
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APC Presidential Primary: Fubara Commends Process, As Tinubu Sweeps Poll In Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential primary election that saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sweeping the poll with a total of 280,082 votes.
Fubara, who served as the State Collation Officer for the primary election, said that while the APC had a total of 297,068 registered members, the number of those accredited for the election was 280,082.
According to him, all those accredited for the election, cast their ballot for Tinubu, leaving Stanley Osifo, his only opponent, with no votes.
Fubara expressed delight at the peaceful and seamless process which he said was as a result of good planning by the party.
“I feel that this process has recorded one of the most organised outings of our great party in recent times. The only reason it came out this way has to do with good planning. In all, I want to say that I’m really impressed with the process.
“So, I can say here that having taken time to go through the figures diligently, I, Siminalayi Fubara, who is standing as the State Collation Officer, hereby certify that the information contained in my own spreadsheet represents the true, correct and accurate record of the summary of results from the 23 LGAs of Rivers State,” he said.
The governor said that while it was evident that President Tinubu defeated his opponent in the primary election in the State, the report would be sent to the APC headquarters in Abuja where the results will be formally declared.
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