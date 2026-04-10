FG Reaffirms Nigeria’s Stability As US Embassy Suspends Visa Appointments In Abuja Office

The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians and the international community of the country’s stability following a recent advisory by the United States authorising the departure of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Abuja.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.

According to the minister, public institutions across the country remain fully operational, with no disruption to governance, economic activities, or daily life.

This followed the decision of the United States Mission in Nigeria to suspend visa appointments at its Embassy in Abuja.

The mission’s decision was contained in a post shared on its official X handle, yesterday.

It stated, “U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments.”

The mission, however, clarified that visa operations at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos remain ongoing.

The development comes amid a broader security advisory issued by the United States, which authorised the departure of non-emergency staff from its Abuja embassy and expanded its Nigeria travel blacklist to 23 states.

The State Department issued the authorised departure order on Tuesday, alongside an updated travel advisory that added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger and Taraba to its highest warning category, “Do Not Travel.”

While the overall advisory rating for Nigeria remains at Level 3, “Reconsider Travel,” the department warned that some areas face increased risks due to crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping and limited healthcare availability.

According to the advisory, Americans are often targeted for kidnapping and robbery, while terrorist attacks continue to pose a threat across multiple locations, including markets, religious centres, hotels and public gatherings.

It also raised concerns about the state of emergency healthcare in the country, noting that hospitals often require immediate cash payments, ambulance services are unreliable and poorly equipped, and blood supply systems are inconsistent.

Medical facilities in Nigeria, the advisory said, generally do not meet United States or European standards, adding that evacuation may be necessary in medical emergencies.

The advisory further urged US citizens in Nigeria to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme, avoid large gatherings, vary their routines and maintain evacuation plans that do not depend on US government assistance.

It also recommended that individuals establish “proof of life” protocols with family members in the event of kidnapping.

The blacklist is divided into regional clusters. Borno, Kogi, Yobe and northern Adamawa remain under the terrorism, crime and kidnapping category, with the State Department warning that terrorist groups continue to plan and carry out attacks, sometimes in collaboration with local gangs.

For Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, the advisory points to widespread banditry, communal clashes and kidnapping, while noting that security operations may occur without warning.

In the South-East and Niger Delta, states including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo and Rivers (excluding Port Harcourt) are flagged for crime, kidnapping and civil unrest, with armed gangs and violent protests posing significant risks.

The latest update added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger and Taraba to the “Do Not Travel” list, citing the spread of insecurity into new regions, particularly in the Middle Belt where farmer-herder conflicts have intensified.

The advisory described the security situation in these newly added states as unstable and unpredictable, with counter-operations by security forces likely to occur without prior notice.

Idris, however, described the US advisory as a routine precaution based on internal protocols, stressing that it does not reflect the overall security situation in the country.

“While we acknowledge isolated security challenges in some areas, there is no general breakdown of law and order, and the vast majority of the country remains stable,” Idris said.

He noted that ongoing security operations have recorded measurable gains across several regions, attributing the progress to coordinated military efforts, intelligence-led interventions, and strengthened inter-agency collaboration.

“Our security agencies remain actively engaged in protecting lives and property, and the results of these efforts are increasingly evident,” he added.

According to the minister, recent operations have disrupted criminal networks, curtailed the activities of armed groups, and improved safety in vulnerable communities.

Idris also maintained that Nigeria remains open for business, travel, and investment, adding that ongoing economic reforms are strengthening investor confidence and enhancing the country’s global standing.

He said, “International partners and investors continue to engage actively with Nigeria, reflecting confidence in the country’s stability and long-term prospects.”

The minister urged foreign governments to ensure that their advisories reflect current realities and ongoing progress in the country.

“We encourage our international partners to continuously engage with Nigerian authorities to obtain a more comprehensive and current understanding of the situation on the ground,” he said.

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to sustaining security improvements and ensuring the safety of citizens and visitors, assuring that Nigeria remains a safe and welcoming destination.