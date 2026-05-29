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Fubara Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Development
Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of his administration to peace, unity, security, and inclusive development as Rivers State marked its 59th anniversary, last Wednesday.
In a goodwill message issued on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary, Governor Fubara stated that despite the challenges faced over the years, the people of Rivers State have continued to demonstrate resilience, strength, and an enduring spirit of unity that has sustained the state since its creation.
The Governor noted that the strong bond of brotherhood among the various ethnic nationalities of the state, including the Ijaw, Ikwerre, Ogoni, Etche, Ekpeye, Andoni, Kalabari, and others, remains one of Rivers State’s greatest strengths and a critical foundation for peace, stability, and progress.
He further observed that Rivers State has remained a major driver of Nigeria’s economy for decades, not only because of its abundant oil and gas resources, but also because of the exceptional contributions of its people across diverse sectors including academia, jurisprudence, business, entertainment, public service, and sports.
Governor Fubara assured the people that his administration will continue to prioritize policies and programmes that promote peace, protect lives and property, and expand development across all parts of the state. He emphasized that governance must be people centered and impactful, with equal attention given to every Local Government Area of the state.
The Governor also paid tribute to the elders and founding leaders of the state for preserving the spirit of unity and coexistence over the years, while urging the youths to remain hopeful, responsible, and actively committed to building a greater Rivers State through innovation, hard work, and patriotism.
He equally acknowledged the invaluable role of women in strengthening families, communities, and society, describing them as indispensable partners in the continued growth and stability of the state.
Governor Fubara called on all Rivers people to use the occasion of the anniversary as a moment of reflection and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, dialogue, and collective progress, stressing that the unity and future of Rivers State must always rise above personal interests and political differences.
Rivers State was created on May 27, 1967, by General Yakubu Gowon.
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WASSCE: RSG Distributes Science Materials To Secondary Schools
The Rivers State Government has distributed science equipment and materials to all senior secondary schools across the state to support students during the ongoing West African Examinations Council exams and to strengthen practical learning.
Flagging off the distribution at the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board premises in Port Harcourt, on Monday, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, said the move demonstrates Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s commitment to improving education standards in the State.
Nwagor said the materials were approved and provided by the state government specifically to boost the teaching and learning of science subjects, describing science education as the foundation for technological advancement, innovation, and national development.
“No society can compete globally without deliberate investment in science and technology,” the Commissioner stated.
He commended the governor for consistently prioritising the education sector by providing tools needed for effective teaching and hands-on learning.
The Commissioner directed principals to ensure that the equipment are used strictly for practical lessons in their schools, warning that any principal or administrator found diverting, hoarding, or selling the materials wil face disciplinary action under public service regulations.
Nwagor also warned against examination malpractice, saying any principal found aiding or encouraging malpractices will be decisively sanctioned.
“We must collectively restore the dignity and credibility of our educational system,” he said.
Also speaking, Chairman, Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, Tony Egwurugwu, urged school heads to make judicious use of the materials for students’ benefit.
He thanked the State Government for providing the resources, and assured that monitoring mechanisms would be put in place to ensure the materials serve their intended purpose.
In his own remarks, a Board Member for Technical Education, Nwisabari Bani Samuel, expressed appreciation to the governor for prioritising education and acknowledged the Commissioner’s role in advancing education development in the State.
He said the distribution covers all senior secondary schools in the State and is intended to improve students’ performance in both internal and external science examinations.
Akujobi Amadi
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Fubara Hails Workers’ Resilience, Dedication In Rivers …Hails Tinubu’s Economic Reform
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commended workers in the State for their resilience, dedication, and invaluable contributions to development in the State.
Fubara gave the commendation during the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, the governor noted that Workers’ Day, which originated from the struggle for an eight-hour workday in the United States, has evolved into a global event recognising the contributions of workers to national growth and development.
He described workers as the backbone of sustainable development, saying no society can thrive without their efforts.
Fubara commended Rivers workers for their loyalty and commitment to service, noting that workers play vital roles across key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure and industry.
He noted that their contributions have enhanced access to quality education and healthcare, supported job creation, and stimulated economic activities across the State.
While acknowledging the economic challenges faced by many workers, including the rising cost of living, Fubara assured that the the State Government remains committed to implementing policies that will enhance workers’ welfare and overall well-being.
The governor also hailed the bold and daring economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu which, he said, have stabilized the economy, enhanced foreign exchange liquidity, lowered inflation, and achieved significant growth in the nation’s gross domestic product.
He noted that, in addition to raising the minimum wage, the President recently approved new welfare incentives for federal civil servants.
“Our economy is on an unstoppable positive path under our President, and it can only improve further for the nation and everyone. Let us continue supporting the policies and programmes of Mr President,” he said.
Fubara highlighted the importance of workers in revenue generation and governance, noting that taxes paid by workers enable government to provide security and essential social services.
He reaffirmed the State Government’s recognition of labour as a critical partner in achieving its development blueprint, appreciating workers’ daily contributions to building a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Rivers State.
The governor urged the organised labour to use the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to the progress of the State, while continuing to advocate for democracy, social justice, and improved welfare for workers.
He also expressed gratitude to workers for their service to the State and the nation, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their contributions to development.
In his address, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, commended Fubara for his steadfastness, genuine commitment, and passion for workers in the State.
He highlighted key achievements of the administration, including the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act, the renovation of the State Secretariat, the reopening of the Rivers State Transport Company (RTC), and the consistent payment of end-of-year bonuses to public workers.
Comrade Agwanwor noted that workers, as drivers of productivity, understand the challenges involved in building a prosperous Rivers State, stressing that they are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the State.
“We have resolved not to continue complaining and lamenting while challenges persist. Instead, we must take the initiative, step out of relative obscurity, and rediscover the mission and destiny of our dear state,” he said.
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