NPA Targets N1.489tn Revenue In 2026

The Management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has set N1.489 trillion as its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target for the 2026 fiscal year.

NPA says the figure represents an increase of N21 billion over the N1.468 trillion target for 2025, which the agency exceeded with an actual revenue of N1.97 trillion.

The Managing Director NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, stated this during the agency’s 2026 budget defence before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.

Dantsoho said the authority was set to begin groundbreaking projects for the modernisation of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports to enhance global competitiveness.

According to him, of the projected revenue: N945 billion is allocated for capital projects, N447.5 billion for operating expenses, and

N90.6 billion for remittance into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

The MD explained that the budget was anchored on the mantra, “Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity.”

Dantsoho said that the modernisation of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports were flagship projects aimed at boosting revenue.

“Apapa and Tin Can Island ports are old and no longer adequate for modern global port operations.

“Apapa Port is about 100 years old, while Tin Can Island Port is over 50 years old, with limited capacity for handling modern vessels and cargo volumes.

“Groundbreaking for their modernisation will commence within the next two to three weeks,” he added.

On the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Dantsoho said all revenues generated by the NPA are paid directly into the account managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“We do not retain any funds. The Central Bank is the signatory and we must apply for funds whenever needed,” he explained.

Earlier in his remarks,Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ports, Sen. Wasiu Eshinlokun (Lagos Central), said the committee’s oversight function was collaborative rather than adversarial.

“Our goal is to work with you to strengthen institutional capacity, eliminate inefficiencies and ensure that every naira appropriated serves the public interest,” he said.

Chinedu Wosu