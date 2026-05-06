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Fubara Hails Workers’ Resilience, Dedication In Rivers …Hails Tinubu’s Economic Reform
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commended workers in the State for their resilience, dedication, and invaluable contributions to development in the State.
Fubara gave the commendation during the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, the governor noted that Workers’ Day, which originated from the struggle for an eight-hour workday in the United States, has evolved into a global event recognising the contributions of workers to national growth and development.
He described workers as the backbone of sustainable development, saying no society can thrive without their efforts.
Fubara commended Rivers workers for their loyalty and commitment to service, noting that workers play vital roles across key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure and industry.
He noted that their contributions have enhanced access to quality education and healthcare, supported job creation, and stimulated economic activities across the State.
While acknowledging the economic challenges faced by many workers, including the rising cost of living, Fubara assured that the the State Government remains committed to implementing policies that will enhance workers’ welfare and overall well-being.
The governor also hailed the bold and daring economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu which, he said, have stabilized the economy, enhanced foreign exchange liquidity, lowered inflation, and achieved significant growth in the nation’s gross domestic product.
He noted that, in addition to raising the minimum wage, the President recently approved new welfare incentives for federal civil servants.
“Our economy is on an unstoppable positive path under our President, and it can only improve further for the nation and everyone. Let us continue supporting the policies and programmes of Mr President,” he said.
Fubara highlighted the importance of workers in revenue generation and governance, noting that taxes paid by workers enable government to provide security and essential social services.
He reaffirmed the State Government’s recognition of labour as a critical partner in achieving its development blueprint, appreciating workers’ daily contributions to building a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Rivers State.
The governor urged the organised labour to use the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to the progress of the State, while continuing to advocate for democracy, social justice, and improved welfare for workers.
He also expressed gratitude to workers for their service to the State and the nation, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their contributions to development.
In his address, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, commended Fubara for his steadfastness, genuine commitment, and passion for workers in the State.
He highlighted key achievements of the administration, including the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act, the renovation of the State Secretariat, the reopening of the Rivers State Transport Company (RTC), and the consistent payment of end-of-year bonuses to public workers.
Comrade Agwanwor noted that workers, as drivers of productivity, understand the challenges involved in building a prosperous Rivers State, stressing that they are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the State.
“We have resolved not to continue complaining and lamenting while challenges persist. Instead, we must take the initiative, step out of relative obscurity, and rediscover the mission and destiny of our dear state,” he said.
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Fubara Pledges Support For Corporate Organisations In Rivers …Says PPP Business Model Responsible For NLNG’s Success
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged the continued support of his administration for the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.
Fubara gave the assurance while receiving the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NLNG, Mr Adeleye Falade, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.
He assured that his administration would continue to contribute its own quota in support of the NLNG.
According to him, the success of the organisation is equally the success of the government of Rivers State and the success of the Federal Government.
“Our duty is to make sure that we support whoever is operating in our state. We are the ones here. If we don’t support you and you don’t succeed, we also will not succeed and Mr President will also not succeed.
“So, the success of your establishment is the success of our state, and overall success of Nigeria. So you can count on our support. Wherever you think we need to come in to support you, please do not hesitate to call upon us.
“You just mentioned here that your predecessor left a handover note showcasing the level of support that he got from the state. It is not going to be different in your own case. I can assure you that. I will also ensure that other units of the government will liaise with you when necessary. So even if you can’t get to me, you can always get to them and if there is anything we can do to help your establishment succeed, we will do it for you,” he said.
The governor attributed the success of the NLNG to the Public Private Partnership ( PPP) business model adopted by the Federal Government and the multinational oil companies.
The NLNG is jointly owned by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with 49%, Shell Gas B.V. with 25.6%, Total LNG Nigeria Ltd with 15%, and Eni International with 10.4%.
The partnership model allows for shared risks, costs, and expertise in the LNG sector.
The governor noted that the NLNG has not only survived the difficult business environment but has made sustained progress in the nearly three decades of its existence.
According to him, the decision of the Federal Government to allow the multinational oil companies who have the needed expertise to run the establishment while government plays a supervisory role over it has largely been responsible for its success.
“I’m very proud to say that if there is one establishment that has shown resilience, that has survived in the face of all the political issues prevalent in this country, it is the NLNG. And what is the reason? The reason is very simple. Government has no business in business. That is the truth. Leave the business for those people who can operate it. Let the government play its supervisory role to ensure that there is compliance with the laws; ensure that standards are maintained and also ensure that the right people with the needed expertise are at the helm of affairs. That’s all. I think that is the reason why we still record a lot of successes in NLNG,” he said.
In his opening remark, the new NLNG boss, Mr Adeleye Falade, who led other top officials of the company on the visit, expressed appreciation to the governor for granting them audience, and appealed to the State Government to continue to support the organisation.
“We appreciate the opportunity to meet with you and deepen this important relationship.We deeply value the support the Rivers State Government continues to extend in fostering an enabling operating environment for businesses. NLNG remains deliberate in its contribution to Nigeria’s development, and Rivers State, our primary host, continues to be central to that commitment,” he said.
Falade said the company has continued to work with its host communities to strengthen their capacity to identify, prioritise, and deliver sustainable development initiatives that create lasting impact.
According to him, communities including Amadi-ama, Abua, Ekpeye, Okrika, Kalabari, and Emohua have continued to benefit from this model.
He said that beyond community infrastructure, the NLNG has sustained investments in economic empowerment through initiatives such as Vocational Innovation and Business Empowerment Scheme (VIBES) and Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) schemes.
These, he said, were designed to support small businesses, build capacity, and stimulate local enterprise across the state.
Among officials of the company who accompanied the Managing Director were General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr Sophia Horsfall; Manager, Government Relations, Mr Abdul Umar; Manager, Community Relations, Dr. Yemi Adeyemi; Head of Government Relations, Mr Mike Igoni; Head of Community Liaison and Engagement, Chief Ifeanyi Umeh.
Others are Technical Assistant to Executive Leadership, Mr Hassan Saleh; Senior Media and Publicity Advisor, Mr Emma Nwatu; Government Relations Advisor, Miss Homa Nmegbu; Senior Government Relations Advisor, Mrs Kate Allison, and Audio -Visual Advisor, Mr Dawood Ahmed.
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FG Reaffirms Nigeria’s Stability As US Embassy Suspends Visa Appointments In Abuja Office
The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians and the international community of the country’s stability following a recent advisory by the United States authorising the departure of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Abuja.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.
According to the minister, public institutions across the country remain fully operational, with no disruption to governance, economic activities, or daily life.
This followed the decision of the United States Mission in Nigeria to suspend visa appointments at its Embassy in Abuja.
The mission’s decision was contained in a post shared on its official X handle, yesterday.
It stated, “U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments.”
The mission, however, clarified that visa operations at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos remain ongoing.
The development comes amid a broader security advisory issued by the United States, which authorised the departure of non-emergency staff from its Abuja embassy and expanded its Nigeria travel blacklist to 23 states.
The State Department issued the authorised departure order on Tuesday, alongside an updated travel advisory that added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger and Taraba to its highest warning category, “Do Not Travel.”
While the overall advisory rating for Nigeria remains at Level 3, “Reconsider Travel,” the department warned that some areas face increased risks due to crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping and limited healthcare availability.
According to the advisory, Americans are often targeted for kidnapping and robbery, while terrorist attacks continue to pose a threat across multiple locations, including markets, religious centres, hotels and public gatherings.
It also raised concerns about the state of emergency healthcare in the country, noting that hospitals often require immediate cash payments, ambulance services are unreliable and poorly equipped, and blood supply systems are inconsistent.
Medical facilities in Nigeria, the advisory said, generally do not meet United States or European standards, adding that evacuation may be necessary in medical emergencies.
The advisory further urged US citizens in Nigeria to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme, avoid large gatherings, vary their routines and maintain evacuation plans that do not depend on US government assistance.
It also recommended that individuals establish “proof of life” protocols with family members in the event of kidnapping.
The blacklist is divided into regional clusters. Borno, Kogi, Yobe and northern Adamawa remain under the terrorism, crime and kidnapping category, with the State Department warning that terrorist groups continue to plan and carry out attacks, sometimes in collaboration with local gangs.
For Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, the advisory points to widespread banditry, communal clashes and kidnapping, while noting that security operations may occur without warning.
In the South-East and Niger Delta, states including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo and Rivers (excluding Port Harcourt) are flagged for crime, kidnapping and civil unrest, with armed gangs and violent protests posing significant risks.
The latest update added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger and Taraba to the “Do Not Travel” list, citing the spread of insecurity into new regions, particularly in the Middle Belt where farmer-herder conflicts have intensified.
The advisory described the security situation in these newly added states as unstable and unpredictable, with counter-operations by security forces likely to occur without prior notice.
Idris, however, described the US advisory as a routine precaution based on internal protocols, stressing that it does not reflect the overall security situation in the country.
“While we acknowledge isolated security challenges in some areas, there is no general breakdown of law and order, and the vast majority of the country remains stable,” Idris said.
He noted that ongoing security operations have recorded measurable gains across several regions, attributing the progress to coordinated military efforts, intelligence-led interventions, and strengthened inter-agency collaboration.
“Our security agencies remain actively engaged in protecting lives and property, and the results of these efforts are increasingly evident,” he added.
According to the minister, recent operations have disrupted criminal networks, curtailed the activities of armed groups, and improved safety in vulnerable communities.
Idris also maintained that Nigeria remains open for business, travel, and investment, adding that ongoing economic reforms are strengthening investor confidence and enhancing the country’s global standing.
He said, “International partners and investors continue to engage actively with Nigeria, reflecting confidence in the country’s stability and long-term prospects.”
The minister urged foreign governments to ensure that their advisories reflect current realities and ongoing progress in the country.
“We encourage our international partners to continuously engage with Nigerian authorities to obtain a more comprehensive and current understanding of the situation on the ground,” he said.
The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to sustaining security improvements and ensuring the safety of citizens and visitors, assuring that Nigeria remains a safe and welcoming destination.
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Fubara Visits Gas Emission Site, Donates N100m To Bille Kingdom,
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday extended interim relief measures to the people of Bille Kingdom as the government intensifies efforts to address the ongoing environmental degradation affecting the area.
This was contained in a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations Unit, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Juliana Masi, yesterday.
The governor, during a working visit to Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area, reassured residents of his deep concern for their health and well-being.
He reiterated his administration’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the persistent gas emissions observed in the community’s land and water sources since November 2025.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dagogo Wokoma, the governor announced immediate interventions to address urgent needs.
Some of the relief measures include the provision of potable water and essential medical services through the release of ?100 million as palliative support for the affected community.
According to the SSG, “Governor Fubara remains deeply committed to the welfare of the people of Bille Kingdom. Although unable to attend in person due to pressing state engagements, he is fully aware of the situation and determined to tackle the root cause of the environmental challenge”.
The governor assured residents that the state government would not relent in its efforts to provide a permanent solution to the gas emissions, emphasizing that the current intervention is only a temporary measure to ease the suffering of the people.
He further urged members of the community to remain law-abiding and continue supporting his administration, noting that he has consistently demonstrated a track record of fulfilling his promises.
Earlier, the Chairman, Council of Chief for Bille Kingdom, Chief Bennet Dokubo, expressed joy over the State visit, describing Fubara as a leader who listens to the plight of the people.
He urged the governor to critically look into the gas emission which he described as dangerous to human health.
“If we take you into the river, we notice that the entire environment is bubbling and smelling.
“We most humbly urge you to critically look into this situation. This is something strange we have never experienced before. It is not good for human health,” the monarch stressed.
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