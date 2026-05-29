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Fubara Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Development

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Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of his administration to peace, unity, security, and inclusive development as Rivers State marked its 59th anniversary, last Wednesday.

 

In a goodwill message issued on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary, Governor Fubara stated that despite the challenges faced over the years, the people of Rivers State have continued to demonstrate resilience, strength, and an enduring spirit of unity that has sustained the state since its creation.

 

The Governor noted that the strong bond of brotherhood among the various ethnic nationalities of the state, including the Ijaw, Ikwerre, Ogoni, Etche, Ekpeye, Andoni, Kalabari, and others, remains one of Rivers State’s greatest strengths and a critical foundation for peace, stability, and progress.

 

He further observed that Rivers State has remained a major driver of Nigeria’s economy for decades, not only because of its abundant oil and gas resources, but also because of the exceptional contributions of its people across diverse sectors including academia, jurisprudence, business, entertainment, public service, and sports.

 

Governor Fubara assured the people that his administration will continue to prioritize policies and programmes that promote peace, protect lives and property, and expand development across all parts of the state. He emphasized that governance must be people centered and impactful, with equal attention given to every Local Government Area of the state.

 

The Governor also paid tribute to the elders and founding leaders of the state for preserving the spirit of unity and coexistence over the years, while urging the youths to remain hopeful, responsible, and actively committed to building a greater Rivers State through innovation, hard work, and patriotism.

 

He equally acknowledged the invaluable role of women in strengthening families, communities, and society, describing them as indispensable partners in the continued growth and stability of the state.

 

Governor Fubara called on all Rivers people to use the occasion of the anniversary as a moment of reflection and renewed commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, dialogue, and collective progress, stressing that the unity and future of Rivers State must always rise above personal interests and political differences.

 

Rivers State was created on May 27, 1967, by General Yakubu Gowon.

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Nigeria’s 27 Years of Civil Rule Journey

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May 29, 2026

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Nigeria returned to civil rule on May 29, 1999, after several years of military intervention in politics. The transition marked a major turning point in the nation’s history and raised hopes for freedom, stability, economic growth and accountable leadership. Citizens expected that elected governments would strengthen institutions, improve living conditions and unite the country after years of authoritarian rule. Twenty-seven years later, civil rule has survived without interruption, making it the longest uninterrupted civilian administration since independence in 1960.
Since 1999, Nigeria has witnessed six administrations at the federal level. Olusegun Obasanjo governed from 1999 to 2007, followed by Umaru Musa Yar’Adua from 2007 until his death in 2010. Goodluck Jonathan served from 2010 to 2015, while Muhammadu Buhari led the country between 2015 and 2023. Since May 2023, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been in office. Though democracy has remained stable, governance outcomes have produced mixed reactions among Nigerians.
The country has made some notable progress over the past 27 years. Democratic institutions such as the National Assembly, judiciary, political parties and the media have become stronger than they were during military rule. Elections are now regular, though still imperfect. Telecommunications, banking, entertainment and digital technology have expanded greatly. Nigerian youths have also become more politically aware and active. The country’s economy, despite its difficulties, remains one of the largest in Africa.
However, many of the expectations that came with democracy remain unmet. Corruption, unemployment, poverty, insecurity and poor infrastructure continue to trouble the nation. Public confidence in government institutions has weakened over time because many citizens believe political leaders have not done enough to improve their welfare. Ethnic and religious tensions also remain major challenges. While democracy has endured, good governance has not always matched the hopes of the people.
President Tinubu’s administration began with bold economic decisions aimed at reforming the nation’s finances. His government removed fuel subsidy and unified the foreign exchange system. Supporters argue that these measures were necessary to reduce waste and attract investment. The government also increased revenue allocation to states and sought to improve tax administration. Yet the immediate impact has been severe hardship for millions of Nigerians. Inflation, high transport costs and the falling value of the naira have placed enormous pressure on households and businesses.
In education, the Tinubu administration has promised reforms through student loan schemes, support for technical education and efforts to reduce strikes in tertiary institutions. Some progress has been recorded with the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. However, public schools still face poor funding, inadequate facilities and shortage of teachers. Many students continue to struggle with rising school fees and declining quality of education.
The health sector under the current administration has also recorded both efforts and challenges. Government has pledged to improve health insurance coverage. Nevertheless, hospitals across the country still suffer from inadequate equipment, shortage of medical personnel and brain drain as doctors and nurses continue to leave Nigeria for better opportunities abroad. Access to affordable healthcare remains difficult for many rural communities.
The power sector remains one of Nigeria’s biggest disappointments after nearly three decades of democracy. Despite repeated promises and reforms, electricity supply is still unstable. Businesses and households spend heavily on generators and fuel. The Tinubu administration has introduced policies aimed at decentralising power generation and encouraging investment, but ordinary Nigerians are yet to feel significant improvement in electricity supply.
The rising cost of living has become the greatest concern for many Nigerians today. Food prices, transportation costs and rent have increased sharply. Though the Federal Government introduced palliative programmes and cash transfer initiatives to cushion the effects of reforms, many citizens believe the interventions have been inadequate or poorly distributed. There is growing demand for more effective social protection programmes targeted at vulnerable citizens.
On national security, the government continues to battle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence. Security agencies have recorded some successes in parts of the country, yet insecurity remains widespread. Farmers in many rural communities still face attacks, affecting food production and increasing fear among citizens. Regional stability in West Africa has also become more uncertain due to political crises in neighbouring countries. Nigeria continues to play a leading diplomatic role in the region, but internal security challenges weaken its influence.
In infrastructure and other key sectors, the Tinubu administration has continued several road, rail and housing projects inherited from previous governments. Investments in ports, gas and digital technology have also been encouraged. In agriculture, government has promoted mechanised farming, dry season cultivation and access to credit. Yet food insecurity remains high because insecurity, inflation and poor rural infrastructure continue to affect agricultural productivity. Nigeria still imports many food items despite its vast agricultural potential.
To improve national conditions, the Federal Government must place greater attention on job creation, industrialisation and support for small businesses. More investment is needed in agriculture, healthcare, education and electricity. Anti-corruption institutions should be strengthened while government spending must become more transparent. Leaders must also prioritise national unity and reduce political divisions. Nigerians expect reforms that produce visible improvements in their daily lives, not only policy announcements.
In Rivers State, the 27 years of civilian rule have produced substantial development alongside political tensions. The state has remained economically important because of its oil and gas resources. Different administrations since 1999 have invested in roads, schools, healthcare facilities and urban renewal projects. However, political conflicts and struggles for power have often affected governance and slowed development in parts of the state.
Governor Siminalayi Fubara assumed office in May 2023 amid high expectations and intense political disagreements. In infrastructure, his administration has initiated projects such as massive road construction, bridge rehabilitation and urban development schemes in parts of the state. Ongoing works on major roads and public facilities have been presented as efforts to improve transportation and economic activities. Critics, however, argue that political instability in the state has distracted government’s attention from faster project delivery.
In education and health, the Rivers State Government has continued support for public schools and healthcare centres. Efforts have reportedly been made to improve learning environments and sustain payment of workers’ salaries. In health, there have been interventions in hospitals and primary healthcare services. On security, the administration has worked with security agencies to maintain peace, although political tensions in the state have created uncertainty. In the civil service, workers and pensioners have largely continued to receive salaries, stipends, and welfare support. The state government has also shown interest in agriculture and power development, though these sectors still require stronger investment and clearer long term strategies.
Going forward, Rivers State needs greater political stability to achieve meaningful development. The government should focus more on rural roads, youth employment, agricultural expansion and uninterrupted healthcare services. Investments in independent power projects and industrial development would help attract businesses and reduce unemployment. Above all, political leaders in the state must place the interest of the people above personal or factional battles. Democracy can only succeed when governance delivers peace, development, and hope to ordinary citizens.
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WASSCE: RSG Distributes Science Materials To Secondary Schools

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2 weeks ago

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May 13, 2026

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The Rivers State Government has distributed science equipment and materials to all senior secondary schools across the state to support students during the ongoing West African Examinations Council exams and to strengthen practical learning.

Flagging off the distribution at the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board premises in Port Harcourt, on Monday, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, said the move demonstrates Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s commitment to improving education standards in the State.

 Nwagor said the materials were approved and provided by the state government specifically to boost the teaching and learning of science subjects, describing science education as the foundation for technological advancement, innovation, and national development.

“No society can compete globally without deliberate investment in science and technology,” the Commissioner stated.

He commended the governor for consistently prioritising the education sector by providing tools needed for effective teaching and hands-on learning.

The Commissioner directed principals to ensure that the equipment are used strictly for practical lessons in their schools, warning that any principal or administrator found diverting, hoarding, or selling the materials wil face disciplinary action under public service regulations.

 Nwagor also warned against examination malpractice,  saying any principal found aiding or encouraging malpractices will be decisively sanctioned.

“We must collectively restore the dignity and credibility of our educational system,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman, Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, Tony Egwurugwu, urged school heads to make judicious use of the materials for students’ benefit.

He thanked the State Government for providing the resources, and assured that monitoring mechanisms would be put in place to ensure the materials serve their intended purpose.

In his own remarks,  a Board Member for Technical Education, Nwisabari Bani Samuel, expressed appreciation to the governor for prioritising education and acknowledged the Commissioner’s role in advancing education development in the State.

He  said the distribution covers all senior secondary schools in the State and is intended to improve students’ performance in both internal and external science examinations.

Akujobi Amadi

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Fubara Hails Workers’ Resilience, Dedication In Rivers …Hails Tinubu’s Economic Reform 

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3 weeks ago

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May 6, 2026

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Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara,  has commended workers in the State for their resilience, dedication, and invaluable contributions to development in the State.

 

Fubara gave the commendation during the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

 

Represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, the governor noted that Workers’ Day, which originated from the struggle for an eight-hour workday in the United States, has evolved into a global event recognising the contributions of workers to national growth and development.

 

He described workers as the backbone of sustainable development, saying no society can thrive without their efforts.

 

Fubara commended Rivers workers for their loyalty and commitment to service, noting that workers play vital roles across key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure and industry.

 

He noted that their contributions have enhanced access to quality education and healthcare, supported job creation, and stimulated economic activities across the State.

 

While acknowledging the economic challenges faced by many workers, including the rising cost of living, Fubara assured that the the State Government remains committed to implementing policies that will enhance workers’ welfare and overall well-being.

 

The governor also hailed the bold and daring economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu which, he said, have stabilized the economy, enhanced foreign exchange liquidity, lowered inflation, and achieved significant growth in the nation’s gross domestic product.

 

He noted that, in addition to raising the minimum wage, the President recently approved new welfare incentives for federal civil servants.

 

“Our economy is on an unstoppable positive path under our President, and it can only improve further for the nation and everyone. Let us continue supporting the policies and programmes of Mr President,” he said.

 

Fubara highlighted the importance of workers in revenue generation and governance, noting that taxes paid by workers enable government to provide security and essential social services.

 

He reaffirmed the State Government’s recognition of labour as a critical partner in achieving its development blueprint, appreciating workers’ daily contributions to building a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Rivers State.

 

The governor urged the organised labour to use the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to the progress of the State, while continuing to advocate for democracy, social justice, and improved welfare for workers.

 

He also expressed gratitude to workers for their service to the State and the nation, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their contributions to development.

 

In his address, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, commended Fubara for his steadfastness, genuine commitment, and passion for workers in the State.

 

He highlighted key achievements of the administration, including the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act, the renovation of the State Secretariat, the reopening of the Rivers State Transport Company (RTC), and the consistent payment of end-of-year bonuses to public workers.

 

Comrade Agwanwor noted that workers, as drivers of productivity, understand the challenges involved in building a prosperous Rivers State, stressing that they are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the State.

 

“We have resolved not to continue complaining and lamenting while challenges persist. Instead, we must take the initiative, step out of relative obscurity, and rediscover the mission and destiny of our dear state,” he said.

 

 

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