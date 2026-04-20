Security Team Discovers Arms, Ammunition In Rivers … Destroys Kidnap Camps 

A joint security operation has led to the recovery of firearms and ammunition, alongside the destruction of suspected kidnapping hideouts in Rivers State, in a renewed crackdown on criminal networks operating in the State.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Blessing Agabe, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt.

The operation, described as intelligence-driven, targeted camps believed to be used by kidnappers and other criminal elements, which raised fresh concerns over the sophistication and spread of organised crime in parts of the state.

It was gathered that the coordinated raid took place on April 12, 2026, at about 1:00 p.m., and involved tactical teams of the Rivers State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies.

Security operatives drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps reportedly participated in the operation.

During the exercise, the joint team stormed identified criminal hideouts located at IPO and Igwuruta-Ali, areas believed to have served as operational bases for kidnapping syndicates.

Items recovered from the camps included one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action gun, 274 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, four cartridges, as well as locally fabricated bulletproof materials.

Other exhibits recovered at the scene were a large iron cutter and communication radios, indicating a high level of coordination and preparedness by the criminal elements.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the recovered pump-action gun may be linked to the leader of a local vigilante group, OSPAC, who was reportedly abducted prior to the operation.

Security sources disclosed that the camps were successfully destroyed to prevent further use, although most of the suspects fled before the arrival of operatives.

However, one suspect was apprehended at the scene and is currently in custody, assisting investigators with useful information.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects and to rescue the abducted vigilante leader believed to be connected to the case.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and timely information that could aid security agencies in curbing criminal activities.

Residents were also encouraged to make use of the Command’s emergency lines in reporting suspicious movements and security concerns for prompt response.

By: King Onunwor