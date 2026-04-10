Niger Delta Investment Summit Targets $5bn Inflows, 500,000 Jobs

The Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) has unveiled the plans to host a major economic and investment summit aimed at attracting five billion dollars, ( N7 trillion) investments in addition to creating about 500,000 jobs over the next five years.

The Chairman of NDCCITMA Board, Ambassador Idaere Ogan, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, recently.

Ogan stated that the initiative is designed to reposition the Niger Delta as a viable destination for sustainable economic growth and development.

He explained the summit would bring together investors, policymakers, manufacturers and business leaders from within and outside Nigeria to explore opportunities across key sectors of the regional economy.

According to him, the event is expected to attract high-profile participation, with President Bola Tinubu billed as Special Guest of Honour, while the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Ogan said the summit would focus on critical sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and the blue economy, which he described as areas with significant untapped potential.

He called on state governments, development partners and private sector stakeholders to support the initiative, stressing that collective efforts are required to unlock the region’s economic prospects.

NDCCITMA chairman further stated that improving security conditions and increasing economic confidence in the Niger Delta have made the region more attractive to both local and foreign investors.

He emphasised that ongoing economic reforms at the national level have also contributed to creating a more favourable investment climate.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Summit Organising Committee, Dr. Solomon Edebiri, said the event would prioritise the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) across the region.

He noted the summit would provide a strategic platform for networking, business partnership and policy dialogue aimed at strengthening the private sector.

Edebiri disclosed that findings from a recent business roundtable revealed significant untapped investment opportunities, which the summit seeks to harness through targeted collaborations.

He revealed that the event would feature exhibitions of viable projects, facilitate business-to-business and business-to-government engagements, and also promote innovations across multiple sectors.

According to him, the expected outcomes of the summit include job creation, increased industrial activity and improved livelihoods for people in the Niger Delta.

To build momentum ahead of the event, NDCCITMA said the body would embark on awareness roadshows across states in the Niger Delta, as well as in Lagos and Abuja, to attract broad participation.

King Onunwor